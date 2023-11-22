Rolling Stones announce tour, and AARP members get early access to presale

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road for a 16-date stadium tour of North America. And clearly, they know their key fan demographic: The tour is sponsored by the AARP, the organization for Americans over 50.

All of the remaining original band members (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) cleared that age a few decades ago. But considering the hard-driving, high-energy performances that this iconic British band is known for, well … could there be better role models for AARP members?

Concert tickets for the general public will be available for sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. (More information can be found on the band’s website.) But AARP members will have early access to a presale between 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 29 through 10 p.m. local time Nov. 30.

Not a member? AARP is offering a Black Friday sale on membership right now. You can join AARP for just $9 a year.

Kicking off their dates in Houston on April 28, the Stones will be promoting their latest album, “Hackney Diamonds.” It’s the first original album that Mick Jagger and company has released since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.”

“We must say we are quite pleased with it,” Mick Jagger told Jimmy Fallon. “Not that we’re big-headed about it. And we hope you all like it.”

In fact, the critical and fan reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Its lead single “Angry” just received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The video for “Angry” features a gorgeous, scantily-clad woman dancing in the backseat of a car as it drives through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Each billboard the car passes shows videos of the Stones performing at earlier eras of their career. Check it out here:

American fans last got to catch the Stones live during 2019’s No Filter Tour. The ’24 Hackney Diamonds Tour will be the first time the band has toured the U.S. since then — and since the death of its drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

“Of course he’s missed incredibly,” Keith Richards told Fallon. “But thanks to Charlie, we have [the drummer] Steve Jordan, who was Charlie’s recommendation if anything should happen to him.”

Watch the Stones’ conversation with Fallon about their new album:

The dates for the Hackney Diamond tour are as follows:

April 28, 2024: NRG Stadium, Houston

May 2, 2024 (this date is not part of the AARP presale): Jazz Fest, New Orleans

May 7, 2024: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizonaâ

May 11, 2024: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegasâ

May 15, 2024: Lumen Field, Seattleâ

May 23, 2024: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jerseyâ

May 30, 2024: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusettsââ

June 3, 2024: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Floridaâ

June 7, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlantaâ

June 11, 2024: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphiaâ

June 15, 2024 : Cleveland Browns Stadium, Clevelandâ

June 20, 2024: Empower Field at Mile High, Denverâ

June 27, 2024: Soldier Field, Chicagoâ

July 5, 2024: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbiaâ

July 10, 2024: SoFi Stadium, Los Angelesâ

July 17, 2024: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Californiaâ

Are you ready to rock?

