Shaquille O'Neal to perform in West Lafayette as DJ Diesel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is scheduled to perform at The Neon Cactus in West Lafayette on Saturday, September 26, The Neon Cactus announced on its Facebook page. The performance is on the same day Purdue plays Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. It is a 21+ event.

Kickoff for the Purdue-Notre Dame game has not been announced yet.

O'Neal is in the Basketball Hall of Fame and won 4 NBA Championships in his career. He was the MVP in the 1999-2000 season and was a 15-time All-Star.

O'Neal performs as a DJ under the name DJ Diesel and has performed at music festivals such as Lollapalooza.