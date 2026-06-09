Brownsburg's Branden Sharpe excited to take talents to IU football

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WRTV) -- Brownsburg senior wide receiver Branden Sharpe is one of the most dynamic players in the state, and he's keeping his talents right here with a commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers.

"Being a hometown kid, like Indiana, that's all you hear growing up. It meant the world to me. When they first offered me, I was like, 'Oh man.' I was stoked. I called my dad and was like let's go! I was excited," Sharpe said. "16-0 natty champs, you can't get better than that, so that really helped me make my decision."

Sharpe got to hold that national championship trophy during his official visit to Bloomington last week.

"Just being able to put that jersey on to see what it would be like in a year, it felt really cool," Sharpe said. "Obviously, the pictures turned out nice, and just wearing the Hoosier logo on my jersey and my number on it, it was awesome."

To see him in that uniform, it just all came full circle," Sharpe's dad Dale said. "It's like, 'Alright, this is it. We're ready to go now.'"

Before Sharpe officially joins the Hoosiers next spring, his No. 1 goal is to hang another state championship banner up here at Brownsburg. It would be a three-peat for the Bulldogs. Either way, Sharpe is taking all the lessons he's learned from head coach John Hart down to Bloomington.

"Always work hard. Don't ever stay complacent because if you don't and if you're not physical, there's going to be somebody out there's going to be trying to bust your butt," Sharpe said. "So, (Coach Hart) just always taught me to work hard and be physical and great things will happen."

Sharpe's excited to learn from another championship coach -- Curt Cignetti. Sharpe had the chance to meet Cignetti during his visit to Bloomington.

"I thought he was pretty funny. I mean, funnier than I would've guessed. He actually does have a personality, contrary to popular belief," Sharpe said. "He's a great guy. I think he'll be able to build me off the field just as much as on the field."

"He doesn't shy away from hard coaching and discipline. His work ethic is what sets him a part. I always tell him that," dad Dale said of his son. "I see how the work that the (Indiana) coaches put in… they expect if not perfection, as close to perfection as possible, and so, I see him fitting very well with that coaching staff."

"I think under the staff I can become the best player that I possibly can and just being able to see where that can take me," Sharpe said.

Maybe even a national championship of his own.

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