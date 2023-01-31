Balance, Unblock and Heal Your Root Chakra [Techniques & Science behind Healing]

According to the late Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, we are spiritual beings having a human experience.

Anchoring our spirits to this physical existence is a part of our etheric being known as the root chakra or the mūlādhāra chakra in Sanskrit.

The word chakra is Sanskrit for “wheel,” and there are seven main chakras within the human body.

The root chakra is located at the base of the spinal cord, where it helps to keep the spiritual and the physical world interacting together within you.

When your root chakra is imbalanced, your spiritual energies lack a solid foundation, and navigating your everyday life can become difficult and frustrating.

It’s possible to heal an imbalanced root chakra (as well as the other chakras), but you need to see an individual familiar with the esoteric aspects of root chakra healing.

If you’ve been having low self-esteem, blocked energy, or feeling out of touch with your own body, perhaps it’s a root chakra issue.

If so, we know some of the best sites where you can go for root chakra rebalancing.

Balance Your Root Chakra Online - First Look

Keen – Best root chakra balancing (10-mins for $1.99) Psychic Source – Root chakra healing via video ($1/min sessions)

1. Keen – Best Root Chakra Balancing

Pros

20+ years of experience

First 3 minutes free

Informative “ Readings 101 ” section

” section Most extensive psychic network doing chakra work

Handy “ Get Matched ” filter

” filter 10 minutes for $1.99

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions

With over 1,700 psychic healers, Keen has spent over 20 years helping people deal with spiritual awakening and maintaining their chakra system.

For this reason, it should be no surprise that they have a special niche for root chakra healing.

Keen could be the online temple you seek if you want all your spiritual energy centers aligned into a solid foundation for growth and evolution.

Keen’s Chakra Healers

Keen has over 25 chakra experts ready to help you attain a healthy and balanced root chakra.

Keen does everything from clearing blocked root chakras to reconnect your life energy to putting the other seven chakras back into alignment.

Connecting with a chakra healer on Keen is also easy.

In the Advisors category on the main menu, simply choose All Categories and then Chakra cleansing.

After that, you’ll see a manageable list of experts specializing in healing and balancing root chakras.

Special Deals

No matter which chakra psychic on Keen you choose, the energy flows in your direction as you get the first 3 minutes of your chakra balancing session for free.

If you’re not noticeably relaxed during that time, simply pull the plug before the clock runs out, and there’ll be no charge.

Once you decide on a chakra expert, you’ll then get a 10-minute chakra session for only $1.99.

That’s plenty of time to receive the grounding energy to help you feel connected with your essential life force again.

Learn more >> Keen.com Review

2. Psychic Source – Best Root Chakra Healing Via Video

Pros

30+ years of experience

$1 per minute root chakra sessions

100+ energy healers

3 free minutes

Best Psychics for blocked chakras

Chakra sessions via video

Quick Find a Psychic Filter

Cons

Free minutes only for new customers

A healthy root chakra is all about being grounded, and with over 30 years online, Psychic Source is that solid first chakra among its competitors.

That’s because Psychic Source keeps it immediate and real rather than getting too esoteric with their hands-on video chakra sessions that show and tell.

Psychic Source’s Chakra Healers

Psychic Source’s hub for Chakra work is their highly informative Energy Healing Center.

There you can find out all about your root chakra and all the chakras in the human body, from the sacral chakra right up to the crown chakra atop your head.

It’s also a great place to find a healer if your root chakra has you feeling like your life force is weak.

Psychic Source has almost 100 energy healers available on video to help with keeping your root chakra and overall energy system grounded and balanced.

To connect with a healer, go to the Energy Healing Guide and select Energy Healers from the main menu.

Special Deals

Psychic Source gives you the first 3 minutes free with your first chakra balancing session.

There are also three great discounts offering 10, 20, and 30-minute packages for only $1 per minute.

If you’re low on energy, you can count on Psychic Source to ensure your first blocked chakra healing session is high on savings.

Root Chakra Balance - Guide to Root Chakra Healing

Where Is the Root Chakra?

There are seven chakras in our etheric body that are generally in alignment with the human spine. The root or first chakra is located at the perineum near the base of the spine.

Root Chakra Meaning - What Is the Root Chakra Responsible For?

The root chakra is associated with anchoring your spirit to your physical body and the earth's energy.

That’s because this chakra is the closest to the earth due to its position near the perineum, a spot located on the body between the genitals and the anus.

If you were to sit in a full lotus position and meditate, the perineum would actually be touching the ground.

As a result, the root chakra is responsible for your basic survival skills and ability to navigate the material world.

What Blocks the Root Chakra?

The root chakra becomes blocked when our thoughts and feelings either conflict with or withdraw from our physical reality, and we don’t realign ourselves.

Symptoms of a root chakra blockage can include various mental signs such as anxiety disorders, lethargy, and eating disorders.

Physical signs would be an inability to manifest the things we desire and a general withdrawal or avoidance from participating in life.

Blocked root chakra energy is serious as it makes our daily life far more challenging and more stressful than it needs to be.

How To Open the Root Chakra

Many spiritual teachers and healers believe that simple practices are often the best and most powerful ways to open up the root chakra.

Simple things like taking a walk in nature, gardening, or even walking barefoot can help realign your root chakra with the earth’s energy.

How to Balance the Root Chakra?

While many of the things that will open the root chakra will also help to balance it, to balance something also implies both maintenance and development.

To develop something is to take power over it, which is why the discipline of yoga is seen as a way to enhance the functioning of your chakras.

Root chakra yoga poses like yoga pranayama (the practice of sacred breathing) and yoga asana (the practice of sacred posture) are excellent ways to increase yoga flow and balance the root chakra.

As a result, studying with a yoga teacher is often the best way to generally maintain the optimum function and health of the chakra system.

How to Achieve a Balanced Root Chakra - FAQ

What Is Root Chakra Healing?

Root chakra healing or Muladhara chakra healing consists of taking steps to feel grounded and more in touch with your connection to the earth's energy.

Some healers use crystals for root chakra, essential oils for aromatherapy, or root chakra stones to aid in the process. However, simple exercises like yoga may be all you need to rebalance your energy center.

How Do I Know if My Root Chakra Is Blocked?

You know your root chakra is blocked when you sense a general dip in your life force energy.

This dip in life force energy can make itself felt through both emotional and physical symptoms.

For example, you might experience physical sensations of exhaustion, mental tiredness, or a general lack of motivation.

What Happens When the Root Chakra Is Blocked?

When the root chakra is blocked, your connection to the earth’s energy becomes compromised.

This may result in the feeling that you don’t have your feet firmly planted in day-to-day life.

A root chakra blockage can compromise not only your overall chakra system but also your entire body.

That’s because when the root chakra is blocked, the necessary grounding earth element is cut off from anchoring all the other chakras to your physical reality.

As a result, a root chakra imbalance can lead to challenges in functioning effectively in the material world.

What Happens When the Root Chakra Opens?

When the root chakra opens, and energy flows freely, you feel safe, comfortable, and confident.

You should also feel connected and secure and perhaps even experience healthy changes in how you eat or sleep.

How Long Does It Take To Open the Root Chakra?

Opening the root chakra can sometimes happen in just one session.

However, for this to happen, you’ll need a qualified healer on trustworthy platforms like Keen and Psychic Source.

However, it is essential to be able to maintain an open root chakra on your own after that.

Physical exercise, root chakra meditation, root chakra crystals, and balancing exercises can all help to bolster your root chakra and maintain your entire energy system.

How Can I Unblock My Root Chakra Fast?

Many healers and gurus suggest simple exercises such as walking in nature or gardening to unblock your root chakra quickly.

Physical exercises such as yoga, dance, or pilates are also excellent ways to aid your root chakra development.

What Does Root Chakra Energy Feel Like?

With a properly functioning, balanced root chakra, you will feel grounded, secure, and generally at peace with the world and the nature of your life.

In contrast, an imbalanced root chakra may make you feel insecure, restless, or even angry at very inconsequential things.

Root Chakra Imbalance Healing - Wrapping Up

The Muladhara chakra, or root chakra is the anchor for your spirit within your physical body.

A balanced root chakra will help you feel confident and secure, while a blocked first chakra can affect some of your most basic needs.

If you’re feeling ungrounded and your emotions seem more reactive than usual, perhaps you need to have your first chakra rebalanced.

In the same way doctors can heal the physical body, psychics and energy healers can heal blockages in the seven primary chakras from the heart to the sacral chakra and crown chakra.

But where can you go to find these healers?

Our top pick for root chakra healing online is Keen.

With the most chakra healers of any online site, 3 minutes free with your first session, and 10 additional healing minutes for only $1.99, they’re number one.

Another site that’s excellent for healing your root chakra, or any of the seven energy centers, is Psychic Source.

With their Energy Healing Center, you can learn all you need about your chakras and find a qualified energy healer for as little as $1 per minute.

So if you’re feeling ungrounded or out of sorts, get that root chakra checked out before you find yourself curiously adrift like that grin without its Cheshire cat.