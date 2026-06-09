Daniel Jones 'feels good' with recovery progress as Colts minicamp begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis Colts kicked off mandatory minicamp over on West 56th Street Tuesday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones picked up right where he left off at the end of last week's OTAs. His recovery from last year's Achilles injury is still on schedule, and he likes where he’s at right now.

"I think I'm closer. I think there's still work to be done," Jones said. "I wouldn't say I'm all the way there at this point. I feel good about where I am, and kind of where the rehab is taking me to this point."

To watch Daniel Jones practice, click here.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is also pleased with how Jones' recovery is going. Jones began 7-on-7 work last week and will continue that during mandatory minicamp.

"Very happy with his progress," Steichen said. "He's hitting all his landmarks each and every week, every day, putting in the work, but he's feeling good... I know he'll work tirelessly this summer to be ready for training camp."

Steichen said Jones could be participating in 11-on-11 drills right now, but the Colts are being extremely cautious with his rehab process. The expectation is for him to start those in next month's training camp.

Even being limited, Jones' relentless work ethic has been noticed by his teammates.

"He's in early working on his body, leaving late, getting in the extra work that he needs. That stuff's contagious," receiver Ashton Dulin said. "It works for receivers. We see that and want to make sure we're on our game. Offensive linemen make sure they're on their game. Running backs, tight ends. When you see your quarterback come in to work every day it makes you want to raise your game, too."

Steichen's been impressed with how quickly Jones has been able to rejoin practice.

"Six months out, running around with the guys was pretty impressive," Steichen said. "I think some of these injuries – eight, nine months, right in there, and he's kind of on track, or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule. So, very pleased with that."

Part of Jones rehab right now is testing how he responds in game situations.

"One of the later stages (is) reacting and trying to build drills where you're simulating a game and having to react. You're not able to plan or predict, and so we're doing that," Jones said. "I think the guys here I'm working with do a good job of scheduling that in and making sure we're hitting that and working on that stuff."

Plenty of work to do the rest of minicamp, which runs through Thursday.