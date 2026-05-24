Final results from Sunday’s historic Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marked the closest finish in Indy 500 history. Felix Rosenqvist won the Indy 500 for the first time in his career.

Rosenqvist's win came on a one-lap shootout on the 199th lap. Marcus Armstrong began the final lap in the lead before David Malukas passed him out of Turn 1.

Then, on Turn 4 of the 199th lap, Rosenqvist made his final move on the back stretch to beat Malukas by 0.0233 seconds.

The final leaderboard from the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is as follows.