Small passenger plane lands on snowy Virginia roadway

Authorities in Virginia shared images on Friday showing the scene where a small passenger plane was blocking all lanes of traffic in snowy conditions after it was forced to land after taking off from Dulles Airport.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the plane landed on Loudoun County Parkway at Arcola Mills Drive, and told drivers to figure out an alternative route as crews arrived at the scene.

Dulles Airport released a statement saying it was alerted to the incident at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday after a plane took off from the airport. Officials said they received reports the plane landed at an "off airport property" location on a "nearby roadway."

Officials said the aircraft was identified as Flight 246 operated by Southern Airways Express.

The seven people reportedly on board were not injured.

Loudoun County emergency crews were among the first responders to the scene.

Dulles Airport officials said the major hub for domestic and international flights would remain open for takeoffs and landings.

Southern Airways Express, based in Palm Beach, Florida, says it serves 45 cities with more than 250 daily departures serving some of the busiest airports in the United States.

The flight was en route to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when it took off at Dulles, in weather conditions reported as experiencing light snow, with wind gusts of around 13 to 18 miles per hour, and about 1 mile of visibility.

