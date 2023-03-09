5 Best Reverse Address Lookup Services – Online Address Search

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Finding an owner-by-address can be challenging.

We've done the legwork, so you don't have to. Here are the best reverse address lookup tools on the market today. Explore each option's pros, cons and pricing carefully to find one that works best for your needs.

If you know a person's street address, you can learn a great deal about them and their background using these resources. You can also use these tools to determine a property's worth, including market data, neighborhood details, and even criminal records.

1. Intelius - Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

Pros:

It's inexpensive

Records allow for a thorough investigation

Accessing data from a report is simple

Cons:

Issues with customer service, according to users

Lack of price transparency

Intelius, well-known as a top-tier criminal record checks provider, has now released an improved version of its reverse address search tool. Using this service, you can find out who owns a property at almost any location in the United States.

The report includes details on the property's owner, its current and historical worth, its location and surrounding area, and pertinent real estate data.

Customers pay $22.86 monthly for unlimited searches on the reverse address lookup tool. Power users pay $38.41 per month, invoiced bi-monthly, which more than covers the $50 associate compensation.

Reading this review, you can learn more about what Intelius has to offer.

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: Price - 4.9/5

Performing an owner-by-address lookup is easy with Intelius. It is one of the best reverse address lookup tools, letting you find a property owner by entering just the address. A whole month of unlimited searches will set you back $22.86. One drawback is that the bundles can't be easily located on the company's website.

Intelius Owner-by-Address Lookup: User-Friendliness - 4.9/5

The website’s user-friendly layout makes it easy to find what you're looking for. You don't need to understand computers or how to dig through databases to get the information you need.

Intelius Owner-by-Address Lookup: Data Results - 4.9/5

Intelius delivers the most precise and complete data upon scanning over 20 billion public documents. A reverse address search is an effective option to learn about a house or property you're interested in purchasing.

An owner-by-address lookup can also give you a detailed report with information such as the owner's name, phone number, driving and criminal histories, and more.

Intelius Owner-by-Address Lookup: Customer Feedback - 4.8/5

Intelius has been trusted by its clientele since 2003. This company began by offering background checks as a service; they now offer address lookup as a service as well.

Customer service may be delayed, despite generally excellent feedback.

Overall Score of the Intelius Reverse Address Lookup: 4.9/5

2. TruthFinder - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Personal Data

Pros

Reports include sensitive information such as names and addresses

If you're a paying member, you can search as much as you like

Offers surveillance of previously inaccessible dark websites

Cons

More expensive than comparable alternatives

Free searches are not available

Online access to reports is pricey

If you're looking for someone or need to do a reverse address search, use TruthFinder to get a comprehensive report. A thorough background check may include information sourced from social media sites.

TruthFinder is an effective tool for keeping tabs on the anonymous web. It monitors the deep web while keeping your data safe from prying eyes. The service is more expensive than others, but it produces superior outcomes.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup: Price - 4.7/5

This service is costlier than others but provides a thorough background check, contributing to its popularity. Many people agree that the price is fair because of the wealth of information TruthFinder provides.

Instead of spending $28.05 per month on an unlimited search membership, you can save by paying $46.56 every two months instead. For those who want to download reports, there’s a supplementary fee of $3.99.

TruthFinder Owner-by-Address Lookup: User-Friendliness - 4.8/5

Getting around on TruthFinder is a breeze and getting the answers you need is easy and fast. A free phone number is provided to address any questions or issues.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup: Data Results - 4.9/5

Depending on your search request, TruthFinder provides detailed reports covering a range of information. Check a person's whereabouts, track down a lost buddy, or learn useful facts about a new acquaintance. You can also protect yourself against identity theft by using the dark web monitoring option to look for suspicious behavior involving your personal information.

With a background check, you can do more than just an address lookup on a property owner. Phone numbers, employment and education history, social media and dating accounts, and arrest records are some details a report would include.

Instances where this may come in handy, including checking out a potential business partner online, tracking down long-lost relatives, or even just meeting someone for the first time. It's a reliable way to ensure that a person is who they say they are.

Truthfinder Address Lookup of the Owner: Customer Feedback - 4.7/5

TruthFinder has received mostly favorable feedback from satisfied users. It's a reporting service that's quick, precise, and up-to-date.

Overall Score TruthFinder Owner-by-Address Lookup - 4.8/5

3. Instant Checkmate - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search on Mobile

Pros

Simple layout

Helpful on the go

Information gathered from social media is available

Cons:

Prices are higher than market

Reports may be downloaded for a price

Takes longer to generate reports

Instant Checkmate offers in-depth reports with a wealth of helpful information and is one of the best online owner-by-address lookup services.

Some reports may be available instantly, while others require more time to prepare and download. Users have complained that they were often interrupted by pop-ups and adverts before they could finally see the report.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup: Price - 4.5/5

At $35.12 for a month of service, you can generate as many reports as you want from the database. Users can also get a PDF version of the report for an additional cost.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup: Ease of Use - 4.7/5

Intuitive and well-structured, Instant Checkmate makes searching a breeze. The mobile app makes it easier to perform a search anytime, anywhere.

Instant Checkmate Best Address Lookup of Owner: Data Results - 4.8/5

Using only an address, you can do a quick and easy address lookup of the owner of a property. In addition to verifying an address, the service provides in-depth criminal records and prisoner searches, as well as access to social media accounts. Investigate a possible new place to call home, brush up on your geography skills, track down long-lost relatives, and much more with Instant Checkmate.

Instant Checkmate Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.5/5

According to several evaluations, customers have complained that searching for anything takes too long. If you're seeking a comprehensive report and expect it to take some time to generate, this would be less of an issue.

Overall Score of the Instant Checkmate Best Reverse Address Lookup: 4.6/5

4. Spokeo - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Value

Pros

Affordably priced

Your social media profiles are searchable

Fantastic customer assistance

Cons

Lack of crime statistics

Some outcomes inaccurate

Only available in the U.S.

Spokeo, among other similar sites, is very reliable for doing a reverse address lookup and other internet address searches. The company analyzes millions of data points to provide you with the most up-to-date information possible.

In terms of price and quality, this is one of the best deals out there. However, only U.S. addresses are available.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup: Price - 4.8/5

Spokeo's service is very cost-effective. When you sign up for three months, your monthly fee drops to $14.95 from the regular $19.95.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup: User-Friendliness - 4.5/5

Users have not encountered any issues with Spokeo's usability. Accessing and navigating the site is painless.

Spokeo Owner-By-Address Lookup: Data Results - 4/5

If you know the owner's address, you can use Spokeo to get their contact details and property records. You can also get your hands on their social media profiles, criminal records, and prior whereabouts. Some users have complained about inaccurate or outdated information.

Spokeo Owner-by-Address Lookup: Customer Feedback - 4.4/5

Spokeo is a top-notch tool for locating long-lost loved ones via a reverse address lookup. Most queries and issues raised by users are promptly addressed.

Overall Score of the Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup - 4.4/5

5. US Search - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use

Pros:

Simple to operate

Offers consistent and lasting support

Cons

Reports are less comprehensive and extensive than in the past

The team has found a few errors

You can only search within the United States

US Search has been around since 1993, making it one of the longest-running and most reliable owner-by-address lookup services. Users have reported great success in identifying individuals and their home addresses. This site’s reports also include criminal history and driving record information.

US Search owner-by-address Lookup: Price - 4.8/5

US Search includes many methods for address research. You can pick a $19.86 monthly membership for unlimited lookups or a single report.

US Search Reverse Address Lookup: User-friendliness - 4.5/5

The structure of the search engine is intuitive. US Search has a customer-friendly design and intuitive navigation, two of the site's primary selling points.

US Search Reverse Address Lookup: Data Results - 4/5

With access to billions of data records, US Search is effective at helping users find what they need. Simply inputting an address can lead to a wealth of information, including property records, history, and contact details. You can also locate a person's social media profiles and work history.

US Search Address Lookup of Owners: Customer Feedback - 4/5

With over 25 years in business, US Search has proven to be a reliable source for anyone who needs to research public records. Searches for American addresses often provide accurate results, but there is some margin of error.

Overall Score of the US Search Reverse Address Lookup - 4.3/5

How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Sites

It's important to use a reliable reverse address search service to get the most up-to-date and precise results. We selected the top owner-by-address lookup services based on the following criteria.

Experience

User-friendliness

Data results

Cost

Updated results

Search tools

Experience

Reputation

Accuracy

Customer satisfaction and support

Selecting a reliable business that can fulfill your informational needs is crucial.

Many websites provide more details than are necessary to verify a current or former location.

Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup Service

This list of reverse address lookup services will give you all the information you need to make an informed decision.

What Is a Reverse Address Lookup Service?

An owner-by-address lookup service helps locate a person at a particular residential or business location.

Instead of digging around in different places for the data that you need, a reverse address lookup service will do the job for you. The service automatically searches through billions of documents to provide you with the most recent and comprehensive information.

When you do an owner-by-address lookup, you can find important details about a property or person. However, the scope of the information you receive is limited to secure the privacy of the searched individual. In most cases, you won't be able to use the data to judge a tenant's character or verify their work.

Owner-by-Address Lookup - Are the Results Accurate?

These days, finding a person's correct address is as easy as a fast web search or browsing through public data. These services, however, might include incorrect or out-of-date information.

It's recommended to use one of the best reverse address lookup services to get trustworthy details. Finding detailed information on single-family houses is easier than on office or apartment buildings with numerous units.

One thing to remember is that some people don't provide details like their address or place of employment; this can result in inaccurate or incomplete data. If you search for the location of a specific office or person in a large building, you might end up with general information about the place instead.

How Do I Conduct an Address Search?

Many reliable reverse address lookup services let you find out information at an affordable cost. People who do a lot of searches often choose to subscribe rather than pay for each query.

For a fee, you can do an owner-by-address search that will give you detailed information on a property owner. The top background check services will provide you with a wide range of reports, from the owner's education and employment history to their criminal records and census statistics, in addition to basic contact information and property details.

A premium search will provide more relevant results. While this information is available to the public, it is not easily found using standard search engines. Verify whether you require a subscription before choosing a reverse address lookup site. A subscription to an address lookup database might help you save time and money, especially when searching multiple addresses simultaneously.

What Information Can I Find By Conducting a Search?

You can get a wealth of useful information with a reverse address lookup. These include:

Address Verification: There are several situations in which individuals and organizations need to confirm an address. It's important to prove residence for various reasons, including school zoning, tax exemptions, property discounts, and membership eligibility at country clubs.

There are several situations in which individuals and organizations need to confirm an address. It's important to prove residence for various reasons, including school zoning, tax exemptions, property discounts, and membership eligibility at country clubs. Contact Information : One of the primary benefits of doing an owner-by-address lookup is getting a person's contact information. This data may help you get back in touch with a long-lost relative, acquaintance, or job associate.

: One of the primary benefits of doing an owner-by-address lookup is getting a person's contact information. This data may help you get back in touch with a long-lost relative, acquaintance, or job associate. Business Information: Reverse address lookups are available for residential and commercial properties, allowing you to get useful company data quickly. Potential business partners may need verification or contact information in a business setting.

Reverse address lookups are available for residential and commercial properties, allowing you to get useful company data quickly. Potential business partners may need verification or contact information in a business setting. Real Estate Records: These files offer past sales data and associated dates. You can rely on real estate records to accurately reflect a property's worth.

These files offer past sales data and associated dates. You can rely on real estate records to accurately reflect a property's worth. Neighborhood Information : When people are looking for a new place to live, they may do an owner-by-address lookup. This reveals information like census data, resident ages, political leanings, and other demographic factors. You'll know immediately whether a place is perfect for you if it has the characteristics and amenities you want.

: When people are looking for a new place to live, they may do an owner-by-address lookup. This reveals information like census data, resident ages, political leanings, and other demographic factors. You'll know immediately whether a place is perfect for you if it has the characteristics and amenities you want. Criminal Records: As part of your investigation, you could obtain data on previous criminal activity on the property you're looking into. Information on inhabitants' drug use or criminal records may be included in the report. The value of a home may drop if it is linked to a crime. If you're seriously considering buying the place, you need to get a complete picture.

If you want to find out who owns an address, you may do a reverse address lookup or search for it on an internet service that does just that. It is simpler than ever before to find verifiable information.

What Is the Cost of an Owner-by-Address Lookup Service?

The costs associated with using an online address directory range widely depending on the specifics of the search. Some businesses require a subscription to access their databases and do address searches, while others allow you to pay for a single search.

Knowing what you need can help you find the right service for your needs. A monthly membership is recommended if you anticipate needing to do many searches throughout the subscription period.

The average rate for a month of unrestricted access is between $20 and $35. Buying a multi-month package could help you save a little more.

Before signing up for a subscription, read the fine print and understand all the costs involved. For instance, you may have to pay a few dollars more to download a file.

How Do I Select the Best Owner-by-Address Lookup Service?

Identifying your needs is the first step in finding the most suitable reverse address lookup. Choosing between a subscription and a one-time purchase will depend on the nature of your search and the volume of searches you anticipate doing.

Need to find out who has owned a house before you, what the area is like where it is located? You can find out with a simple search. An address search is a convenient way to locate people and their belongings or to find a reliable and knowledgeable property owner. If you need more details, it might be best to use a service that specializes in doing thorough background checks.

Do you work for a firm that routinely does employee background checks or conducts client address verifications? Choose a service that offers limitless searches for a flat rate. Get the most value for your money by researching and comparing the best reverse address lookup services.

Select a site that is easy to use with simple, user-friendly navigation. It will considerably reduce the time you take to perform a reverse address lookup. Users who are frequently on the go may find it more convenient to use a mobile app.

Looking at reviews from real customers is always a good idea. If you run into issues, you’ll know how efficient the company’s customer service is. It might be impossible to completely avoid inaccuracies and out-of-date information but using a trusted source is a great way to mitigate this risk.

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Site

The most reliable owner-by-address lookup sites can be a helpful way to source important information on persons and places.

In addition to revealing who lives in the area, searching for an address might provide details about the home itself. Our top five choices offer their own benefits and characteristics, but Spokeo and Intelius remain the best.

You can look up any address for a low monthly fee; this allows you to perform limitless searches. The results of a search may be broadened and drilled down upon to reveal a wealth of private data if you're still curious.