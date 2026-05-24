Marcus Armstrong doesn't hold back after Indy 500 finish

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong had a chance to win his first Indianapolis 500.

Armstrong and his teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who eventually won the Indy 500, were side-by-side heading into Turn 4 of the final lap of the race.

Rosenqvist ended up getting around Armstrong in the turn. Armstrong detailed what happened after the race.

"I was given two options: either I lift, or I crash with Felix. I chose to lift," Armstrong said.

WRTV's Andrew Chernoff asked Armstrong if it was team orders or if he was just being a good teammate while also going for the win.

"I can't believe the situation that I was put in," Armstrong said. "I don't know if I would do anything differently. Right now, it's just a really bad situation."

Armstrong ended up finishing fifth, his best result in his three starts in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."