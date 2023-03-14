Slots Empire Casino Review for 2023: Is Slots Empire Legit?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Slots Empire is one of the most famous online casinos right now, but whether it can live up to its reputation and popularity is a whole different story.

To find out the truth behind this gambling site and its bonuses, we’ve made an in-depth Slots Empire casino review analyzing the casino’s fairness, game variety and quality, along with all other details that make or break online casinos.

Slots Empire Pros:

Top-quality games by RTG

User-friendly and fun interface

24/7 customer support

Exclusive bonuses with fair T&Cs

Excellent mobile compatibility

All games available in free-to-play mode

Slots Empire Cons:

No sports betting

No dedicated Slots Empire mobile app

Slots Empire Casino Bonus Codes:

INFANTRY: 220% slots welcome bonus (available to use 5 times)

SHARKYSPINS: Use this bonus code for 100 free spins on the “Lucky Catch” slot game

BRAVE100: Use this Slots Empire bonus code for a 100% match bonus on Blackjack

SOLDIER100: 100% poker welcome bonus

GRANDIS100: 100% roulette welcome bonus

CRYPTOEMPIRE: Use this code to trigger a 320% crypto welcome bonus

20GRATIS: This Slots Empire no deposit bonus code gives you $20 for free

In the following part of this review, we’ll let you in on all necessary details like licensing information, exclusive bonus codes, and what makes Slots Empire Casino stand out from the competition.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks.

>> Visit Slots Empire

What Makes Slots Empire Casino Stand Out?

Let’s briefly discuss some of the best features that make Empire Casino stand out from the fierce competition.

Fun & User-Friendly Website Style: Slots Empire’s website is not only easy to use, but it also has a lot of artwork and quirky references to Roman culture. While exploring the website, you will see illustrations of ancient architecture and Roman soldiers, which help the casino live up to its name and keep players entertained even when they are not playing slots.

VIP Program: The VIP program at Slots Empire is exclusive, and you won’t find readily available info on the website. Instead, once you reach a certain level as a customer, you will get the status and get assigned a VIP host.

Exclusive Bonuses: The generous 220% match welcome bonus is only the tip of a very exciting iceberg when it comes to available bonuses at this online casino site. In fact, there’s a dedicated casino bonus catering to each type of game at Slots Empire, which accommodates players of all stripes.

Numerous Payment Methods: At Slots Empire, you can choose between 8 different payment methods, including a mix of cryptocurrencies and traditional payment options.

Excellent Customer Service: You can contact Slots Empire with any questions or concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A knowledgeable customer service representative will be ready to assist you in seconds through live chat, email, or telephone.

Is Slots Empire Legit?

Slots Empire online casino is a legitimate online gambling site with years of experience under its belt.

Like their brick-and-mortar counterparts, online casinos also need licenses to operate, accept payments, and process withdrawals legally. It’s essential to check the casino’s licensing information before making your first deposit.

Slots Empire holds a license from the Curacao gambling authority, one of the most trustworthy gambling commissions in the business.

The license ensures that Slots Empire Casino is legit and safe and that the games offered at this online casino are fair.

How Can I Register With Slots Empire Casino and Get a Bonus?

Signing up with Slots Empire is quite easy; follow our simple instructions below, and you’ll be up and running within minutes.

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to visit Slots Empire

Click “Play Now”

Complete the three-step form by entering correct personal information (your info must be on-point as Slots Empire will need to verify your details later on)

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

Open your email (the one used to create your account)

Browse your inbox to find a mail by Slots Empire

Open the mail and click to link inside to verify your email

Step 3: Deposit & Claim a Bonus

Once logged in, click “Cashier”

Open the “Bonuses” tab and enter a code from our list to activate it

Visit the “Deposit” section

Select a payment method

Follow the on-screen instructions and deposit

Congratulations! You’re now a proud member of Slots Empire Casino, and you can start playing games for real money.

How Are Players Treated at Slots Empire Casino?

When looking into any company, not just online casinos, availability and quality of customer service is the first thing to check to find out how customers are treated.

We’re happy to report that you can always reach Slots Empire via three different support channels, whichever is more convenient for you. Customer service representatives are available 24/7 to answer your questions and resolve issues you might have while playing at Slots Empire.

Slots Empire further ensures customer satisfaction by implementing an easy and straightforward KYC process, which is mandatory to prevent money laundering or any illegal activities. For the KYC procedure, Slots Empire might request your passport, bank statement, or other documents which can verify your name, age, and location.

Like many other reputable online casinos, Slots Empire supports its customers by providing resources and tools for responsible gambling. At Slots Empire, you can set deposit limits to ensure you don’t exceed your online gambling budget.

Additionally, you can put your account into a cool-off period if you notice that playing online is no longer enjoyable. Your account will be timed out for whatever period you choose, and you will have to contact customer service to reactivate it.

Furthermore, with the abundant payment methods, fast payouts, and the option to check out game demos before you commit to playing at this gambling site with real money, you can easily tell that customer satisfaction is the top priority of Slots Empire.

Honest Slots Empire Review

Let’s have a look at how Slots Empire fares in various categories.

Game Library: 4.5/5

Slots Empire online casino has a solid library of over 250 games to offer its players. Keeping true to its name, nearly 210 of these games are slots. This ensures that you can play casino games without ever feeling bored.

If you’re a fan of free online casino games and slots, you’ll have a blast exploring all the titles available at Slots Empire, as you can load each one in demo mode before playing for real money.

Slots Empire works with two different providers, Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming, both of which are reputable vendors in the business and create exciting and fair games for online gambling.

Aside from 3, 5, and 6 reel slots, you will find various table games such as blackjack, poker, and video poker games.

Slots Empire offers several specialty games, including “Fish Catch,” “Banana Jones,” and “European Roulette.”

Furthermore, Slots Empire also offers live casino online dealer games, including blackjack, real money roulette, and baccarat. So, if you are looking for a casino for live dealer games, it can be a great option for that, too.

However, we couldn’t find several popular games, including Bonus Poker Deluxe, Pai Gow Poker, and scratch cards at Slots Empire. If any of those games are your favorites, it’s better to look for them in our alternative picks down below.

Some of the top games offered by Slots Empire include "Cash Bandits 3," "Lil Red," "Achilles," and much more.

Design & Layout: 4.9/5

Slots Empire has a unique theme of ancient Rome and sticks to it throughout the website.

Right from the get-go, the homepage has a background inspired by Roman architecture and characters. The fun and whimsical design are also reflected in various aspects of the website.

Whether it’s referring to players as “citizens” or promising to offer “patrician treatment” to reflect the excellent customer service, Slots Empire is always on brand with web design, layout, and marketing.

Even though Slots Empire has numerous graphics and backgrounds to enhance the experience and brand themselves, that does not take away from the performance.

The website runs smoothly and without any hiccups, so you can enjoy your favorite games while receiving the “patrician treatment.”

Software & Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

You can download the Slots Empire software for your PC to have an even more amazing experience playing online casino games. However, note that the software only runs on Windows, so if you’re an Apple enthusiast, you’re out of luck.

However, if you’re a Mac user, you can still enjoy the website from your browser of choice, but you won’t get the benefits of dedicated downloadable software.

While there’s no Slots Empire online casino app in Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store, that does not take away from the amazing mobile compatibility that the website has.

The Slots Empire website is fully optimized and compatible to be played on any mobile device, regardless of the manufacturer or the operating system. Whether on your iPhone or Android, you can enjoy the best Slots Empire features on the go without sacrificing performance.

Slots Empire Casino Review Final Score: 4.7/5

Slots Empire Casino has received an overall score of 4.7 out of a possible 5 based on our research and the metrics we used to assess it.

The amazing design and feel of the website, wide selection of slots and live casino games, and excellent mobile compatibility have all contributed to Slots Empire receiving such a high score.

Register now and enjoy all the amazing features, game variety, welcome bonus, and other promotions at Slots Empire.

What Should You Take Into Account Before Registering at Slots Empire Casino?

There are a few things you need to be aware of before playing at online casinos. You won't always be able to play at every casino, regardless of how much you like the game library or how alluring the welcome bonus is.

Slots Empire is no exception, as it has geographical restrictions. Furthermore, you should be aware of the available currencies and your local online iGaming laws.

Country Restrictions:

Slots Empire is region-restricted, which means it’s not available in every country. In order to register at the US version of the website, you should be able to provide proof of your residence in the United States before you’re allowed to request payouts.

If you’re trying to register from a restricted country, your account will be blocked, and you won’t be able to withdraw any winnings.

Available Currencies:

The currency is also determined by your geographical location. If you’re a user from the United States, you will only be able to make deposits in USD.

Local Laws:

Keep in mind that all US players are accepted at this online casino. However, before becoming a dedicated “citizen” at Slots Empire, check your local laws regulating online gambling, as they can vary state by state.

What Casino Bonuses Are Offered by Slots Empire Casino?

The bonuses that an online casino offers can make or break it – simple as that.

Fortunately for you, great design and mobile compatibility aren’t the only things that set Slots Empire apart from its competitors. It also offers some of the best casino bonuses and promotions for new and existing customers alike.

First, let’s discuss the welcome bonus. Slots Empire offers an astonishing 220% match bonus up to $12,000. This offer is available to claim 5 times on your first five deposits, and you’ll need to use the code INFANTRY to claim it.

If you deposit using Neosurf or Bitcoin, you will get an additional 20% bonus.

The wagering requirements are standard at 35x, and the max cashout from this casino bonus is 30x your deposit, which is pretty fair.

Slots Empire offers another super-generous welcome bonus for crypto enthusiasts. You will get a 320% match bonus for your first deposit when you use Bitcoin or Ethereum by entering the CRYPTOEMPIRE code.

The minimum deposit is $20 equivalent in crypto, and the wagering requirement is x35.

If you enjoy gambling without prior commitments and like incredible no-deposit bonuses, Slots Empire is a perfect option for you.

Just by entering the code 20GRATIS, you can claim $20 without depositing a cent. It’s true, you can use the bonus funds to test games before you play for real money, and the wagering requirements are locked at 50x.

In addition to the generous welcome offers and Slots Empire no deposit bonus codes, this online casino offers ongoing promotions for new games that are added to its catalog, as well as many other exciting offers.

One of the new games added to Slots Empire is “Nine Realms,” and the online casino is offering first-time players an impressive 249% match bonus and 49 free spins to use on this game. Follow this link to explore the world of “Nine Realms” and claim your free spins.

Furthermore, with different Slots Empire Casino bonus codes (you can check our list at the top of this article), you will get welcome bonuses on specific games as well. You can claim 100% welcome bonus offers on Blackjack, Poker, and Roulette by following any of these links.

Other Top Online Casinos Like Slots Empire

Slots Empire Casino is undoubtedly an impressive gambling site, but having additional options is always good.

Below, we’ve prepared a few more safe and exciting online casinos that excel in different areas. Let’s check them out:

Ignition Casino:

Poker is king at Ignition. If you’re a fan of this super-popular card game, you should know that Ignition hosts poker tournaments all day long, and its cash tables have enough traffic to ensure action at all times.

Additionally, at Ignition, you can bet on various virtual sports by following the “virtual sports” button at the top of the page. Although it’s not “real” sports betting, it’s still a nice way to spice up your online gambling experience.

Regarding bonuses, Ignition offers a combined poker and casino welcome offer. It varies depending on your deposit method.

If you use crypto for your first deposit, you can get up to $3,000 or up to $2,000 when you deposit with a credit card.

Click here to join Ignition Casino

Click here to read the full Ignition Casino review

SuperSlots Casino:

Among our top choices for the best online casino for slots, SuperSlots ranks high up with Slots Empire.

Betsoft is the leading provider here, which means you can enjoy the most immersive slots you’ve ever seen. Quality is the name of the game with Betsoft, and you can easily confirm this by loading any game at SuperSlots.

To start you off in style, SuperSlots offers an attractive welcome bonus of up to $6,000 that you can claim on your first six deposits. If you’re a crypto player, you can claim a massive 400% crypto match bonus on your first deposit.

Click here to join SuperSlots

Click here to read the full Super Slots Casino review

BitStarz Casino:

If you’re a crypto enthusiast, BitStarz is the perfect casino for you. It accepts numerous cryptocurrencies and offers a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins upon your first four deposits.

>> Bitstarz bonus codes

Not only that, but this online casino has one of the most impressive game libraries currently on the market, with over 4,000 online casino games to choose from.

Being a crypto casino, BitStarz offers a great selection of provably fair games that you cannot find at casinos like Slots Empire. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, at least see what Bitstarz has to offer.

Click here to play at Bitstarz

Slots Empire Casino Reviews by Other Players Online

We also wanted to see what other players on the internet have to say about Slots Empire and their experience playing there. To save you the trouble of researching yourself, we’ve attached a few reviews; check them out

Slots Empire Casino Review: Final Thoughts

Whether it’s the Roman artwork or the wide variety of exclusive bonuses this online casino offers, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone at Slots Empire.

In our Slots Empire review, we’ve discussed what makes this online casino so special. If you’re a player who loves online slots and doesn’t care about sports betting, you cannot go wrong by joining here.

Just don’t forget to use the code INFANTRY before depositing to claim the generous 220% match bonus up to $12,000 (available 5 times).

Finally, have fun playing, and remember to wager responsibly!

