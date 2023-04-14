Real Money Poker Online in Canada: Best Canadian Real Money Poker Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

With so many online poker rooms to choose from, the competition for real money poker online in Canada is as fierce as ever - but we’re not interested in low traffic sites with bogus bonuses.

Our online poker sites are going to bring reputation, traffic, and a ton of incentives for new Canadian players.

This strict ranking criteria has brought us to Bodog, which after decades still reigns supreme as the best place for playing online poker.

But the scene has grown since we first started following it, so join us for the full list of the best poker sites in Canada!

Best Real Money Online Poker Sites in Canada

Bodog: Best poker site overall

GGPoker: Best poker tournaments

Leon Casino: Best for video poker

TigerGaming: Best poker bonus

Rocketpot: Best for crypto

Coinpoker: Best for beginners

Cyberbet: Best for mobile

Cloudbet: Biggest casino deposit bonus

1. Bodog - Best Canadian Poker Site for Real Money Overall

Pros:

$200,000 GTD tourney every week

$1,000 welcome promo

Solid jackpot SNGs

Excellent sports betting platform on the side

Cons:

Off peak poker room traffic could improve

Bodog is the best option for Canadian poker players, bar none! Launched in the mid-’90s, this gambling platform offers excellent poker events and a quality $1,000 welcome bonus.

Quality of Poker Games and Poker Tournaments: 4.95/5

Bodog Poker offers a comprehensive range of online poker games, with lots of no-limit, limit, and pot-limit cash games to choose from.

It's a great option for everyday players who appreciate the soft traffic (a lot comes across with winnings from their loaded online casino) and classic variants like Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

Plus, Bodog Poker hosts some great tournaments with impressive prize pools – such as their $200,000 GTD tournament every Sunday and the Super Millions Open with over $8 million in prize money.

Building up on that excellent selection of poker options, this is one of the best gambling sites with an impressive online casino and a full-on sports betting section on the site.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

New players at Bodog Poker are well catered for with a poker welcome promo of up to C$1,000 paid out in increments of $5 for every 150 points earned.

There is also a great 200% refer-a-friend bonus on offer here, but beyond that, there isn't much else in terms of ongoing promotions or reload bonuses for poker players.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.9/5

Bodog Poker offers a variety of options to Canadian players to handle their finances. The list includes Interac, Visa, Mastercard, and more.

Crypto players will be pleased, too - Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Tether (USDT) can all be used to make deposits (note the minimum requirement of $10) or withdrawals (processed within 60 minutes).

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 5/5

The user experience at Bodog is fantastic! The site offers instant-play mobile games, all of which can be played without having to download any software or a downloadable poker client.

Customer service is always available via their live chat 24/7 - we got answers within 7 minutes - as well as a dedicated email address and community forum should you need help.

Click here and claim up to $1,000 in poker welcome money at Bodog

2. GGPoker - Best Canadian Real Money Online Poker Tournaments

Pros:

Exclusive poker variants

Massive cash game traffic

$10m+ in monthly tournament GTDs

Freeroll GGM Overlay entry

Next generation smart software

Cons:

Could use a better interface

If you’re on the lookout for online poker tourneys, GG Poker delivers the goods - and then some - with $10,000,000 in monthly GTDs.

Quality of Poker Games and Poker Tournaments: 4.9/5

GG Poker is all about poker tourneys, but their overall catalogue of games is on par with the best poker sites right now.

In fact, they even host exclusive games that aren’t available on any other site - from Flip & Go's to All-In Or Fold, or Rush & Cash. Poker traffic is high at just about any given moment.

In addition, the wide range of GTD tournaments like the GG Masters, Super Millions and Global Millions - with buy-ins as low as 50 Dollars - will delight any player.

Being one of the best gambling sites in Canada, there’s also a great online casino here.

Bonuses: 4.85/5

Depositing $20 or more will open the doors to an entry for the $10m+ GTD GG Masters Overlay tournament, worth up to $150.

This site also offers one of the stronger sign-up bonuses in the poker world - up to $600 in bonus cash and $100 in free poker room rewards when you deposit just $20.

If you opt for the latter you’ll get 33 all in or fold SNG tickets, which is quite the deal and a quick way to get accustomed to the software.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

GG Poker's list of payment options for Canadians is solid. It covers credit and debit cards, Interac, Astropay, ecoPayz, and Luxom Pay. Bitcoin and USDCoin are also included in the mix for crypto enthusiasts - so there's something to suit everyone.

A minimum deposit requirement of just $10 and a maximum ceiling of $50,000 means the platform is suitable for high rollers too.

And as the cherry on top, withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.9/5

The user experience at GG Poker is packed full of distinctive features such as bubble protection and all-in insurance.

Plus, their poker software was built with mobile in mind, so it runs smoothly on mobiles without slow-loading graphics or time-outs! Help is always available through the on-site live chat function.

This link will activate your $150 tournament ticket offer at GG Poker

3. Leon Casino - Best Real Money Video Poker Games in Canada

Pros:

Over 30 video poker options

$4500 welcome offer for Canadian players

Over 4,000 casino games in total

Top-level sports betting platform on the side

Cons:

Lacklustre classic poker options

If video poker is what you’re here for, then visit Leon Casino, which also happens to be one of the best sports betting sites you can join in Canada.

Quality of Poker Games and Poker Tournaments: 4.7/5

Leon Casino offers an excellent range of video poker games, ensuring players have plenty of opportunities to enjoy their favourite game. The quality of these games is undeniable and far surpasses other sites in Canada.

While classic online poker options leave a few things to be desired, the 2 dozen video poker variations are top-level.

You can play Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, or dive in deeper with Tower Poker. Or, check out our personal favourite hidden gem - Wild Texas Poker!

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Upon joining Leon Casino, your first deposit is doubled up to $500 - we're off to a nice start here! Then they’ll add up to $1,000 on your second deposit and $3000 on your third.

With a total potential bonus of $4,500 this is one of the most potent going. The platform also offers various casino tourneys and sportsbook promos if you're willing to check them out. The sportsbook offers a $200 free bet for new Canadian players.

The Loyalty Program is one of the best in the business, and once you get the hang of things, you can join the Weekly Races for your slice of the $160,000 prize pool!

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.7/5

Players can deposit money into their accounts using any major form of payment, including Visa, MasterCard or bank transfer, as well as e-wallets such as Neteller or Skrill.

All payments are fee-free and securely processed with encryption technology.

Winnings are paid out quickly, too, usually within a single business day at most for e-wallet withdrawals - and longer for bank transfers depending on processing times from financial institutions involved.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.85/5

The Leon Casino website has been designed with mobile users in mind - with easy navigation capabilities on touchscreen devices - so no matter where you play from, it looks great and runs smoothly.

And if you want to download an app, you can do it, both as an Android and iOS user. Customer support is always friendly and helpful should you need any assistance while playing here.

Click here and claim up to $4,500 in sign-up bonuses at Leon Casino

4. TigerGaming - Best Welcome Bonus of Any Canadian Online Poker Site

Pros:

100% match on your first deposit (up to $1,000)

Daily Play & Win leaderboards ($100k pools)

$1 million Sit & Go tourney with $10 entry

Launched in 1999

Cons:

No support over the phone

For the best poker bonuses, join Tiger Gaming, a reputable online gambling platform launched way back in 1999. With this kind of longevity you can be assured a fair game, with all sorts of incentives to continue playing.

Quality of Poker Games and Poker Tournaments: 4.8/5

TigerGaming offers plenty of options for players looking to find a game, whether they’re casual or experienced players.

Players can take part in a variety of poker game formats. There are also a number of tournaments available, including $1 million in weekly tournament guarantees.

It also stands out for its $1 Million Sit & Go which can be contested for as little as $10.

The platform has been steadily growing since its launch in 1999, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With plenty of tables to choose from, it’s easy to find the perfect game to match your playing style.

Bonuses: 5/5

One of the biggest draws for first-time players at TigerGaming is the stellar sign-up bonus package. All new customers will receive up to a 100% match on their first deposit up to $1,000.

That's not all, though. There are also leaderboards every day where you can play & win from$100,000 in weekly prizes! It doesn't get much better than that when it comes to poker-centric bonuses and promotions on online gambling sites.

Note that the promotions page is constantly updated, so it’s wise to check back to this article or simply refresh the promos page every once in a while to get the lowdown on the latest and greatest deals.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

For those looking to transact securely with TigerGaming, you'll be pleased with the wide selection of payment options available at your disposal - Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, Neteller and Skrill among them (to name just a few).

The crypto banking selection goes above and beyond its competitors, covering multiple less-known altcoins like Ripple, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, and more.

Withdrawal times vary depending on the processor but generally range between 1-2 days after being requested. This is a fast withdrawal online poker casino

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.55/5

TigerGaming prides itself on being one of the most user-friendly gambling platforms out there – this extends even further when you're using their mobile poker app!

Not only does it run just as smoothly as their desktop version, but the interface looks good, too – all important buttons are accessible at the touch of your thumb.

A minor downside for players is that there is no support over the phone, but if ever in doubt, you can contact support through email or live chat, which is always monitored 24/7, ensuring swift response times if needed,

Follow this link and activate your 100% match first deposit bonus at Tiger Gaming

5. Rocketpot - Best Poker Site for Real Money & Crypto Canadian Players

Pros:

$100 daily freeroll

Soft competition, beginner-friendly environment

Over 10 cryptos are supported

100% match bonus up to 350 mBTC

Cons:

The player base is still small

If you’re on the lookout for a crypto-based, beginner-friendly poker site in Canada, Rocketpot is the place for you. That said, you can get up and running with fiat currencies as well - Rocketpot welcomes everybody into the fold.

Quality of Poker Games and Poker Tournaments: 4.7/5

Rocketpot's quality of cash games and tournaments is outstanding for beginners. Players can expect soft competition, a newbie-friendly environment, and plenty of tables to choose from.

Also, the site boasts a daily free roll tournament that rewards players with $100 up for grabs - giving them a chance to test their skills without risking their own funds.

Note that the player base is still smaller compared to poker sites like GG Poker, but that shouldn’t bother you if you’re still a beginner player.

Finally, it should also be mentioned that this is also one of the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

Rocketpot offers various bonuses for both new and existing players. This includes welcome bonus packages and promotions for high-stake players.

As a new customer, you are eligible to claim a welcome bonus of up to 350 mBTC at a 100% match rate.

The same offer is available for their sportsbook and online casino, making this one of the great new all rounder gambling sites online.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.75/5

Whether you’re depositing or withdrawing your winnings, Rocketpot supports over ten cryptocurrencies, so there’s always a suitable payment method available - Bitcoin, Cardano, Tether, Tron, Ripple, Doge, Binance Coin, you name it!

Transactions are also speedy, no matter which crypto you choose, allowing almost instant access to your funds.

All withdrawals are processed within nine minutes, making this another fast payout casino.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.5/5

The site design is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices, allowing you to enjoy gaming wherever you go! Plus, customer support is friendly and available through email or phone if any technical issues arise while playing on the site.

Use this link to join your ideal crypto poker room at Rocketpot with up to 350 mBTC.

How We Ranked Canadian Real Money Online Poker Sites

Online Poker Games and Poker Tournaments

We rated the quality of Canadian online poker sites based on both their poker software and online poker game selection. Our criteria include whether or not the sites offer multi-table tournaments, jackpot sit-and-go’s, cash games, live poker options, and online poker room variety.

Bonuses

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, we looked at both the initial welcome bonus amount as well as any other promotions and deposit bonuses they offer existing members, such as reload bonuses and loyalty programs. We also checked out their terms and conditions to make sure they were fair.

Payment Options and Payout Speed

Canadian online gambling sites vary in terms of payment options. We made sure only to recommend sites that have multiple withdrawal methods, including eWallets, credit cards, bank transfers, and crypto. Additionally, we looked at the average processing times for deposits/withdrawals and customer feedback regarding timely payouts.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support

The best poker sites should be mobile-friendly regardless if you are accessing it through an iOS or Android device. This ensures all players have a good experience when playing from their phones or tablets. Furthermore, customer support must be available 24/7 via different channels (live chat, phone/email)

Why Is Bodog the Best Canadian Poker Site for Real Money?

Bodog is one of the most popular poker sites in Canada, offering players an unbeatable online poker experience across numerous variants and excellent cash game action.

Here are just some of the reasons why Bodog is the best choice:

100% Match Welcome Bonus of Up to $1,000 : Players at Bodog can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus that will match their deposit up to $1,000. This is an excellent way for new players to boost their bankrolls and get more out of every game.

: Players at Bodog can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus that will match their deposit up to $1,000. This is an excellent way for new players to boost their bankrolls and get more out of every game. Numerous Poker Variants : From Texas Hold'em to Pot Limit Omaha, there's something for everyone when it comes to playing poker at Bodog. The site offers a wide range of poker variants so that you can always find something exciting and challenging.

: From Texas Hold'em to Pot Limit Omaha, there's something for everyone when it comes to playing poker at Bodog. The site offers a wide range of poker variants so that you can always find something exciting and challenging. Excellent Cash Game Action : With plenty of tables running around the clock, finding a good game at Bodog is never difficult for cash game fans. The site also offers tournaments and other special events to keep things interesting.

: With plenty of tables running around the clock, finding a good game at Bodog is never difficult for cash game fans. The site also offers tournaments and other special events to keep things interesting. Mobile Optimization for Real-Money Games: You can now access your favourite games on your smartphone or tablet with Bodog's mobile-optimized platform. Enjoy all the perks of playing on the desktop while having easy access anywhere you go!

Why Should I Use Real Money Poker Sites in Canada?

For Canadian poker fans, the choice is obvious - online gambling is the way to go! If you’re still on the fence, here are some of the key benefits of online poker:

Safety and Security : Playing on a real-money poker site ensures your funds are safe and secure. All data is encrypted so you can worry less about cybersecurity issues as your personal information is well protected.

: Playing on a real-money poker site ensures your funds are safe and secure. All data is encrypted so you can worry less about cybersecurity issues as your personal information is well protected. Wide Range Of Games : With many different types of poker available, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Seven Card Stud Poker, Razz and more, you can choose the game that best suits your style and preferences.

: With many different types of poker available, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Seven Card Stud Poker, Razz and more, you can choose the game that best suits your style and preferences. Bonuses And Offers : To keep customers engaged, online poker rooms often offer a range of bonuses and promotions for their players. These bonuses range from free tournament tickets to reload bonuses and more.

: To keep customers engaged, online poker rooms often offer a range of bonuses and promotions for their players. These bonuses range from free tournament tickets to reload bonuses and more. Efficient Banking System: All major payment methods, such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Bitcoin, and more, are accepted at real money poker sites for depositing and withdrawing money quickly in Canadian dollars.

A Guide to Playing Poker Online in Canada for Real Money

What are the best poker sites in Canada?

The 5 best real money poker sites available to Canadian poker enthusiasts are:

Bodog

GGPoker

Leon Casino

TigerGaming

Rocketpot

Bodog is the best online poker site overall, GGPoker hosts the best real-money online poker tournaments, while Leon Casino is the No. 1 destination for video poker.

TigerGaming offers the best poker bonus of any poker site, while Rocketpot takes the crown as the top destination for playing poker online with crypto.

Can I win real money playing poker in Canada?

Yes, as long as you play with real money, you can win real money by playing poker games online. However, always check the demo mode first before joining real-cash games so that you can become familiar with the game mechanics without risking any of your own funds.

When playing online poker for real money, it's all about having the right strategy and being able to read the other players at the table.

What is the safest real money poker site in Canada?

Bodog is the safest poker platform for Canadian players. This casino has been operational since the mid-'90s and is fully licensed and SSL encrypted, meaning your data is safe and secure.

The platform only hosts reputable software providers and accepts trusted and secure payment methods. Sports betting is also available at Bodog, and if you're looking to play Texas Hold'em, it's one of the best options available!

Are there any strategies for winning in online poker?

Yes, there are a number of strategies available for online poker players. The most important strategy is to recognize your opponents’ weaknesses and capitalize on them.

Additionally, players should familiarize themselves with various poker variants, understand the dynamics of tournament play, calculate pot odds, and learn when to fold. Developing these skills takes time and practice but can have an enormous impact on a player’s success rate.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Real Money Canadian Poker Sites

Bodog: The No. 1 real-money poker site online. This place has been up and running for decades and offers new players a generous $1,000 welcome bonus. Their weekly $200,000 GTD tournament is a highlight, as well as soft casino traffic for cash games.

GGPoker: The leading poker operator for top-notch tourneys, featuring real cash prizes and an attractive welcome bonus offer for the $150 GGMasters Overlay event. All $20+ real-money poker deposits are eligible.

Leon Casino: The best option for video poker casino games, offering multiple video poker variations and a cool $500 welcome bonus. In total, new players can grab up to $4,500 in welcome bonus money.

TigerGaming: The best sign-up offer of any real-money poker platform - a 100% match bonus on your first deposit, going up to $1,000. Tiger stands out for having a $1 million guaranteed sit and go tournament.

Rocketpot: The king of crypto real-money online poker sites, allowing players to use all major cryptocurrencies. As a new customer, you can claim a 100% match boost of up to 350 mBTC for crypto-friendly poker rooms.

How to Play Real Money Poker Online in Canada

5 minutes is all it takes to embark on your online poker journey.

Here's how to start playing real-money games at Bodog.

1. Register Your Online Poker Account (3 Minutes)

Use our special link to visit the Bodog poker site.

Click the red "Join Now" button.

Fill out the registration form and accept the Terms And Conditions.

2. Verification (1 Minute Or Less)

The poker site will send you an SMS message with a verification code (to the number you provided in the previous step).

Enter the number at the online casino.

Log in to your new casino account.

3. Make the First Deposit and Play Online Poker

Enter the Bodog cashier.

Set your payment preference and make the first deposit.

Claim your welcome bonus (up to $1,000).

Check out the cash game tables.

You’re ready to play online poker

Tips and Strategies for Playing Online Poker for Real Money in CA

Online poker is a popular game that requires skill, strategic thinking, and a little luck!

Here are some tips and strategies to help you succeed.

Know the Rules : Knowing the rules of the game can help you understand not just how to play but also when it's best to make certain plays. Familiarize yourself with all of the different poker hands and the odds associated with each one.

: Knowing the rules of the game can help you understand not just how to play but also when it's best to make certain plays. Familiarize yourself with all of the different poker hands and the odds associated with each one. Start Small : Don't go in too big when first starting out at any real-money poker room. Start out with micro-stakes games so that if you do happen to lose, it won't have as significant an impact on your bankroll. You should also take your time getting used to different aspects of online poker before jumping into higher-stakes games.

: Don't go in too big when first starting out at any real-money poker room. Start out with micro-stakes games so that if you do happen to lose, it won't have as significant an impact on your bankroll. You should also take your time getting used to different aspects of online poker before jumping into higher-stakes games. Don't Be Afraid to Fold : One important aspect of playing online poker is knowing when not to continue playing a hand. It's okay to fold if you don't have a strong enough hand; this could potentially save you from losing more money than necessary in the long run.

: One important aspect of playing online poker is knowing when not to continue playing a hand. It's okay to fold if you don't have a strong enough hand; this could potentially save you from losing more money than necessary in the long run. Be Mindful Of Your Opponents: When you play poker online, pay close attention to your opponents’ betting habits and strategies as well as their chip stacks during each hand—this will give you insight into how they're likely planning on approaching each hand differently than other players at the table. Additionally, it can help inform your own strategy against them.

Ready to Play Poker Online in Canada?

Well, that's a wrap - time to play online poker now!

To sum everything up, Bodog is the best poker site on the web, offering the best poker rooms and real-money poker tables.

You can claim a generous $1,000 poker bonus at this Canadian online casino or check out other real-money poker sites we have in store.

And yes - there's nothing wrong with joining multiple CA online casinos. For example, we highly recommend checking out GG Poker if you're looking to join online poker events.

Whichever site you opt for, be responsible, use your player funds wisely, and always check free-play mode first.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the poker sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

