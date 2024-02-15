Watch Now
Don Gullett, HOFer and pitcher for the Big Red Machine, dies at 73

Phil Sandlin/AP
FILE - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Don Gullett poses for a photo in March 1974 in Tampa, Fla. Gullett, a former major league pitcher and coach who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. He was 73. The Reds, New York Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 07:56:38-05

CINCINNATI — Don Gullett, Reds Hall of Fame inductee and former pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, has died at 73.

The Cincinnati Reds announced his death Wednesday afternoon.

"Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor," said Bob Castellini, Reds CEO, in a social media post from the team. "An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten."

Gullett joined the ranks of the Cincinnati Reds as a 14th overall draft pick in 1969. He played 11 minor league games that season before debuting in the major leagues in 1970 at the age of 19. He would soon become a critical component of the Reds' future Big Red Machine.

He played 236 games over seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before signing as a free agent with the Yankees before the 1977 season. However, he suffered a career-ending injury in the 1978 season. He retired after that, but would return to the Cincinnati Reds as a coach.

Gullett pitched a total six League Championship Series and four World Series between his time with the Reds and the Yankees.

The left-handed pitcher helped the Reds win the World Series in 1975 and 1976, going 26-7 for the Big Red Machine with a 2.68 ERA and 12 complete games in 45 appearances combined over those two seasons.

After retirement, Gullett spent 16 seasons as a coach for the Reds between 1990 and 2005, the last 13 years of which were spent as a bullpen or pitching coach.

He was elected to the Reds Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Cincinnati Reds did not say anything about the manner of Gullett's death.

