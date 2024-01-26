Sofia Richie is expecting her first baby, and it's a girl!

It’s a girl!

Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first baby, the model announced during an interview with VogueThursday.

“I found out very, very early,” Richie told Vogue. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

To give you an idea of how far along in the pregnancy she's in now, 2023 Milan's Fashion Week ran from Sept. 19- Sept. 25.

Richie, who is 25 and the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, got married in April to 30-year-old Elliot, the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects, and according to the interview, the couple had been trying to get pregnant ever since.

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” she told Vogue. When the initial results showed faint lines, Grainge went to purchase a better test. Despite the uncertainty, he reassured Richie that everything would be okay, even if it turned out to be a false positive.

“He’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come,'’’ she added.

Richie told Vogue that her daughter’s due date is still up in the air because “she’s growing pretty fast.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

