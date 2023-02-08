Southwest credit cards’ Companion Pass welcome bonus is back

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a fan of Southwest Airlines but still haven’t signed up for one of their credit cards, now might be a good time. The Companion Pass program, which lets you bring a travel companion on Southwest flights an unlimited number of times, has returned as a sign-up bonus on Southwest credit cards.

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass lets you bring a companion whenever you fly with Southwest, and they’ll only have to pay the taxes and fees (which start at $5.60 for one-way flights within the U.S.) for their flight. Even better, it also applies to flights redeemed with points.

This welcome bonus offer is now available on all new personal Southwest credit cards — so you’re out of luck if you already have a card. For new cardholders, the offer is valid until Feb. 28, 2024, so you can enjoy it for an entire year.

When you sign up for the card and meet the minimum spending requirements ($4,000 in the first three months from account opening), you’ll receive a Companion Pass, plus 30,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points that don’t expire. With these points, you can get around $420 worth of flights or other rewards and services through Southwest Airlines.

To get access to this benefit, you would usually need to fly 100 one-way flights on Southwest or earn 135,000 qualifying points through a combination of flying or spending on a credit card. So if you’re looking for ways to save money as you’re making your travel plans for spring break, summer and beyond, this is worth considering.

Currently, three Southwest credit cards offer a Companion Pass: the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card and the Southwest Priority Credit Card. Each card has its own annual fee and perks, so be sure to compare them before you decide which one is right for you.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.