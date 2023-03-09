Top 10 Sites Like Omegle in 2023 for Video Chats with Random Strangers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

It’s no secret that Omegle’s gone downhill, but a slew of great video chat websites have rushed to fill the power vacuum left behind. If you wouldn’t consider yourself a social butterfly in real life, you might be interested in making new friends online instead.

The best websites like Omegle are nothing if not versatile.

Whether you’re here to explore an online dating pool, bond over Star Wars, or meet random people who share your interests, our top-rated Omegle alternative sites can be of service.

Best Chat Sites Like Omegle Rated and Reviewed

Chatmate – Best random video chat site like Omegle

Best random video chat site like Omegle AdultFriendFinder – Best website like Omegle for online dating

Best website like Omegle for online dating LiveJasmin – Top chat website like Omegle for female users

Top chat website like Omegle for female users ChatRandom – Best Omegle-like website to meet random people

Best Omegle-like website to meet random people Kik – Excellent Omegle alternative site for anon text chat rooms

Excellent Omegle alternative site for anon text chat rooms Bazoocam – Enjoy multiplayer games & video chat with new people

Enjoy multiplayer games & video chat with new people ChatRoulette – Best webcam chat service for gay users

Best webcam chat service for gay users Shagle – Top-rated chatting website for user variety

Top-rated chatting website for user variety TinyChat – Best Omegle alternative for making friends online

Best Omegle alternative for making friends online FaceFlow – Free video chat website like Omegle for groups

With the best video calling sites similar to Omegle, you’ll have access to thousands of random users with just a few clicks! Unlike Omegle, our top picks are heavily moderated to discourage inappropriate behavior.

It’s easier than ever to bond with strangers in a safe online environment.

1. Chatmate – Best Site Like Omegle Overall

Pros

Watch free live cams

Enjoy one-on-one attention

Dedicated free “blog” section

Crystal-clear audio and video

Cons

Must pay for general interaction

At Chatmate, new sign-ups can watch free live cams and meet random strangers. Don’t take our word for it, but in our experience, most of their female users are down for a good time!

User Variety: 4.8/5

At any given moment, there are thousands of active users ready to hop on a video call. That said, before you interact with anybody, you’ll have to pay for the privilege. Their “Gold” currency can get expensive, but it’s worth your while if you’re in the market for one-on-one attention.

If you’re not ready to spend money at Chatmate, don’t worry. So long as you’re okay with lurking in the background, you can still watch free live cams that feature a variety of random strangers.

Unique Features: 4.9/5

Chatmate’s free blog is filled with interesting reading material, and you can even play a free game that gives you virtual “control” over a cam model of your choosing. The novelty aspect is very real here, so there’s never a dull moment.

Beyond this; Chatmate boasts crystal-clear 1080p video and audio. Lag is non-existent, which you’ll appreciate in the heat of the moment.

Mobile Accessibility: 5/5

Of course, you can access Chatmate from your phone’s native web browser. While they don’t have a downloadable app just yet, their mobile-friendly interface is a dream to use. You’ll have access to Chatmate’s best features in a pocket-sized format.

2. AdultFriendFinder – Excellent Online Dating Site Like Omegle

Pros

80+ million active users

Free local chat rooms

Read through member stories

Watch free live cams

Cons

Must pay for one-on-one attention

AdultFriendFinder has been around since 1996, and they’ve only gotten better with time. Their dating pool is larger than ever, and they fully incorporate Omegle’s best features!

User Variety: 4.85/5

At AFF, 80+ million users are looking for casual dating opportunities and new “friends” (with benefits). There’s a healthy mixture of men, women, NB folk, trans people, and fetishists occupying the site!

No matter who piques your interest, you’re sure to find them here.

Unfortunately, like Chatmate, AFF makes you pay for one-on-one attention. While you can watch free live cams without dropping a dime, you won’t be able to interact with anybody unless you’re a “Gold” member. They only charge $15/month, but it still feels like a bummer.

Unique Features: 5/5

You’ll have the chance to meet local singles or broaden your horizons with advanced search filters. You can match up with people who share your interests and narrow down your options with ease. Additionally, their free adult chat rooms are categorized by state and country.

We also found a dedicated AFF blog, and “Gold” members can graduate from AFF’s premier academy. Even if you’re not on a video call, there’s plenty of entertainment behind the scenes.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.8/5

AFF’s interface is fairly old, but it’s simplistic enough to navigate on mobile devices. You’ll enjoy lag-free video chats, full access to novelty features, and a butter-smooth experience from anywhere. Their mobile client works directly through your smartphone’s web browser.

3. LiveJasmin – Random Video Chat Like Omegle With Professionals

Pros

Lots of international female users

Sort by trending tags to meet strangers

Watch free NSFW live cams

User-friendly interface on mobile

Cons

Again, $$$ required for interaction

LiveJasmin boasts a larger-than-average selection of female streamers. You can watch free live cams and use their advanced search filters to meet random people who fit your criteria.

User Variety: 4.7/5

LiveJasmin’s primary selling point is their variety of female users – if you’re tired of Omegle’s never-ending sausage fest, you won’t run into the same problem here.

They’re also home to thousands of men, NB folk, and trans people. They check all the boxes in terms of general diversity, so everybody at LiveJasmin is thoroughly spoiled for choice.

Unique Features: 4.75/5

Although you’ll have to pay for general interactions at LiveJasmin, there’s plenty of free stuff to enjoy. Most notably, you’ll have full control over your viewing experience here. You can sort by region, “willingness”, language, and trending tags that specify models down to their hair color.

It’s rare to find such comprehensive search options with any Omegle alternative, but LiveJasmin comes in clutch. You can watch free NSFW cams and easily find global cam models who pique your interest.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.9/5

LiveJasmin doesn’t have a downloadable app, but their mobile-friendly website mimics the functionality we’d expect from a native client. We enjoyed near-instant loading speeds, and all their best features are categorized efficiently for smaller screens.

4. ChatRandom – Chat Site Like Omegle for One-on-One Video Calls

Pros

Completely free video calls

Download their mobile app

100+ hashtags for specific interests

Instantly connect with strangers

Cons

Gender filters are paid

ChatRandom has been around since 2011, and they’ve all but overtaken Omegle as the best free platform for individual video calls. There’s no registration required to get started.

User Variety: 4.6/5

Approximately 35,000 people flood ChatRandom on a daily basis, so there’s always somebody new to meet. Because they offer international coverage, time zones are an issue of the past. It’s five-o-clock somewhere, and you’ll have a sea of fresh faces at your fingertips 24/7.

While the majority of active users are male-identifying, it’s not impossible to find women looking for a chat.

Unique Features: 4.75/5

ChatRandom blends text and video chat with ease – as you’re on-call with somebody, you can send them a message! Additionally, their platform boasts super-fast connection times alongside 100+ hashtags that let you sort by SFW (and NSFW) interests.

While you can choose to chat with women exclusively, you’ll have to pay for the privilege. On that note, there’s a very helpful report button available. You can help keep ChatRandom safe from trolls and abusive users by alerting their moderators with a single click.

Mobile Accessibility: 5/5

ChatRandom’s mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices. If you’re looking for a butter-smooth video call experience while “on-the-go”, they deliver in spades! It’s completely free to download, and you’ll connect with random strangers from anywhere in the world.

With just a few taps, you can filter by preference and start video chatting from your phone.

5. Kik – Omegle App for Live Chat Rooms and Local Groups

Pros

Highly famous text chat app

300+ million global users

Download on iOS and Android

Explore interest-based chat groups

Video call with random strangers

Cons

Can’t access on desktop

Next to no moderation

As one of the most famous random chat apps like Omegle, Kik is home to limitless possibilities. Better still, there’s no secret paywall hidden anywhere on their platform.

User Variety: 4.65/5

At least half of them are robots, but Kik is home to 300+ million registered users and counting. No matter who you are or what you’re looking for, you’re bound to find somebody on your wavelength. That said, we’d encourage you to be careful – there’s next to no moderation here.

On the bright side, you can curate your experience and join SFW groups to keep away from inappropriate behavior.

Unique Features: 4.8/5

You can search for free public chat rooms or create your own! There are no paywalls anywhere, giving you full access to everything Kik has to offer. You can sort by locality, interests, or NSFW preferences for a more personalized experience.

Recently, they’ve added live-streaming to their list of features. Of note, their “random” chat feature connects you with another random user from around the world. If you both get along, you’re just a tap away from joining a free video call.

Mobile Accessibility: 5/5

Kik is only accessible from a mobile standpoint; so you’ll have to download their app for iOS or Android before getting started. You can register for free, and there’s no payment required anywhere on the platform.

While their app can be a tad slow on older smartphones, their interface is undoubtedly user-friendly. All their best features remain easily accessible with a single tap.

6. Bazoocam – Multiplayer Games & Free Video Chat Like Omegle

Pros

Play Tetris, Connect Four & Tic-Tac-Toe

Free, one-on-one video calls

No paywalls anywhere in sight

Strict moderation for SFW purposes

Available in multiple languages

Cons

Ancient user interface

Dominated by male-identifying users

Bazoocam’s multiplayer games differentiate them from the pack. If you’re looking for a stress-free way to unwind with random strangers online, start stacking those wins.

User Variety: 4.5/5

Bazoocam is home to millions of international users, and they offer free video chats in several languages. Currently, their platform supports French, Dutch, Portuguese, and Spanish. While 70% of their daily user base is male-identifying, we spoke with a healthy variety of people.

There’s no registration (or payment plan) required to enjoy one-on-one attention – in this way, Bazoocam and Omegle are carbon-copies of each other.

Unique Features: 4.9/5

At Bazoocam, quick and fun multiplayer games break the ice. You can play a web-based version of Tetris, Connect Four, and Tic Tac Toe. While their graphics aren’t the best, it’s a simple way to spend time with potential friends online.

You can even tick their location checkbox to meet people in your region. Bazoocam also benefits from strict moderation, keeping the platform clean from trolls and sex pests.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.75/5

Bazoocam is simple enough to use on mobile devices, but their site needs a facelift regardless. They don’t have any specific search filters beyond their location-based matching algorithm, so you can expect completely random video chats with utter strangers.

Even on older smartphones, everything feels smooth and light. Connections are blazing-fast, so you won’t get stuck buffering on-the-go.

7. ChatRoulette – Very Random Omegle App

Pros

Almost exclusively LGBTQ+ users

Very strict moderation for SFW purposes

Accept or reject strangers before chatting

Mobile and user-friendly interface

Cons

Limited number of “skips”

You won’t find many women

ChatRoulette is designed to connect members of the LGBTQ+ community. With 120,000+ daily users and counting, there’s enough room to fit SFW and NSFW interests alike.

User Variety: 4.35/5

You’ll meet with strangers anonymously; but don’t expect to find many women here. Since their launch in November of 2009, they’ve gained a reputation among gay men looking for new friends or a good time with no strings attached.

It’s fairly easy to avoid inappropriate behavior, especially because showing anything but your face will get you temporarily banned from the site.

Unique Features: 4.7/5

ChatRoulette and Omegle both connect you with random strangers, but ChatRoulette gives users control over who they speak with. Before you start chatting with somebody, you can “accept” or “reject” them based on their automatic selfie.

Of course, other users can “accept” or “reject” you. All in all, you have to consciously “like” strangers before hopping on-call. This leads to much less wasted time (and much fewer skips). However, you can’t skip too many times – eventually, you’ll run out of free ChatRoulette tokens.

On the bright side, whenever somebody pre-selects you, you’ll gain tokens back.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.75/5

ChatRoulette doesn’t have a dedicated app, but you can access free video chats via your smartphone’s native web browser. Everything is “condensed” and optimized for smaller screens! Really, you’re one tap away from video calling with random strangers at ChatRoulette.

Just like their desktop version, ChatRoulette allows users to “accept” or “skip” strangers from any mobile device.

8. Shagle – Stranger Chat Website With Unmatched User Variety

Pros

100,000+ daily users

60/40 ratio of men to women

Start video chatting instantly

All basic features are 100% free

Cons

Paid gender filters

Moderation isn’t the best

In comparison to other sites like Omegle.com, Shagle boasts a healthy mixture of men and women on their platform. You can get started without submitting any personal information.

User Variety: 4.9/5

Over 4.6 million people have made an account with Shagle, but they attract lots of traffic from unregistered users. 100,000+ random people occupy the site every single day, and there’s always somebody new to meet.

You can talk to random people day-in and day-out with zero financial commitment. Video calls at Shagle are 100% free with no strings attached. Notably, 40% of their daily users are female identifying.

However, because Shagle implements the same “hands-off” moderation policies as Omegle, you’ll likely come across inappropriate behavior.

Unique Features: 4.5/5

Shagle doesn’t have very many “unique” features, but users can enjoy full functionality without paying a dime. The only noteworthy exception to this rule is their paid gender filters, which connect you with women exclusively.

However, because their male-to-female ratio is fairly even, it’s not worth paying for access.

Beyond this, you can send virtual gifts to random strangers, filter by location, and start meeting new people anonymously.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.7/5

Shagle is easily accessible from your iOS or Android device. Their platform eliminates the need for external downloads, and you can get started immediately using your phone’s web browser. Just click the big “Start” button to begin video chatting with random people online.

Frankly, it doesn’t get much simpler than Shagle’s one-tap mobile interface. We enjoyed near-instant connections, and we didn’t wait for a single person to “buffer” on-the-go.

9. TinyChat – Best Online Chat Omegle App to Make New Friends

Pros

Join live video chat rooms

Built for SFW connections

Create your own groups

Download their mobile app

Basic functionality is free

Cons

A good chunk of their rooms are paid

Plenty of annoying advertisements

TinyChat gives you the opportunity to make new friends in a free, comfortable, inclusive, and SFW environment. You can also join video call groups with up to 12 people at any time.

User Variety: 4.35/5

TinyChat attracts 1+ million monthly users, ensuring a sea of friendly faces whenever you log on for a chat. You can join one-on-one video calls or get together in larger groups for even more fun.

The vast majority of their live chat rooms are 100% free.

If you don’t care about accessing paid video group calls, you can still enjoy a full-fledged experience at TinyChat. It’s worth mentioning that strict moderators patrol the site on a regular basis.

If you’re looking for anything other than SFW conversations, we’d suggest going elsewhere.

Unique Features: 5/5

You can join video call groups with up to 12 people, and you’ll have full control over the sort of chat rooms you join. Advanced search filters and “hashtags” make it simple to filter by SFW interests. Whether you like Star Wars, deep-dish pizza, or One Piece, you’ll find your crowd!

Unfortunately, many of their rooms are “paid-only”. Their cheapest subscription clocks in at $4.14/month, and it also gets rid of the annoying advertisements holding TinyChat back.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.9/5

TinyChat promotes a free, downloadable app for iOS and Android devices. You won’t have to fiddle with Safari or Google Chrome while you’re on-the-go. It’s easy to video call, create your own “instant” chat room, and exchange messages with random strangers from anywhere.

Their app has a bit of a learning curve behind it, but their interface generally feels fluid. Even when joining large groups, we didn’t experience audio lag or video buffering issues.

10. FaceFlow – Best Chat Platform for Video Conferencing

Pros

Everything is 100% free

Join large video conferences

Text-based public chat rooms

Moderators ensure a safe environment

Cons

No mobile application

Website needs a facelift

If you’re looking for an SFW Omegle alternative that supports large video conferences, it doesn’t get better than FaceFlow. You can register and start meeting strangers for free right now.

User Variety: 4.7/5

FaceFlow is home to 1.8 million users and counting, and they serve a dual purpose. You can add friends and family to your contact list or broaden your horizons to meet new people.

Their public chat rooms cater to specific SFW interests, and they’re heavily moderated to create a welcoming space for everybody. Once you’ve found a new friend or three, you can jump on a video conference and start chatting the night away.

So long as you have an Internet connection, there’s virtually no barrier to entry. Their entire platform is 100% free with no hidden charges, which is a rarity to find in today’s digital world.

Unique Features: 4.6/5

FaceFlow’s main selling point is free group calls – there’s no stated “limit” on how many people you can add to a single conference, giving you absolute control over your experience. Within a single call, up to 4 people can share their webcam feed at any given time.

They also have a multiplayer game called Flappy, which inspires healthy competition among friends and strangers. While they rely on advertisements to keep their platform free, they’re not intrusive or “in-your-face”. As we mentioned, there are no paywalls anywhere in sight.

Mobile Accessibility: 4.35/5

Like many of the best Omegle alternative sites, FaceFlow doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS or Android devices. You’ll have to fire up Safari or Google Chrome to call your friends while on-the-go. While it needs a facelift, their mobile-friendly platform is very easy to use.

You can add people to your contact list with a single tap, and we didn’t experience any lag while joining video conferences on-the-move.

How We Ranked The Best Omegle Alternatives

Variety of Random Users

The best websites and apps like Omegle attract lots of traffic. There’s always somebody new to meet, and you can start video chatting with random users on a 24/7 basis! No matter where you are (or how late it gets), you won’t have to spend your days and nights alone.

Unique Platform Features

While there are hundreds of video chat services available online, the sites mentioned here offer best-in-class features. You can participate in multi-player games, join SFW group chats, watch YouTube videos on-stream, or get into all the fun stuff with other users.

Mobile Accessibility

No matter which video chat platform you choose, you can engage in random chats from anywhere you get cellular service. The best chatting websites like Omegle are fully compatible with your smartphone!

Some of our top picks also have a downloadable app for iOS & Android.

FAQs Alternative Sites Like Omegle

What is Omegle?

Omegle is a random video chat site that connects you with other users from around the world. While they experienced their “heyday” from 2009-2015, they’ve gone downhill over the years.

Unfortunately, predators and abusive users have all but transformed Omegle into a minefield.

Thankfully, the best Omegle alternatives have learned from their predecessor’s mistakes. With our top chat sites, everyone benefits from strict moderation and filtered chat options that make it easy to avoid inappropriate behavior.

However, whatever happens in the private chats is entirely your business. Catch our drift?

Who Uses Omegle?

There’s no specific demographic here – everyone uses Omegle. However, because they’re known for having non-existent moderators, the platform has grown to attract predators, abusive users, and generally unsavory individuals.

While there’s a chance you’ll find someone who’s pleasant to speak with on Omegle, it’s not a very likely possibility. Their video chat rooms are lawless, and they’ve earned their reputation as an online cesspool.

Besides, it’s 2023. Omegle isn’t your only free choice when it comes to meeting random strangers online!

Are There Any Sites Similar To Omegle in 2023?

Yes, there are plenty of sites similar to Omegle in 2023.

ChatMate is the best chatting website like Omegle, but there are tens (if not hundreds) of Omegle-like chat websites in 2023. More specifically, ChatRandom, ChatRoulette, and Shagleare the best Omegle clone sites.

The best alternative sites to Omegle steal their predecessor’s best features and eliminate Omegle’s weakest links. You’ll enjoy fast-paced video “roulette” with other active users, but you won’t have to worry about racists and trolls ruining the experience for everybody involved.

Of course, all the best chat sites like Omegle are free to use – there’s no financial commitment involved, and you can bond with random strangers for as long as you’d like.

What Video Chatting Sites Are Better Than Omegle?

Unfortunately, almost every video chat site is better than Omegle in 2023 including the best adult Omegle alternatives, too.

Here’s a more specific answer – all our top-rated chat sites outclass Omegle in every department. Sites like ChatMate and AdultFriendFinder are home to millions of active users, so it’s impossible to meet the same person twice.

Additionally, all the websites mentioned above are fully compatible with your smartphone. Omegle is known for acting up on mobile, but you won’t have a problem watching video feeds from ChatRandom or Shagle via your iOS/Android device.

Finally, the best chat websites like Omegle are filled with unique features not offered by their predecessor. You can play fun games, join group chats, or connect based on shared interests!

How to Get Started With Sites Like Omegle App

If you’ve never used Omegle or an alternative Omegle site before, don’t worry – getting started is very simple. Using Chatmate as our example, our experts walk you through the process.

1. Go to Chatmate’s Website

Find and click the “Login” button

Click “Free Account” to sign up

Enter your email address

Create a nickname and password

Click “Next” to finalize your login

2. Continue As A “Basic Member”

Click “Start Browsing” to continue for free

Alternatively, click “Continue” to gain premium access

Optional: Purchase Jerkmate Gold using your credit card or PayPal

3. Explore Random Live Video Chats

Browse through free live cams

Meet new people on Chatmate

Have fun with millions of active users!

Which Site Like Omegle or Omegle App Will You Choose?

The best free sites like Omegle are made for introverts, extroverts, and everybody in between.

If you struggle with making friends IRL, you’ll come across a like-minded community with the best Omegle alternatives! Our top picks are home to millions of active users, and many sites offer best-in-class features that make it easy to break the ice or personalize your experience.

No matter your intentions, you can video chat with strangers on the same wavelength. While some Omegle alternatives are strictly moderated for SFW purposes, other sites all but encourage you to have a fun night with random users.

We’d suggest getting started with Chatmate, but you can’t go wrong with any of our top picks.

