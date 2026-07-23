IU football lands top-10 quarterback recruit Lukas Prock in 2028 class

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) -- The first domino in Indiana football’s Class of 2028 has fallen, and it’s a big one.

On Thursday, four-star quarterback Lukas Prock announced his commitment to IU over schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, and several other premier programs. Prock's decision follows the commitment of 2027 5-star receiver Monshun Sales, who committed to IU just six days ago from Lawrence North High School.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound quarterback is entering his junior year at Hun High School in New Jersey.

In his sophomore season, Prock had mind-boggling numbers. Prock threw for 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his passes. Prock threw just seven interceptions and averaged 360 passing yards per game while leading his school to an 8-4 season.

Prock's numbers earned him the Rivals' 2025 New Jersey high school football Player of the Year. According to 247 Sports, the four-star quarterback is ranked as the No. 69 overall player in the Class of 2028, and the No. 6 quarterback recruit in the country.

Prock also had offers from Auburn, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, and Notre Dame, but chose to play under head coach Curt Cignetti following the Hoosiers' national championship season.

Prock still has his junior and senior seasons of high school to play before heading to Bloomington in two years.