New 'smishing' scam targets iPhone users

There’s a new phishing scam targeting iPhone users in which cybercriminals are attempting to gain access to Apple ID information, security software company Symantec recently warned.

“These credentials are highly valued, providing control over devices, access to personal and financial information, and potential revenue through unauthorized purchases,” Symantec said.

The scam campaigns are primarily conducted through email but are starting to come more frequently in the form of text messages — known as "smishing."

The phishing emails or texts appear to be a request from Apple asking for your iCloud information accompanied by a website link.

Symantec provided the following example of a malicious text: “Apple important request iCloud: Visit signin[.]authen-connexion[.]info/icloud to continue using your services.”

The scammers have included a CAPTCHA security measure to make the link seem more legitimate, Symantec said. Once you complete the CAPTCHA, a web page mimicking an outdated iCloud login template appears.

Last year, the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker received more than 9,000 reports of phishing scams — nearly double the amount from the previous year.

Experts said text message scams are becoming more popular than email because individuals are more likely to open a text.