Ashton Dulin looks to step into larger role in Colts WR room

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Ashton Dulin has been with the Colts since 2019 and has developed into a key player on special teams.

With the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, having been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a spot has opened up in the wide receiver depth chart. But firsthand, Dulin said losing Pittman was big for the wide receiver room.

“He’s a guy, culture guy, leader guy, so we'll miss him obviously," Dulin said. "But with our receivers, it's a good close-knit group. Everybody's kind of been around each other for a little while now, so definitely take an opportunity to fill that space that Pitt left, and that's just being on the basis of doing everything right every day. Coming into work, knowing the playbook, taking care of your bodies, being available, and then knowing the role as well."

With that spot in the wide receiver depth chart, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs look to step into larger roles. It also opens up the third wide receiver spot, which Colts head coach Shane Steichen said would be an open competition.

"Knowing that that spot is open, and everybody's going to compete for it," Dulin said. "So for me, it's attacking as if it's my first year, knowing that that spot is open, knowing that there's points to be proven and reps to be won. So, that's my mindset.”

Steichen shared what he is looking for in that competition.

“I think the biggest thing is consistency," Steichen said. "Who's going to be the most consistent there, day in and day out, play in and play out, to go help us win games.”

Dulin said he would still be able to contribute on special teams even if he takes on a larger role with the offense.

“Honestly, yes, to be able to still make an impact on both sides of special teams and offense is definitely something I could do," Dulin said. "Would challenge myself to do that, and I have no problem doing it as well.”

Dulin has 40 catches for 623 yards and 4 touchdowns in his career with the Colts. He had five catches for 106 yards last year, while also adding 516 kick return yards (32.3 yards per return) and 11 tackles.