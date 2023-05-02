The Best Quick Payday Loans [+ What to Look For]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Need to pay for something urgent in the next day or two? Payday loans approved quickly might help you get out of your financial trouble. Your requested loan amount may be sent to your bank account fast, usually on the same day.

Payday loans are short-term unsecured loans, often for amounts of $1,000 or less, due on the borrower's next paycheck or the borrower's next regular source of income, such as Social Security or Disability Benefits.

MoneyMutual is our top choice for the best fast payday loans because of its extensive lender network, competitive interest rates, flexible terms, and user-friendly platform.

Keep reading to learn everything about MoneyMutual and other best online fast payday loan providers.

9 Best Fast Payday Loans

MoneyMutual - Best fast payday loans overall

PersonalLoans - Top fast payday loans for Bad Credit

CashUSA - Top payday loan for fast approval

BadCreditLoans - Best fast payday loans for bad credit

Funds Joy - Best for fast payday loans novice

247 CreditNow - Best for higher fast payday loans

24/7DollarLoan - Best 24/7 payday loan app

Upgrade Personal Loans - Best fast payday loans no credit check

247FastFunds - Best fast payday loans for easy repayment

1. MoneyMutual - Best Fast Payday Loans Overall

Pros:

$5,000 loans

5-min application

No extra application fees

Over 2,000,000 customers

Swift approval

Cons:

Limited in some US states

MoneyMutual Overview

Money Mutual is a well-rounded fast payday loans platform with an impeccable reputation that helped it amass over 2,000,000 satisfied customers.

You can loan anywhere between $100 and $5,000, but what impressed us the most is how swiftly you are connected to potential lenders.

Applying for the fast payday loans process takes under 2 minutes, and if you accept the offer, the funds will reach your bank account in under 24 hours.

On the downside, you can’t use this service if you’re from NY, CT, and IL. But if you aren’t located in these three states, you will enjoy zero application fees.

This platform offers an exceptional support team and a helpful FAQ library. You can ask them any question related to the credit line, PayPal account, credit utilization, or the platform's T&C, and the team will deliver a polite and prompt reply.

Interest Rates: Vary between tenders

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $5,000

Loan Term: Depends on the lender, granting possible flexibility

2. PersonalLoans - Top Fast Payday Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Loans up to $35,000

Collateral not required

1-day funding

Plenty of lenders to choose from

Cons:

Can't take out less than $1,000

Origination fees

PersonalLoans Overview

PersonalLoans is another neat platform for fast payday loans you can join if you need higher "buy now pay later loans."

The credit line reaches $35,000, which is significantly above average, but you can't take out less than $1,000.

Collateral is not required, and there's a wide variety of available lenders. If you meet the criteria and stick within the limit, the loan will reach your account within a business day.

When paying back, you can choose between 3 and 72 months to repay your fast payday loans.

Interest Rate: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000-$35,000

Loan Term: 3 to 72 months

3. CashUSA - Top Payday Loan for Fast Approval

Pros:

$10,000 loans available

72 months to pay the money back

Fast delivery

Soft credit check only

Cons:

The minimum credit score requirement is slightly higher

It could use a revamp

CashUSA Overview

If you need to lend slightly higher amounts of fast payday loans, we recommend Cash USA, which allows US citizens to take loans of up to $10,000.

You can pay the loan back within 72 months, which is flexible and fair, and the funds will reach your bank account within 24 hours.

The platform could use a revamp in terms of design, but the foundational functionalities of the website are solid as a rock.

Also, note that CashUSA performs soft credit checks only.

Interest Rates: 5.99% and 35.99%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: Up to 72 months

4. BadCreditLoans - Best Fast Payday Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

You can get a loan with a under 500 credit score

No collateral required

Student loans

Competitive APR

Cons:

Loans capped at $1,000 for under-500 credit score

Not BBB accredited

BadCreditLoans Overview

If your credit limit and history are pretty bad, going below the 500 scores, and you need fast payday loans, don't despair; BadCreditLoans will take care of you.

The company offers loans ranging between $500 and $10,000, although individuals with an under 500 credit score are only limited to $1,000.

You can take out a loan for up to 6 years, with APR ranging between 5.99% and 35.99%.

No collateral or down payment is required, and the website offers students dedicated loans. The platform is easy to navigate, and loan approval usually requires 5 to 10 minutes. Not as super-swift as 24/7 Dollar Loan, but still pretty fast.

Interest Rates: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: 3 months to 6 years

5. Funds Joy - Best for Fast Payday Loans Novice

Pros:

Straightforward application

$5,000 loans

Zero origination fees

Easy to approve loans

Cons:

The minimum amount could be lower

Phone support is not available

Funds Joy Overview

If you aren’t the most technologically savvy individual, we recommend Funds Joy - not only because the platform is effortless to use but also because it backs its ease of use with fair terms.

The website is modern, safe, and effortless to use. No hidden charges, no dodgy tactics, just ease of use and straight talk.

You can take out up to $5,000 in loans, a solid credit line, although we would like to see minimum loans below the $200 limit.

Interest rates usually range between 4.99% and 450%. Even if you take your time, you will fill out the loan request within 5-7 minutes, and the approval will follow in 10 minutes. The lenders are flexible, which makes it easier to make on-time payments.

Interest Rates: 4.99% to 450%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $200 to $5,000

Loan Term: Flexible terms

6. 247 CreditNow - Best for Higher Fast Payday Loans

Pros:

East and fast application process

Connects you with a network of potential lenders for a large choice of loans

No application fees

Get the money in one business day

Cons:

Not a direct lender

247 CreditNow Overview

247 CreditNow isn’t a direct lender. Instead, they’ll connect you with lenders willing to work with you, even if you have bad credit. They offer a higher loan cap than other lenders at $35,000.

Like many other bad credit lenders, their approval process is based on just a few factors. You can be approved in a few minutes if you have a checking account, direct deposit, and a minimum income of $800/month.

Due to 247 CreditNow’s role as a middleman, some details of your loan may not be available until after you go through your application. For example, they don’t offer much information about interest rates, as the lender determines that.

Interest Rate: Varies depending on the lender

Minimum – Maximum Loan Amount: Up to $35,000

Loan Term: Varies depending on the lender

7. 24/7DollarLoan - Best 24/7 Payday Loan App

Pros:

$1,000 loans

Exceptionally easy registration

Loans approved in minutes

Easy to navigate

Entrepreneurs are welcome

Cons:

Could use more educational resources

24/7DollarLoan Overview

If you need fast payday loans, 24/7Dollar Loan is a suitable choice.

The company can lend you anywhere between $100 and $1,000, and we’re blown away by how fast the platform is. Approvals can take as little as a minute - that's 60 seconds!

24/7DollarLoan also welcomes entrepreneurs with the same requirements as regular users. You need to be a United States citizen with savings or a checking account, earning $800 or more monthly.

While we think the platform should offer more public educational resources, this website is fair, and legal and has zero impact on any of the lenders' interest rate options and terms.

The support team is top-notch and offers non-automated responses to just about any inquiry within 24 hours.

Interest Rates: Depends on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $1,000

Loan Term: Certificate of $800 in monthly earnings required

8. Upgrade Personal Loans - Best Fast Payday Loans No Credit Check

Pros:

No prepayment penalties

Review payday loan options and choose the best for you

Personal loans and payday loans

Apply in minutes

Cons:

Origination fees of 1.85% to 8.99% out of the loan amount

Upgrade Overview

Upgrade offers personal loans for debt consolidation, home improvement, big purchases, and more. The service is less like a standard bad credit lender script and closer to a genuine bank. Upgrade offers checking and savings accounts and loans, which may be convenient for repayments.

Upgrade is one of the best online payday loans no credit check needed services. You will have several options for your loan so you can find the best for your requirements and budget.

Interest Rate: 7.96% to 35.97%

Minimum – Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000 – $50,000

Loan Term: 24 to 84 months

9. 247FastFunds - Best Fast Payday Loans for Easy Repayment

Pros:

Straightforward application process

Receive funds the next business day

Payments are withdrawn automatically

Cons:

Not a direct lender

247FastFunds Overview

Like other payday loan services, 247FastFunds isn’t a direct lender. Instead, the service connects you to a network of lenders they work with. The application and matching process can be completed in just a few minutes. Once it is time for repayments, the money is automatically withdrawn from your checking account to make things easy.

While the terms of fast cash loans vary depending on the lender, the basic requirements are relatively easy to meet. You’ll have to show you have a checking account, are employed, and have a minimum income of $1,000, among other things.

Interest Rate: Varies depending on the lender

Minimum – Maximum Loan Amount: $500 – $5,000

Loan Term: Terms vary depending on the lender

What Are Fast Payday Loans?

Need to pay a bill in the next day or two? Payday loans approved quickly might help you quickly get out of a financial bind. Your requested loan amount may be funded fast, usually on the same day.

Payday loans are short-term unsecured loans, often for amounts of $1,000 or less, due on the borrower's next paycheck or the borrower's next regular source of income, such as Social Security or Disability Benefits.

Fast cash is not an option for payday loans; nevertheless, if your loan is accepted, you will get your funds the next business day. This is rapid but obviously not instantaneous.

Decisions on loans are not "immediate." After filling out a short, one-page application form, most loan approvals are made in as little as 10 seconds and as long as 2 minutes.

Your state's legislation and your income level will determine the specifics of the loan, like interest rate, length of the repayment period, maximum loan amount, etc.

Why Should You Use Fast Payday Loans?

You should utilize a payday loan only if you have no other options. Payday loans are often marketed as a convenient financial tool, but they may actually increase your debt.

Think carefully about whether you will be able to repay the loan in the required timeframe and for the amount you have agreed to with the lender. Millions of people in the United States have taken out online payday loans to deal with unexpected expenses.

Never use a payday lending service to pay for everyday costs.

How Does a Fast Payday Loan Work?

Once you have chosen a lender, all that is left to do is provide the necessary data, send the application, and wait for a response.

You should hear back from a payday lender with

Payday loans function in a few easy steps. Typically, you must first evaluate your financial status to get your credit score. With this knowledge, you can locate a lender who can meet your requirements. You may sometimes need to look for a lender that can be accommodating to borrowers with bad credit.

Our service strives to locate a lender to provide you with the money within a day. This is perfect if you need to pay for an unexpected expenditure, like a vehicle repair. If that’s the case, check out the best bad credit loans with instant approval.

Are Fast Payday Loans Online Legitimate?

One acceptable kind of short-term personal borrowing is fast payday lending.

They function quite similarly to standard personal loans. If you meet the requirements for the loan, today's payday lenders may try to provide you with immediate cash.

How To Get Quick Cash With Fast Payday Loans Online

Getting a payday loan online from your mobile device is simple, quick, and safe. And you'll be done in under a minute. Depending on the complexity of your request, you might get a response in as short as 10-20 seconds and as long as 3 minutes.

If you apply for a loan and it is granted, and if you agree to the conditions that your lender offers, you may get the funds within the span of one working day. There are no deposits on weekends or holidays since banks are closed.

Steps To Getting an Instant Decision Payday Loan

The solution is straightforward. You will need to fill a form in its entirety and click "submit." In less than three minutes, the lender shall reach a verdict. After the lender decides whether or not to grant you a loan, they will get in touch with you.

Talking about this topic normally doesn't take more than 20 minutes. Consequently, the money will be sent to you.

Benefits of Fast Payday Loans Online

The best choice is to apply for an online payday loan if you have no other way to receive fast money during a financial emergency.

The greatest thing is that you may receive your loan without having to travel to any loan shop locations physically; all you have to do is pick up the phone.

Minimal to No Credit Requirements

Lenders that provide fast payday loans online care less about borrowers' credit scores since they know they will repay their debts between now and their next paycheck.

Even if you have a low credit score, there is a strong possibility that we can find a payday loan provider in our network that will deal with you.

Easy Process

We link prospective borrowers with lenders using the most recent technology. Fill out the form, and we'll submit your information to our network, where we match consumers with lenders that can deal with various credit reports.

The forms are safe, easy to use, and clear.

No Obligations

There are no costs associated with filing a loan request. Asking for fast payday loans online puts you under no obligation to take out the money if it is offered. Once you submit the online form, we'll work to put you in touch with reputable lenders.

Simple Terms

Each loan has unique conditions dependent on factors such as the loan amount, the borrower's state of residency, the borrower's credit score, etc. Before accepting a loan offer, you will have the chance to study the conditions of the lending partner's or lender's offer.

Before accepting fast payday loans online, we advise you to read and comprehend the conditions. In the event that you have any inquiries, please do not be reluctant to get in touch with the lender that is providing the offer.

Reasonable Interest Rates

Numerous variables affect interest rates. Interest rates for fast payday loans online via our lending partners and network of lenders range from 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the amount borrowed.

If a loan is given to you, you will have the chance to go through the interest rate before accepting the offer.

Quick Access To Cash

Funding for approved requests might happen as soon as the next business day.

How? Following the submission of your request, we will instantly post it on our network to link you with a payday lender who may be able to finance the loan within one working day. Fill out the form, and we will handle the rest.

Fast Payday Loan Online Requirements Are Easy

You would need to bring in a few materials to start the payday loan procedure if you visited us in person. However, the information may be provided over the phone since the full procedure can now be completed remotely.

We may evaluate your application for approval provided you provide a valid form of identification and bank details.

The good news is that we take care to make a list concise and simple to remember. Whether you fill out the application in person or over the phone, be prepared with the following items:

most current bank statements you have

Blank cheque from a checking account that is open in your name

Paycheck stubs that are recent

Valid driver's license or other state-issued picture identification card showing proof of age of at least 18 years

Even though the procedure is made incredibly straightforward by our online form, we go above and above with other helpful elements on our website.

We will explain all you need to know about online payday advances, from what they are to how to apply.

You may even talk with us online thanks to a function we offer. You may start the loan process right now, or if you have any questions at any time, you can start an immediate conversation with us.

Quick and Simple Payday Loans Online

Payday loans are a good option if you need money quickly and your next paycheck is a few days away. The approval and funding of a typical loan could take several days or even a few weeks, whereas a payday loan might just take one business day.

By providing quick, straightforward, and easy-to-complete online forms, we want to speed up the loan application process.

Do Instant Approval Loans for Those With Bad Credit Even Exist?

Even while there is no way to absolutely ensure that you will be approved for a payday loan, the vast majority of companies that provide such loans are willing to work with borrowers who have credit histories that are less than perfect. Those not approved for traditional personal loans often resort to payday lenders instead.

Key Features About Fast Payday Online Loans

You must be at least 18 years old, provide income documentation, and provide some basic personal information

Failure to pay on time may result in late fines

Hard credit checks are not conducted

Even those with poor credit may apply

If you are jobless, you may be eligible to acquire a loan

These loans are meant to get borrowers through the few weeks before their next paycheck

Online payday loan requests are not subject to credit checks

You may use a card, transfer, or cheque to pay back your loan

Payday loans are short-term, unsecured loans often for less than $1000 that may be obtained online

Their rates are determined by the borrower's monthly income

Fees vary depending on the lender providing the loan

Payday lenders confirm your identity and job or income

Money in Your Account in as Soon as One Business Day

You may apply for an online payday loan from your phone, computer, or tablet. When you have finished filling out the form, we will get right to work trying to match you up with a lender from our network.

The whole procedure may be completed in a matter of minutes, and the money might be in your account as soon as one business day.

Do I Qualify for Fast Payday Loans?

Considering a quick payday loan but unsure about your eligibility? We've got you covered, so don't worry!

These are the qualities that most payday loan lenders will want of you to get a loan, while certain loan providers may have alternative requirements:

Legal Age

You must be 18 years old or older to be eligible for a fast payday loan.

Government-Issued ID

To be eligible for a payday loan, you must be a state resident who lives there permanently. Lenders want to see a valid government-issued photo ID to ensure this is true.

Source of Income

To determine if you can return the loan within its payback terms, payday loan providers must know whether you have a reliable source of income. A self-employed firm or a steady job qualifies as a solid income source.

Active Bank Account

You must have a current bank account to be eligible for fast payday loans online so lenders can quickly transfer the cash whenever they become available.

Valid Contact Details

You must provide your personal contact information while requesting an immediate payday loan to facilitate transactions.

How Fast Would Fast Payday Loans Be Processed?

Fast payday loans benefit from being processed immediately after receiving the necessary paperwork.

When you complete your loan request form, your application information will be sent to our network of reputable loan lenders.

When you apply for a payday loan via our service, you can be certain that the rates and fees you'll be charged will be reasonable and transparent.

Your loan application will be approved when the lenders have finished reviewing it, and they will then promptly give you their offers, which may take as little as fifteen minutes.

The steps that follow your quick payday loan application won't take long either and will be finalized on the same day!

Pros and Cons of Fast Payday Loans

Although they might be quite practical and beneficial, payday loans can have certain drawbacks.

Pros

Cash advance loans are a simple method to receive rapid cash since they often strive to offer you the money in a day or two.

Applying for payday loans is simple, which makes them the perfect option for those who struggle to get other sorts of credit.

Fewer conditions - Payday loans often have fewer conditions to be approved. To verify you, traditional lenders often want a lot of information. You are required to be over 18, be able to prove your identification, and have a source of income to be approved for a payday loan.

Cons

Higher interest rates - Payday loans sometimes come with higher interest rates, making them an expensive option to borrow money. Payday loans have an APR that may reach triple digits, whereas standard personal loans have an APR that can vary from 12 to 30%.

According to several state legislation, payday lenders are only permitted to charge a certain amount. It's simple to get into a cycle of constant payday loan use because of how readily available these loans are.

Because of this, it is possible for certain individuals to become caught in a never-ending cycle of debt as a result of their actions.

Payday loans won't aid in improving your credit. Payday lenders often don't submit information to the credit bureaus, so getting loans from them won't raise your credit score.

Fast Payday Loans FAQs

Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about fast payday loans.

Do Fast Payday Loans Really Exist?

Payday loans are rather simple, and if you match the minimal conditions, you will often be eligible.

You must also be above 18, have a source of income that can be confirmed, have an open checking account, and have a valid ID. It is advisable to review the requirements of several lenders before applying.

What Is the Best Fast Payday Online Loan?

The "best" online small payday loans are those that are tailored to each borrower specifically. Each person has unique requirements, and not everyone will be eligible for a loan. You should estimate your requirement before applying for a loan to find the "best" loans.

Are Instant Payday Loans Legitimate?

Loans from a payday lender might be a good option if you need cash quickly. A personal loan from this source functions similarly to a traditional bank loan.

If you meet the requirements for a payday loan in the contemporary day, the lender will do everything possible to get you the money as soon as possible.

Can I Get a Fast Payday Loan With Bad Credit?

Yes, you don't need a lot of assets or solid credit history to qualify for a fast payday loan since they are unsecured loans. Payday loans for bad credit consider aspects other than your credit score, such as your income and job history.

Payday loan providers are more interested in your ability to pay back the loan according to the agreed-upon conditions than in your credit score alone.

Payday loans are thus a good choice for those who need quick cash yet have poor credit because of this. They don't call for a hard credit check, are fast to complete, and are simple to apply for.

Best Fast Payday Loans: The Verdict

If you've ever been in a bind financially, you likely know that sometimes there aren't many choices available. Applying for fast and easy payday loans

can be a suitable option to get some cash fast.

They function similarly to personal short-term loans and are designed to meet urgent financial demands until your next payment. Fast payday loans are perfect for covering overdrafts, medical costs, emergency job losses, and auto repairs.

When it comes to the best fast payday loans, MoneyMutual is our number one choice to get immediate financial assistance.

Keep in mind that your state's legislation and your income level will determine the specifics of the loan, like interest rate, length of the repayment period, maximum loan amount, etc.

