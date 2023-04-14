Best Real Money Online Casinos in California: Top Cali Casino Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

You don’t have to dread the weekend because you got nothing planned. The best real money online casinos in California can offer you hours of fun without having to go out or put your pants on (totally up to you)!

Whether you love poker or prefer online slots, there are literally thousands of options that are just a few clicks away. You’ll find the best of them at Ignition Casino – our go-to place for poker and casino games. But if you’re into other games, we have a whole list of other real money casinos with something unique to offer.

Let’s check them out.

Best Real Money Online Casinos in California

Ignition : Best overall

: Best overall Cafe Casino : Best progressive jackpots

: Best progressive jackpots Slots.lv : Best mobile app

: Best mobile app BetOnline : Best sports gambling online

: Best sports gambling online MyStake : Biggest real money casino game library

: Biggest real money casino game library Red Dog : Best video poker selection

: Best video poker selection Slot Madness : Best free spin bonus codes

: Best free spin bonus codes Wild Casino : Best for live dealer blackjack

: Best for live dealer blackjack 7bit : Best races and tournaments

: Best races and tournaments Mbit: Best crypto casino

1. Ignition – Best Real Money Online Casino in California Overall

Pros

Up to $3,000 welcome package

Feature-rich poker app

Fantastic selection of slots and table games

24/7 live chat support

On-site help forum

Cons

High fees on credit card payments

Low limits on some payout options

Ignition Casino is a remarkable California online casino with diverse slots and table games. It’s also the best online poker site you can find. It offers a generous welcome bonus, top-tier customer support, and a decent selection of crypto payout options for lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino offers an impressive welcome package consisting of two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each when you deposit by credit card or two 150% up to $1,500 for crypto deposits.

The first match bonus is available for Ignition’s fantastic selection of casino games and comes with low 25x wagering requirements, while the second bonus is usable with Ignition’s poker app. The poker bonus doesn’t have standard wagering requirements and is unlocked by making real money bets on poker games and tournaments.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

You’ll find a rather impressive collection of real money casino games, including a solid selection of slots from top providers like Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, Rival, and more. We were pleased to find popular titles like Larry’s Lucky Tavern, Golden Buffalo, and progressive jackpot greats like Cyberpunk City and Gold Rush Gus.

If slots aren’t your thing, there’s a wide variety of table games, including a fantastic live dealer casino chock full of roulette, baccarat, and over 30 blackjack tables. For the regular casino section, there are also several casino pokers (including poker off-shoots like Andar Bahar and Pai Gow), blackjack, roulette, and so on.

Then, as if that all wasn’t enough, Ignition’s online poker app gives players access to exciting games of Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and more against other players in the tournament and casual play settings.

This app also has incredible built-in features like anonymous tables and a playstyle called Zone Poker. Players can fold their hands and are instantly moved to an available seat at another table, lending itself to an exceptionally high hand-per-hour rate.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Based on Ignition Casino Reviews online, their customer service is one of the best in the industry, and there are plenty of ways to acquire this help.

We recommend starting with the robust help center, which has articles on various subjects and will almost certainly resolve any issue. In case it doesn’t, however, there’s the on-site help forum and 24/7 support via email and live chat.

Sign up at Ignition and get up to $3,000 in casino bonuses today.

2. Cafe Casino - Best CA Real Money Online Casino for Slots

Pros

Up to $2,500 welcome bonus

Over 250 online games

Dozens of progressive jackpot games

Fast payout methods

24/7 chat support

Cons

Small live dealer game selection

If you’re looking to play the best online slots that offer a chance to score big, Cafe Casino has just the thing. This fantastic casino offers hundreds of amazing slots and table games backed up with a truly impressive lineup of progressive jackpot slots, including nine games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Whether you’re a blockchain bettor or prefer to stick to more conventional payment methods like credit cards, Cafe Casino boasts some solid welcome bonuses.

Crypto depositors will get a 350% match up to $2,500 on their first deposit, while players who prefer to play with fiat will get a 250% match up to $1,500.

Once you’ve spent your welcome bonus, you’ll have access to a weekly mystery bonus which… is a mystery. Every Thursday, Cafe Casino provides a new bonus, and if you’re not a fan of what's on offer, you need to wait until the following Thursday for a fresh, new promotion to drop.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

While we found the live casino to have a limited number of tables for roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and super 6, the rest of Cafe Casino’s digital casino floor is jam-packed with top-notch games.

We found a great variety of table games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, as well as quite a few casino poker and poker-style games like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Pai Gow poker. The video poker options are limited to four different rulesets (but there are a couple of 10-hand options, which is nice).

It’s the slot variety that stands out, though. Especially the progressive jackpot slots. We found games from top providers like Betsoft, RTG, Rival, Spinomenal (and a few others) and were excited to see that Cafe Casino is constantly adding new games.

We found over 30 progressive jackpot slots and nine Hot Drop Jackpots connected to the HDJ network. This means they can drop one of three must-drop jackpots: Hourly, Daily, and the massive $300,000 Super Jackpot.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Like Ignition Casino, Cafe Casino offers a robust help center, an insightful on-site forum, and 24/7 email and live chat support. Every time we used the chat function, we had a live agent on the other end in mere minutes, which sold us the quality of Cafe Casino’s customer care.

Get up to $2,500 in bonuses and enjoy one of the best online gambling sites for jackpot slots

3. Slots.lv - Best Real Money Casino in California for Mobile

Pros

Up to $7,500 in bonuses

Amazing instant play mobile app

Hundreds of slots and table games

Fast payout options

Cons

Low weekly payout maximums

Weak live dealer casino options

Slots.lv offers a stunning mobile gambling experience with its instant-play mobile app making it the top choice for players on the go. The user-friendly platform, delightful game library, and impressive welcome bonus make playing a joy whether you’re on the bus, on your break at work, or just cozied up on the couch.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

New players will get a 200% bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit, plus a 100% match of up to $500 on each of their next eight deposits for a total of $5,000 in bonus funds.

Unless, of course, you are a cryptocurrency gambler. In that case, you’ll get a 300% bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit plus eight 150% bonuses for up to $750 each, resulting in $7,500 in bonus cash prizes.

No matter how you prefer to play, your welcome bonuses will be subject to a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement, which aligns with most California casinos.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Slots.lv focuses heavily on online slots. The library is being updated regularly and is already chock full of popular games like Monster Manor, Lady’s Magic Charms, Tiki Tower, and the massive jackpot title Shopping Spree.

Like its sister site Cafe Casino, Slots.lv offers a decent array of progressive jackpot slot machines, casino poker, and even jackpot bingo. The overall table game selection is solid, with multiple American and European roulette varieties, casino poker games, single and multi-deck blackjack, and even a lone game of craps.

There’s even a small live dealer casino powered by Visionary iGaming studios with a few blackjack tables, some roulette, and a couple of varieties of baccarat. While it’s a bit undersized compared to other places offering online gambling in California, it’s still a nice touch.

And like everything else at Slots.lv, they run flawlessly on your mobile device.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Slots.lv is in line with most California online casinos in terms of customer support by offering 24/7 live chat support, email support, a useful help center, and even an online forum. Everyone we dealt with was incredibly helpful and polite.

Play slots online while you’re on the move. Sign up and get up to $1,500 on your first deposit.

4. BetOnline - Best Real Money Online Casino & Sportsbook for California Players

Pros

Casino, sports, and poker welcome offers

Competitive online sports betting odds

Great selection of online poker and casino games

Over 15 forms of cryptocurrency accepted

Cons

9.75% fee on credit card transactions

BetOnline is one of the leading online sportsbooks, offering a wide range of options on a diverse array of sports and events. Its user-friendly interface and competitive odds with a fantastic casino game library, online poker, and a variety of promotions, make BetOnline one of the most-enjoyed real money gambling platforms in California.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

New players on BetOnline can choose from several welcome bonus codes. BOL1000 offers a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 in sports betting funds with a 10x wagering requirement.

CRYPTO100 provides a 100% match crypto bonus of up to $1,000 in online sports betting funds with a 14x wagering requirement.

NEWBOL is a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 usable for BetOnline poker tables, and BOLCASINO offers a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 for Betsoft-branded casino games. This particular code can be used on your first three deposits.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

BetOnline’s sportsbook is easy to use thanks to clever design features and offers seriously competitive odds on over 30 markets.

One of the best features would certainly have to be the live in-play betting options bettors can take advantage of, particularly the fact that many sporting events can be streamed through BetOnline, which makes to-the-second wagering a lot easier and negates the need to switch between browser tabs.

The casino itself is rather robust and heavily features games from Betsoft (which is great as they are easily one of our favorite providers). While there are a ton of popular slots to choose from, BetOnline delivers one of our favorite selections of table games, including over 20 varieties of Blackjack, 18 Roulette games, 18 casino poker, and quite a few other options.

There’s also some pretty great online poker that is nearly on par with what you’ll find at Ignition, making BetOnline one of the best online gambling sites for Cali bettors who love variety.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, it’s no surprise that BetOnline’s customer support is top-notch.

After signing up we had a member of the BetOnline team reach out to us directly to walk us through how to use the sportsbook and talk to us about the various bonuses and how to claim them. Many online casinos should strive for that kind of personal touch.

Whether looking for slots, poker, or competitive sports betting, you’ll find just what you’re looking for at BetOnline.

Click here to sign up and get up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

5. MyStake - Biggest Real Money Online Casino Game Library in California

Pros

170% crypto welcome bonus

Over 2,000 online casino games

Dino Crash gambling game

Solid sportsbook

Cons

Website navigation needs work

On-site FAQ feels a bit flimsy

Rounding out our top five California real money casinos is MyStake. This rather new (established in 2020) online casino and sportsbook proves you don’t have to have decades of experience to deliver a top-notch casino experience.

It also helps when you have one of the best selections of specialty games around.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

New players will have access to a couple of different welcome bonuses, but there are only two we were super interested in.

The first is the Mini Games Welcome Bonus which gets players a 100% match up to $500 to be used on MyStake’s specialty games (known as Mini Games on-site). This bonus comes with a very nice 20x wagering requirement and can be used on all mini-games except Dice, Plinko, and Blackjack.

If you’re looking for something more conventional, there is also a 170% crypto welcome bonus good for up to $1,000 in bonus funds usable on any of MyStake’s fantastic collection of slots. This bonus comes with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement and is a great choice if you’re not interested in specialty games.

Game Selection: 4.95/5

MyStake has over 3,000 casino games on site from over 60 software providers. You’re going to find everything from well-known games like Money Train 2 and Book of Pyramids to slightly more offbeat games like Yggdrasil’s Eastern Island 2 – which features sunglass toting stone faces with what appear to be puka shell necklaces.

Plenty of blackjack and other table casino games are on site, but they don’t have a set navigation link to get there, so we had to use the search bar to locate them. A bit of a pain, and we had to knock off some points for that.

The Mini Game section was far and above our favorite part of the casino. There are several exciting gambling games, including Armada, Aquarings, Teleport, Plinko, and our favorite, Dino.

Dino is a fun take on the Crash gambling genre, and instead of any kind of rockets taking flight or anything like that, you’re wagering on how long the cartoon dino can run before getting struck by an asteroid. It has many great features and will let players place two bets on each round.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

MyStake offers 24/7 email and live chat support and has clear links to their self-exclusion policies, RNG testing, etc. Our only real gripe in this regard is that the MyStake FAQ section is extremely spartan, and we’d love to see it built out more.

Enjoy a refreshing selection of specialty games and slots with a side of sports betting.

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Real Money Online Casinos in California

Welcome Bonus

Often the first thing new players look for when choosing their casinos, we made sure each casino’s bonus had a nice balance of bonus size and rollover requirements.

Game Selection

The best casino sites will offer a solid selection of fair real money online slots, table games, live casino games, and more. In this list, you should find more than enough ways to wager your money.

Customer Support

Without a brick-and-mortar building to go to, providing easily-accessible customer service options is paramount to an online casino’s success. We scored the best online casinos not just on the diversity of their support options but the speed and friendliness of the staff we encountered.

Why is Ignition the Best Real Money Online Casino in California?

It’s clear from what you’ve read so far that there is no shortage of fantastic casinos available for online gambling in California… so why is Ignition the best? We’ll break it down for you.

Ignition has just the right variety of casino games, including popular slots, table games, and video poker games from top providers like RTG and Rival.

The downloadable poker app offers the best California online poker experience thanks to features like anonymous tables, zone poker, and more.

New players will get up to $3,000 in bonuses with their first deposit, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg, thanks to Ignition’s generous selection of ongoing promotions.

Ignition’s customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and the on-site help forum.

Why Play at the Best California Online Casinos for Real Money?

We firmly believe that online casinos are superior to anything land-based for several reasons. The following list is by no means comprehensive but should give you a good view of why we love them:

Convenience: While getting dressed up for a night at the casino might be fun, there’s something magical about not worrying about the kids burning down your house while you’re enjoying some cards. Online casinos let you get all the thrills of a physical casino without having to put on pants… and we love them for it.

Game Variety: Online casinos can host hundreds – even thousands – of slot machines and table games. Plus, the fully-digital medium has given rise to new varieties of casino games that would be impossible in land-based casinos – like the multiplayer excitement found in a good game of Crash.

Bonuses and Promotions: Most of the online casinos California has to offer play host to a huge selection of welcome bonuses, deposit match bonuses, and other forms of promotion. Not only do these bonuses give you free cash to keep you in the game longer, but all that extra play means you’ve got even more chances to win.

Guide to Online Casino Sites for Real Money in California

Are Real Money Casino Sites in California Safe?

Yes, so long as you’re playing at a trusted online casino – such as any of the ones on our list – it’s perfectly safe. This doesn’t mean you won’t lose money, as that’s the risk with gambling, but it does mean you won’t lose money due to unfair practices.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Slots in California Online Casinos?

You can win real money prizes by playing slots. We recommend playing high RTP slots (above 95%) for the best results.

Which CA Real Money Online Casinos Have the Fastest Payouts?

Any online casino that allows players to pay with cryptocurrency is a great contender for the fastest payout. Many cryptocurrency withdrawals are processed in under an hour, while you would be fortunate to get a credit card payout the same day you submit your request.

Summary of the Top 5 Real Money Casinos in California

Ignition stood out as the obvious choice for our top pick. With its exciting casino game library and amazing poker app, it’s no surprise, either. Sign up now and claim up to $3,000 in bonuses split between poker and casino games.

Cafe Casino is a robust online casino serving an impressive selection of slots and table games. What’s more, players will find an exciting loyalty program and a new mystery bonus every week. Join today and claim your 350% welcome bonus.

Slots.lv serves up the ultimate mobile casino experience. Packed with progressive jackpot slots, bingo, and table games, it’s easily our favorite way to inject excitement into our lunch breaks, bus rides, etc. California players can join and get up to $7,500 in bonus cash across their first nine deposits.

BetOnline is the perfect choice for players looking for the thrill of real money sports betting. You’ll be happy to note that there’s also a fantastic selection of casino games, online poker, live dealer tables, and a wealth of crypto bonuses. Sign up today and claim up to $1,000 in welcome bonus cash.

MyStake offers a solid online sportsbook (especially if you love esports), a live dealer casino, and our favorite selection of specialty games, including the popular Dino crash gambling game. Sign up today and get a 170% match on your first deposit.

Getting Started at California Real Money Online Casinos

If you’re eager to get into some real money gambling but are not sure which of the California online casinos to choose, we've made it easy for you. Follow this step-by-step guide to our top casino pick, and you’ll have your online casino account in no time.

Step 1: Follow this link to the Ignition Casino landing page. If the registration form doesn’t automatically load up, click the Join button at the top right to get started.

Step 2: Fill out the form with your name, date of birth, contact info, and other required information. Fill it all out accurately, as Ignition may require you to verify things down the line. Check the boxes to verify you’re old enough and agree to the Terms and Conditions before clicking the Register button.

Step 3: Once you’ve verified all your information and can log in, head to the Ignition Casino cashier page and make your first deposit to lay claim to your fantastic welcome package. Congratulations, you’re free to enjoy some of the best poker events in the industry.

Tips for Picking the Best Real Money Casinos in Cali

Picking your perfect casino can feel like a monumental task, and deciding where to start can be difficult. Here are a few tips we’ve picked up that should make the whole process easier.

Consider the types of casino games you like to play. Whether you’re a fan of slots, live dealer games, or table games, it’s important to find an online casino that offers a wide variety of games you’d enjoy.

Whether you’re a fan of slots, live dealer games, or table games, it’s important to find an online casino that offers a wide variety of games you’d enjoy. Take a close look at the bonus terms and conditions. While big bonuses seem tempting, they often come with rather stiff wagering requirements that can make cashing out your winnings a bear. We recommend you look for bonuses that you’re comfortable with.

While big bonuses seem tempting, they often come with rather stiff wagering requirements that can make cashing out your winnings a bear. We recommend you look for bonuses that you’re comfortable with. Think about what other features you need in an online casino. Do you need a superior mobile app for on-the-go online casino gaming? Are you keen on sports betting, or maybe you have a specialty game you can’t shake? Would a weekly mystery bonus spice things up for you?

Consider your preferences and pick an online casino with the features you crave.

Don’t forget to look into accepted payment methods. Whether you prefer classic credit card payments or dabble in Bitcoin, make sure the casino you sign up for accepts payments via your preferred method. You should also check that their payouts are timely and reliable.

Whether you prefer classic credit card payments or dabble in Bitcoin, make sure the casino you sign up for accepts payments via your preferred method. You should also check that their payouts are timely and reliable. Look for reviews from other players. This can help reveal a casino’s reputation and give you insight into how other players feel about the casino.

Explore Real Money Online Casino Sites in California

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of what the best California real money online casinos look like, you’re more than ready to get out there and find your ideal online gambling site. Whether you’re a fan of the poker offered by our #1 casino pick, Ignition, or looking for a robust sportsbook like you’ll find at BetOnline, there is no wrong answer here.

Wherever you decide to play, prioritize having fun and always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As we've always emphasized, gambling is a risky entertainment form. With this in view, you should never take this path to resolve financial difficulties as there's nothing assured. Remember, at any given point, the "house always wins."

Do you feel as though you're approaching problem gambling, or do you know someone with a similar issue? Without further ado, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Also, gambling sites are 18+ only.

