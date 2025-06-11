From court to chorus: Pacers' playoff run inspires musican's 'YES ‘CERS’ song

INDIANAPOLIS — The phrase "YES 'CERS" has become the rally cry of the Indiana Pacers especially amid the team's playoff journey.

Hoosier born musician Josh Chalfant has channeled the excitement of the team's historic run into an original song, blending his love for music with his passion for the Pacers.

His new song, titled "YES ‘CERS," pays homage to the rallying cry that has energized fans during the playoffs.

The catchy tune reflects the spirit of camaraderie and enthusiasm that the Pacers bring to the city.

"I’d always wanted to write a song about one of my favorite teams," Chalfant said.

The lifelong fan grew up watching the Pacers, particularly Reggie Miller and his teammates in the 1990s.

"I just thought that if I was going to write a song, I wanted to have something that everyone was going to remember, with a catchy hook," said the musician originally from Danville.

Chalfant, who currently lives in Ohio, told WRTV he thought about the song on his drive to Indianapolis.

He wrote the lyrics and laid everything down in just eight hours.

It was just a small 'thank you' to the team that has brought the Circle City together.

"They bring so much to the city and to the fans," Chalfant noted.

Determined to share his music with fellow Hoosiers, Chalfant expresses hopes to perform "YES 'CERS" live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I hope they play that in the stadium," said fan Adam Roberts, who listened to the song outside of Gainbridge on Wednesday.

Chalfant's ambitions stretch beyond just a live performance.

His ultimate goal is for the song to become the anthem for the Pacers as they move forward: "Win Game Three, Game Four, and Game Five, and not let us get to Game Six and become World Champs."

Chalfant told WRTV he’s grateful the song is already bringing people together.

The song was released in time for Game One of the NBA Finals and is now available for streaming on all major platforms.