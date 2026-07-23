Raiders sign No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to $57.27 million, 4-year deal

LAS VEGAS (WRTV) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed No. 1 overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Thursday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it is a four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $57.27 million. Mendoza's contract, like each first-round pick, has a fifth-year option.

In a Raiders' post on X, Mendoza said, "What's up, guys? Fernando Mendoza. I'm excited to get this thing signed, excited to be a part of the Silver and Black. Can't wait. Appreciate you guys all support. Let's get this thing rolling."

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mendoza spent his final college season at Indiana after three years at California. He appeared in 36 career games with 35 starts, completing 691 of 1,008 passes for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

In 2025, Mendoza led Indiana to its first national championship with an undefeated 16-0 record. He started all 16 games and completed 273 of 379 passes (72.0%) for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His awards included the Heisman Trophy, AP Player of the Year, AP All-American First Team, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and the Walter Camp, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards.

Mendoza led the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing touchdowns and set a single-season Indiana school record with a 72.0% completion percentage, third-best in the FBS.

He was the only FBS quarterback since at least 1996 to have multiple games with at least 90% completion and four touchdown passes against Power 4 opponents.

At California from 2022 to 2024, Mendoza played 20 games with 19 starts. In 2024, he threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions and earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors three times.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Mendoza received honorable mention for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year with 1,708 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

A Miami native, Mendoza attended Christopher Columbus High School, completing 224 of 332 passes (67.5%) for 2,222 yards and 29 touchdowns.