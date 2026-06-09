Butler basketball to play Nebraska in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Butler men's basketball is set to play Nebraska at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on Sunday, November 22.

The Cornhuskers are coming off their first trip to the Sweet 16 in program history.

This is the sixth regular season non-conference game on Butler's schedule so far. It is the first matchup on the schedule so far against a power conference team.



Monday, November 2 - vs. Lafayette (regular season opener)

Wednesday November 4 - vs. FDU

Sunday, November 8 - at Boise State

Tuesday, November 17 - vs. Western Carolina

Sunday, November 22 - Nebraska

Friday, November 27 - vs. Bellarmine

Ronald Nored is entering his first year at Butler's head coach. The Bulldogs look to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.