Butler basketball to play Nebraska in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Butler men's basketball is set to play Nebraska at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on Sunday, November 22.
The Cornhuskers are coming off their first trip to the Sweet 16 in program history.
This is the sixth regular season non-conference game on Butler's schedule so far. It is the first matchup on the schedule so far against a power conference team.
- Monday, November 2 - vs. Lafayette (regular season opener)
- Wednesday November 4 - vs. FDU
- Sunday, November 8 - at Boise State
- Tuesday, November 17 - vs. Western Carolina
- Sunday, November 22 - Nebraska
- Friday, November 27 - vs. Bellarmine
Ronald Nored is entering his first year at Butler's head coach. The Bulldogs look to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.