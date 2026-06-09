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Butler basketball to play Nebraska in Chicago

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WRTV PHOTO
The Butler University Bulldog logo is displayed on the campus on Oct. 10, 2019. (WRTV Photo)
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Butler men's basketball is set to play Nebraska at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on Sunday, November 22.

The Cornhuskers are coming off their first trip to the Sweet 16 in program history.

This is the sixth regular season non-conference game on Butler's schedule so far. It is the first matchup on the schedule so far against a power conference team.

  • Monday, November 2 - vs. Lafayette (regular season opener)
  • Wednesday November 4 - vs. FDU
  • Sunday, November 8 - at Boise State
  • Tuesday, November 17 - vs. Western Carolina
  • Sunday, November 22 - Nebraska
  • Friday, November 27 - vs. Bellarmine

Ronald Nored is entering his first year at Butler's head coach. The Bulldogs look to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.