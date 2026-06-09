Purdue basketball to play in-state opponent in exhibition game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Purdue men's basketball will play Purdue Fort Wayne in an exhibition game on Thursday, October 22, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The matchup will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

This will be the first time since 2014 that the two teams have played, and the first time they will meet in an exhibition game.

The Boilermakers will play three exhibition games ahead of the 2026-27:



vs. Ball State (Mackey Arena) on October 18

Purdue Fort Wayne (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum) on October 22

at UConn (location TBD) on October 27

Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament, and made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.