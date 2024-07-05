Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record

One day after Miki Sudo set the women's record at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, she was still dressed in her jersey and donning her championship belt.

She said she normally puts on a dress the day after the competition, but on Friday, she was feeling a bit more "round." Who could blame her? She had just consumed 51 hot dogs and buns one day earlier at the annual July 4 competition.

"My face is round like a dinner plate today," she said. "I actually didn't fit into my … I usually wear a dress for the morning show that I did at 8:30 (a.m.) today. I wore my jersey because I'm a little bit extra round today. But that's OK."

Despite feeling a little extra full on Friday, she still had a light breakfast.

"I had a little bit of fruit at breakfast, a little bit of eggs," she said. "Just keep it light. I mean, there are a lot of fresh fruit juice stands around here. So something easily digestible, light, fresh, refreshing."

Sudo has experienced the thrill of winning the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 10 of the past 11 years. The only year she did not win was 2021 when she missed the competition due to being pregnant.

Sudo's previous record was 48.5 hot dogs consumed at the 2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest, which was held behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

"Every bit of success that I enjoy is thanks to the dozens of people behind me throwing their support when I doubt myself," she said.

She said she has had the ability to eat over 50 hot dogs for some time, but this time, she said she had it in herself to break 50.

"Why am I doing this 11 years later?" she asked herself. "I think the answer to that is I still have so much more to show and I still have so much more to give. I just have a good amount of fun and I'm here to break more records. It's a huge part of my tradition."