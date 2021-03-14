WRTV Tournament Trivia: Indiana's History in the NCAA Tournament

WRTV is celebrating the NCAA Tournament by bringing you trivia questions that highlight the state of Indiana's history in these games. Test your knowledge with the questions below! Answers are listed at the bottom of this page.

Q1. Prior to their memorable win over Syracuse in the 1987 National Championship game, IU defeated this powerhouse #1 team in the semifinals?

Q2. Purdue defeated which Big Ten rival in the 1980 Sweet Sixteen, on their way to an appearance in the Final Four at Market Square Arena?

Q3. IUPUI’s lone appearance in the NCAA Men’s Tournament came in what year?

Q4. Head Coach Tony Hinkle led the Butler Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win in what year?

Q5. The Hoosier Dome hosted the first of 4 Final Fours in 1991. Which four teams advanced to Indy that year?

Q6. Indiana’s first NCAA Championship in 1940 began with two wins at which Indianapolis venue?

Q7. In 2003, Butler was the lowest seed to advance to the Sweet 16. What seed carried the Bulldogs to a pair of upsets?

Q8. Most remember Bryce Drew's game-winning 3-pointer to propel Valparaiso University out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 1998. What team did Valpo defeat?

Q9. What two future NBA Hall of Famers went head-to-head in the 1979 NCAA national championship game between Indiana State and Michigan State?

Q10. Which two Purdue players combined to score all but ten of the Boilermakers' points in the team's big upset of Kansas in 1994?

Q11. In the 1990 NCAA Tournament, the Ball State Cardinals lost by 2 points in the Sweet Sixteen to what eventual national champion?

Q12. The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers famously went undefeated. Who did they beat in the NCAA Championship game?

Q13. Coach Digger Phelps let what team to the 1978 Final Four?

Q14. What Indianapolis venue has hosted at least one round of the men’s tournament the most times?

Q15. 68 teams now make up the NCAA field. How many were in the original field?

Q16. Purdue has never won the NCAA Men’s Tournament, but it did make it to the Final Four in what years?

Q17. IU won its 1976 and 1981 men’s championship in the same arena. Can you name the city and arena?

Q18. What ‘Cinderella’ team made a run to the 2006 Final Four in Indianapolis as an #11 seed, just the second ever to advance that far?

Q19. This Purdue senior was named Most Outstanding Player of the 1999 Women’s Final Four, when the Boilermakers won their first and only National Championship?

Q20. Which Butler player was named to the NCAA Final Four’s All-Tournament Team in *both of the Bulldogs' runner-Up finishes in 2010 and 2011?

Q21. The Indiana Hoosiers lost to the Maryland Terrapins in the 2002 NCAA Championship game. Who was the coach of the Hoosiers that year?

Q22. The Purdue Boilermakers finished as the runner-up in the 1969 NCAA Tournament, falling to the champion UCLA Bruins. The star player on this Purdue team was an Indiana Mr. Basketball, College Basketball Hall of Famer and the first high school player to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Who was this famous Boilermaker?

Q23. Which Butler player narrowly missed a last-second heave in the 2010 NCAA national championship game in a loss to Duke?

A1. UNLV (97-93)

A2. IU (76-69)

A3. 2003

A4. 1962

A5. UNC, Kansas, Duke, UNLV

A6. Butler Fieldhouse

A7. 12 Seed

A8. University of Mississippi

A9. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson

A10. Glenn Robinson and Cuonzo Martin

A11. UNLV

A12. Michigan

A13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A14. The RCA Dome, 12 times

A15. Eight

A16. 1969 and 1980

A17. Philadelphia, The Spectrum

A18. George Mason

A19. Ukari Figgs

A20. Shelvin Mack

A21. Mike Davis

A22. Rick Mount

A23. Gordon Hayward