Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon to present Adam Vinatieri at Hall of Fame induction

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon will present former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction on Aug. 8, 2026, in Canton, Ohio.

Vinatieri was selected to the Hall’s Class of 2026 in early February, in just his second turn of eligibility. Irsay-Gordon’s appearance will be her first time presenting an inductee.

The late Jim Irsay previously presented three former Colts into the Hall of Fame: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (2016), running back Edgerrin James (2020), and defensive end Dwight Freeney (2020).

Vinatieri, widely regarded as the greatest kicker in NFL history, finished a 24-year NFL career as the league’s all-time leading scorer (2,673 points), achieving the mark while with the Colts. He spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis (2006–2019) and, during the team’s 2006 Super Bowl run, set an NFL record with 14 made field goals across four playoff games.

Vinatieri also ended his career with the most made field goals in NFL history (599), most postseason points (238) and most postseason field goals made (56).

Additionally, Vinatieri will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor during the Colts' Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.