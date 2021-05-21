WRTV Trackside Trivia: Indy 500

WRTV is celebrating the Indy 500 by bringing you trivia questions that highlight the history of the race. Test your knowledge with the questions below!

Answers are listed at the bottom of this page.

Questions

Q1. This year marks the 60th anniversary of A.J. Foyt’s first 500 win. He went on to become the first four-time winner of the race. Besides 1961, what are the other three years he won?

Q2. Who was the first woman to drive in the Indy 500 and in what year?

Q3. Only one father and son duo have been Indy 500 winners. Who are they?

Q4. How many bricks were used to pave the 2.5 mile oval in the track’s original construction?

Q5. Who is the driver that holds the one lap and four lap Indy 500 qualifying records?

Q6. Who are the four founding partners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Q7. There is one face on the Borg-Warner Trophy that is not a winner. Who is it?

Q8. Who won the first Indy 500 and what was the name of the car?

Q9. Nine women drivers have run in the race starting in 1977. Can you name them all?

Q10. Who was the first Team Penske driver to win a 500 and in what year?

Answers

A1. 1964, 1967 AND 1977.

A2. Janet Guthrie in 1977

A3. Al Unser and Al Unser Junior

A4. 3.2 million

A5. Arie Luyendyk

A6. Arthur Newby, Frank Wheeler, Carl Fisher, James Allison

A7. Anton “Tony” Hulman

A8. Ray Harroun driving the Marmon Wasp

A9. Janet Guthrie, Lyn St. James, Sarah Fisher, Danica Patrick, Milka Duno, Ana Beatriz, Simona de Silvestro, Pippa Mann, Katherine Legge

A10. Mark Donohue in 1972

