Indy 500 fans share excitement and predictions for race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The eve of the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday seemed like the calm before the storm, a more placid atmosphere ahead of the busiest day of the year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Some attendees said they were taking advantage of the sparser crowd to cover more ground. Kristin Deam, who traveled from Ohio to attend the race, said Saturday, "There's a lot of people here but not as much as race day, so you can go anywhere you want to go."

Jerra Hoff, whose family is attending their 19th Indy 500, said Saturday, "It's a time when the cars are not on the track that you really can explore. On Legends Day, you can just explore the whole track, experience the fan village, all of those things."

Also in attendance was Somayeh O'Leary, a Chicago-area woman who said, after initially not being invited for years, she's now part of her family's annual trip. She joked, "My father-in-law has been coming to the Indy 500 for 40 years, and I finally weaseled my way in. It's an all-boys trip, but as of three years ago, I've been joining."

Even a facsimile of the King of Rock and Roll showed up. The anonymous Elvis Presley impersonator shared his excitement for race weekend. "I've been coming here since 1982. I love this place. I love this town. I love these people."

Some people offered predictions of who they expect will win Sunday. Deam said, "Pato O'Ward. I'm saying it right now."

Hoff said, "Helio (Castoneves (for win) No. 5."

The anonymous Elvis impersonator said, "I'm going with the local guys, either Ed Carpenter or Conor Daly."

But while predictions on the winner differed, everyone agreed the Indy 500 is special. Deam said, "I really wasn't a racing fan before but I came here and I'm hooked. It's the best experience of my life."