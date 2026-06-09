Caitlin Clark hits game-winner as Fever take down Mystics

WASHINGTON (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark hit a game-winning 31-foot three-point shot with 1.4 seconds remaining as the Fever beat the Mystics, 78-76.

The Fever were up by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but the Mystics came all the way back to take the lead with 51 seconds remaining.

Kelsey Mitchell made a fastbreak layup off an assist from Clark with 11 seconds left and the Fever retook the lead. However, Mystics guard Sonia Citron knocked down two free throws after being fouled with four seconds left to put them up one point. Then, it was Clark's game-winning three.

The win moves the Fever to 2-1 in Commissioner's Cup games.

Clark led the team with 19 points. Kelsey Mitchell (15 points) and Aliyah Boston (14 points) also scored in double figures.

Next up for the Fever is a home matchup against the Chicago Sky. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.