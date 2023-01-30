Best Slot Games That Pay Real Money: Top High RTP Real Money Online Slots for 2023

Finding the best slot games that pay real money is easier said than done with so many poor quality ones that leave you disappointed even after you’ve landed 5 scatters and 3 “mega” wins.

However, you don’t have to do all the hard work by yourself - we are here to help.

Our expert gamblers already did the heavy lifting for you, and after thousands of slots checked and reviewed, we found Cyberpunk City at Slots.lv to be the best overall real money slot game. But there are many others that we have to share with you!

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Best Slot Games That Pay Real Money

1. Slots.lv (Cyberpunk City) - Best Slot Game That Pays Real Money Overall

Pros:

$5,000 welcome bonus for new users

Over 400 slots and table games

Great selection of progressive jackpots

Superior mobile compatibility

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Slots.lv offers an amazing real money online casino experience thanks to its fantastic selection of slots from leading providers like Genesis, Betsoft, and RTG. Let’s find out more about everything it has in store!

Best Real Money Slot: Cyberpunk City

We are huge fans of the 80’s retro-futuristic vibes of cyberpunk sci-fi, and this game captures it beautifully with neon lights, brightly colored mohawks, and fast-paced gameplay.

This game is packed with holographic expanding wilds and scatters (which can lead to a ton of free spins) and has a progressive jackpot that is usually fairly hefty.

Bring all of that together in a clean 5x3 grid with an estimated 95-96% RTP and medium volatility; this is not just one of our favorite jackpot slots but one of our favorite slots overall!

Slots and Other Games: 4.8/5

Slots.lv has over 400 games, primarily consisting of slot titles from top providers in the industry. You’ll find popular games like Golden Buffalo, Caesar’s Victory, and the always charming Gold Rush Gus mixed in with newcomers like Luxe 555 and Tiki Tower.

The table game selection is pretty good, too, if you need a break from playing slots. There’s a good selection of card games like blackjack, baccarat, and casino poker, complemented by roulette, craps, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

There are two welcome bonuses available at Slots.lv, depending on whether you prefer to play with crypto or fiat.

The crypto welcome package starts with a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 and includes eight 150% bonuses up to $750 each on your next eight deposits. The fiat welcome bonus starts you off with a 200% bonus up to $1,000 with eight 100% match bonuses up to $500 each.

The fiat welcome offer can go up to $5,000 in total, which is a great bonus for newcomers.

Outside of the generous welcome package, there are some other promos at Slots.lv. There is the MySlots Rewards program, which lets you convert points earned over time into a cash bonus, which is a nice touch, as well as a refer-a-friend bonus that can net you up to $225 when you convince a friend to sign up here.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

We found that Slots.lv accepts deposits via credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

Deposit and withdrawal restrictions vary depending on payment type, but we recommend using crypto at Slots.lv, as the welcome package is higher for crypto players.

Follow this link to visit Slots.lv and start playing your favorite casino games.

2. BetOnline (Golden Dragon Inferno) - Best Tourneys for Online Slot Games That Pay Real Money

Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Daily free-entry slot tournaments

$5 rebuy on tournaments

Over 350 casino games

Variety of crypto banking options

Cons:

Welcome bonus only applies to Betsoft games

BetOnline is a powerhouse in the online gambling world, offering an amazing sportsbook, a solid poker app, and a robust casino.

Somehow, it manages to juggle all of that without neglecting any one facet – in fact, we feel BetOnline goes above and beyond, especially with their daily tournaments for blackjack, roulette, and online slots with exciting prizes.

Best Real Money Slot: Golden Dragon Inferno

Golden Dragon Inferno is a solid entry into the Eastern Asian-influenced slots catalog and has proven once again that Betsoft knows what players want.

The beautiful 5x3 play grid hides 243 paylines and sports a variety of features like wild symbols, stacked mystery symbols, a hold & win bonus, and what they call a nudging multiplayer wild reel which shows up as a golden dragon in the third reel and will award up to 10x in multipliers.

This slot has a very nice 96.41% RTP rate and a max payout of 5000x your wager.

Slots and Other Games: 4.85/5

While the BetOnline slots games seem to be mostly powered by Betsoft, you will find fantastic games by other providers sprinkled in. Games like Yggdrasil’s Buffalo Bounty, Nucleus Gaming’s Jewel Falls, and Spin It Vegas by FlipLuck are all great examples of well-crafted games available here.

And if you find yourself needing something other than slots to keep you busy, you’ll find a massive selection of table games, two live dealer casinos, online poker games and tournaments, and one of the best sportsbooks in the industry.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

There is no shortage of promotions at BetOnline. From risk-free wagers on sports to referral bonuses to their Bad Beat Jackpot bonus, you’ll have a ton of options available for just about every aspect of the BetOnline gambling experience.

What we’re going to focus on, however, is the casino welcome bonus.

The casino welcome bonus for new players can go up to $3,000, and it can be activated by using the BOLCASINO welcome bonus code when making your first deposit.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

You can top up your BetOnline account using most major fiat options, such as credit cards, money orders, wire transfers, and over 15 cryptocurrencies.

Crypto payouts are the fastest way to receive your wins, so make sure to check out which digital coins are supported here.

Check out the website of BetOnline by following this link and score your welcome bonus.

3. Cafe Casino (Shopping Spree) - Best Selection of Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Money

Pros:

Up to $2,500 in welcome bonuses

Weekly mystery bonus

More than 400 slots and table games

Over 30 progressive jackpot games

Cons:

Could use more banking options

Cafe Casino is our favorite casino to hunker down and try to run off with a massive jackpot win. We’re also huge fans of the customer support available here.

From the comprehensive help center to the active forums, it’s easy to find an answer to your question – and if neither of those works, the Cafe Casino staff is available 24/7 via live chat.

Best Real Money Slot: Shopping Spree

A lot of players might write off Shopping Spree early due to its fairly basic look. All of the symbols are in line with the theme, with lipstick, high-heeled shoes, and leather bags offering up a fairly stereotypical shopping vibe.

But after playing around on it for a bit, we were pleasantly surprised. It has a solid 95% RTP rating, a built-in bonus game, scatter symbols, multipliers, and all the things you’d expect from a top-notch RTG game.

What drew us in, though, is the monstrous progressive jackpot which was a whopping $738,000 at the time of writing this review.

Slots and Other Games: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino does a fantastic job of bringing together games from some of our favorite providers like Betsoft, RTG, and Rival – to name a few – so you’re going to find a nice variety of titles you’ve probably already come to love.

Games like 777 Deluxe, Golden Buffalo, Gold Rush Gus, and a whole lot more are all available here.

There’s also a fantastic selection of progressive jackpot slots and other games like bingo and poker. There’s a whole mess of different jackpots available, too. From the smaller wins found at Caesar’s Empire and Dirty Martini up to the almost sickening jackpots found on Shopping Spree, which we covered above.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

New players can claim either a 250% welcome bonus up to $1,500 or a 350% bonus up to $2,500 if they use crypto on their first deposit.

Once you’ve played through the welcome bonus, you’ll have access to the weekly mystery bonus. We can’t tell you what it is, because it’s a new bonus every week!

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether, as well as most major credit cards and MatchPay. Crypto deposits and withdrawals are fee-free, but for fiat banking, only your first credit card deposit of each month is free.

Click here to sign up and get up to a $2,500 welcome bonus today.

4. Ignition (Dragon’s Scroll XL) - Best Features for Slot Machine Games That Pay Real Money

Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome package

Over 200 casino games

Amazing section of poker games

Cons:

High fees on credit card transactions

Mediocre selection of video poker

Ignition Casino is well-known for its industry-leading online poker app, which gives players access to tons of high-octane tables and tournaments, but this casino also delivers a well-curated selection of casino games from several top providers.

This all gets brought together with one of the most exciting welcome bonuses we’ve found anywhere.

Best Real Money Slot: Dragon’s Scroll XL

We are big fans of penny slots, and Dragon’s Scroll delivers handsomely in that regard by letting players bet between $0.01 and $200 on each spin. This medium-high variance slot has a 96.12% RTP, 5 reels and 4 rows, and 100 betways built into a lovely scroll-like playspace.

This fanciful offers a lot of great Asian-inspired artwork, including dragons, turtles, koi fish, and more.

Lucky players can win up to 2,000x their wager with a lucky spin. It is a nice, straightforward game, perfect for penny bettors and high rollers alike.

Slots and Other Games: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino’s slot offering is not quite as robust as some of the casinos on our list, though being a sister site to both Slots.lv and Cafe Casino means you’ll have access to plenty of well-known slot titles.

We found many well-known titles here, including Mythic Wolf, Dragon’s Siege, and Mystic Elements are all often found on the Trending widget on Ignition’s front page.

Between the live dealer and table game selection, though, players should have access to plenty of other options. The live dealer tables are a fantastic blend of blackjack, baccarat, super 6, and roulette, while you’ll find a similar blend in the table games with the addition of tri-card poker, Andar Bahar, and craps.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The Ignition Casino welcome bonus is a treat, offering new players two 150% deposit match bonuses up to $1,500 each on the first crypto deposit. The first bonus is usable on Ignition’s slots and table games, while the second bonus is only good for playing poker on the poker app.

In total, the combined welcome bonus is up to $3,000.

Not a fan of crypto? You can deposit by credit card and get two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each instead - the fiat welcome package is up to $2,000 in total.

Banking Options: 4.65/5

Ignition’s approved banking methods are credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Unfortunately, Ignition sports some pretty stiff processing fees on credit card deposits – the website says it starts at 15.9% and can go up from there, depending on the method used.

Follow this link to visit Ignition and score your $3,000 crypto welcome package.

5. Red Dog (Asgard Deluxe) - Most Generous Bonuses for Slot Games with Real Money Payouts

Pros:

240% bonus + 40 free spins

Bonuses for existing & new players

About 200 casino games

Cons:

$150 minimum payout

Rounding out our top five real money casinos for slot games is Red Dog Casino, a fantastic RealTime Gaming-powered casino with a fantastic mixture of high-RTP slots and video poker combined with a massive selection of bonuses.

Best Real Money Slot: Asgard Deluxe by RTG

Easily one of our favorite Norse Mythology-themed slots, Asgard Deluxe is a fantastic 5-reel slot with 243 paylines and a max payout of 2,000x your bet. This game comes with four special features that are unlocked by revealing three or more scatter symbols in the play grid and selecting one of the four main gods.

Odin gives players 30 free games with multiplying wins;

Thor offers up 25 free games with multiplying wilds;

Loki will give players 20 free games with bursting wilds;

And Freya gives 15 free games with a 3x multiplier activated.

This is an exciting addition to the Asgard slot franchise and is well worth your time.

Slots and Other Games: 4.6/5

Red Dog’s casino is full of great RTG slots like Aladdin’s Wishes, Achilles, Doragon’s Gems, and many more. We also enjoyed the live dealer section at Red Dog Casino.

They make up for it by offering 14 different video poker games, including Loose Deuces, Aces & Eights, Joker Poker, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

There are a ton of great promotions available at Red Dog Casino, ranging from simple deposit bonuses to free spin offers when new games come out and many more.

By using the promo code ADORABLE when making your first deposit, you can score a 240% deposit match bonus plus 40 free spins.

Banking Options: 4.65/5

Red Dog accepts payments by credit card, Flexepin, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Most payment options are fee-free, but all payout methods have a rather low payout cap of $2,500. This means you may have to break your withdrawal up over multiple payouts if you’ve hit it big.

Click here to visit Red Dog and find out more about their latest bonuses & promos.

How We Rank the Best Online Slot Machine Games That Pay Real Money

Slots and Other Games:

A solid blend of casino games is essential for a good score in this category, and we feel that every casino on our list delivers a great experience.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Winning real money is good; winning real money with bonuses is even better! We’ve collected a list of casinos with a variety of great bonuses and fair terms and conditions.

Banking Options:

Finally, we made sure every casino on this list not only accepted a nice range of crypto and fiat payment options but had reasonable payout terms and conditions, too.

Why Is Cyberpunk City at Slots.lv the Best Slot Game for Real Money?

There are many reasons why we chose Cyberpunk City at Slots.lv as our top recommendation. Apart from this game being very exciting, we also loved what Slots.lv had to offer in general. Here are some of the things that make Slots.lv stand out from the rest:

Slots Selection: As its name might suggest, Slots.lv is a great website for slot players. We counted hundreds of amazing slot machines that this real money online casino has to offer and were very impressed with the quality of these games.

Welcome Package: The Slots.lv welcome package comes with up to $5,000 broken up over your first nine deposits.

24/7 Customer Support: You’ll be well taken care of at Slots.lv. If you can’t get the answers you need from the in-depth help center, you’ll be able to seek help 24/7 through live chat, email, or through the on-site help forum.

Why Should I Play Slots Online That Pay Real Money?

There are several reasons why we feel playing slots online is superior to at a land-based casino. Here are a few of our favorites:

Convenience: Playing at online casinos for real money is very convenient. You can do it from the comfort of your home and still have a lot of fun. Or, you can use your smartphone and take the online casino with you wherever you go!

Playing at online casinos for real money is very convenient. You can do it from the comfort of your home and still have a lot of fun. Or, you can use your smartphone and take the online casino with you wherever you go! Variety: Brick-and-mortar casinos can only support so many slot machines before they run out of floor space. Online casinos, on the other hand, can play host to hundreds of different top-quality games, and you’ll have access to every single one.

Brick-and-mortar casinos can only support so many slot machines before they run out of floor space. Online casinos, on the other hand, can play host to hundreds of different top-quality games, and you’ll have access to every single one. Bonuses: Many online casinos also offer generous welcome bonuses that let you double, triple, or even quadruple your initial deposit, giving you the opportunity to have even more fun.

Guide to the Best Slot Machine Games That Pay Real Money

Are Real Money Online Slot Games Fair?

Yes. So long as you’re playing at a reputable online casino, their slot games are all going to use a random number generator to create the outcome of each spin, ensuring it is truly random and fair.

Can I Play Slot Games That Pay Real Money for Free?

The majority of the online casinos we have listed here offer users practice mode, which allows you to play online slots for free, but you won’t be making any wins since it is a practice demo mode.

Can I Play Online Slots That Pay Real Money on My Mobile Device?

Yes, with the advances in mobile casino website design, many online casinos are easily enjoyed from your phone, tablet, or other mobile devices without even needing to download any additional real money casino apps.

So, What Are the Best Slot Games Paying Real Money?

These are our favorite online real money slot games and their sites:

Comparing the Top 5 Best Slot Games That Pay Real Money

Cyberpunk City at Slots.lv: A fantastic online casino offering a great selection of real money slots. Sign up for a new account and score a $5,000 welcome bonus.

Golden Dragon Inferno at BetOnline: This casino offers daily slot tournaments with prize pools of up to $20k. Use the BOLCASINO promo code to get up to a 100% match bonus when making your first deposit.

Shopping Spree at Cafe Casino: Our pick for the best casino to play jackpot slots – like Shopping Spree with a jackpot of over $700k. Sign up for a new account to get your 350% welcome bonus.

Dragon’s Scroll XL at Ignition: Visit Ignition’s website to sign up and get two fantastic bonuses split between Ignition Casino’s robust collection of slots and its amazing online poker section.

Asgard Deluxe at Red Dog: Hands down, our favorite RTG-powered slots casino, Red Dog, offers an impressive blend of high RTP slots and tons of bonus codes. Use the ADORABLE promo code to get a 240% welcome bonus and 40 free spins.

How to Sign Up and Start Playing Real Money Slot Games

Now that you’re all riled up and ready to try and win real money, it’s time to sign up at our favorite place to play the best online slots: Slots.lv.

Step 1: Getting Started

Follow this link to make your way to Slots.lv and click the “Play Now” button to begin.

Step 2: Registration for a New Account

Fill out the account creation form in its entirety.

You’ll need to provide information like your name, date of birth, and so on. This is also when you’ll create your password, letting you log in for the next step.

Click “Register” once everything is filled out.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus & Play Slot Games That Pay Real Money

Once you’re able to get logged in, click on the profile icon at the top of the screen and go down to the “Deposit” section. This is where you’ll choose your preferred deposit method and welcome bonus.

Once you’ve selected both and your first deposit has cleared, your sign-on bonus should be credited to your account.

Now you’re ready to find your ideal slot and start playing.

Still Looking for the Best Slot Games That Pay Real Money?

Playing real money online slot machines is a great way to pass the time, and the added thrill of possibly winning big doesn’t hurt, either.

While Cyberpunk City at Slots.lv remains to be our favorite online slot game for real money payouts, there are many others that we have listed and reviewed in our article. If you are still not sure which one to pick, make sure to take one more look at our top 5 real money slots and choose the one that seems right for you.

No matter what you decide, please don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

