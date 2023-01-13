Starburst Slot Review: Bonus Features, RTP, Graphics, and More

Want to play Starburst but don’t know where to begin?

Read on. We’ll tell you all you need to know about this space-themed slot machine by NetEnt - as well as where to find it.

Best Sites to Play Starburst:

Starburst Slot Pros:

Great graphics

Easy to play

Fun space theme

Available on mobile

96.1% RTP

Pays both ways

Expanding wild respin function

Variet bet size limits

Starburst Slots Cons:

No scatter symbols

No free spins bonus rounds

As oneF of the most played slot machines at online casinos throughout the world, Starburst was developed by NetEnt in 2012.

Because of its user-friendliness and straightforward gameplay, the Starburst slot machine is an excellent option for both inexperienced and seasoned gamers alike.

We will go into the specifics of this slot game in more depth. Learn everything about the game's rules, payouts, features, RTP, and best Starburst slot sites.

Best Starburst Slot Sites in the UK

Starburst is one of the best online slots, so we’ve prepped a list of the most popular UK online casinos where you can play it.

1. Grosvenor - Best Starburst Slot Site Overall

Reputable UK casino brand

Daily jackpots

3 Starburst variants - Classic Starburst Slot, Slingo Starburst, and Starburst XXXtreme

2. MrQ - Best User Experience of any Starburst Slot Site

Great UK gambling site for slots and bingo

Fastest-loading site

Starburst & Slingo Starburst available

3. All British Casino - Best to Play Starburst on Mobile

Optimised for iOS and Android

Great bonuses

Starburst Classic, Slingo, and XXXtreme

In fact, players from all around the globe, not just the UK, enjoy spinning the reels of Starburst.

The good news is that because of the game's immense popularity, casinos are handing out bonuses, promotions, and free spins on the game!

Online Starburst Slot Machine by NetEnt: Key Information

Name: Starburst

Starburst Variations: Starburst Classic, Starburst Slingo, Starburst XXXtreme

Starburst Classic, Starburst Slingo, Starburst XXXtreme RTP: 96.1%

96.1% Bet Range: 10p-£100

10p-£100 Paylines: 10; pays both ways

10; pays both ways Available at: Grosvenor, mrQ, All British Casino

Starburst is one of the most popular online games offered by NetEnt and players can find it at the different gambling sites. We listed the three best ones here.

Although this is not a game that awards free spins, getting the Starburst symbol on the second, third, and fourth reels will cause the locked reels to expand.

To play the Starburst slot game, you must place a wager of at least 10 pence and no more than 100 pounds.

Basically, Starburst promises that players will have a memorable gaming experience that they just can't get enough of since it is jam-packed with engaging features, interesting gameplay, as well as stunning visuals and funky music.

It is full of exciting features and vibrant energy, and it will captivate you from the very first spin you make. An thrilling arcade atmosphere is created by the mix of realistic, futuristic visuals with music and sound effects that draw inspiration from outer space.

The slot machine has a number of different extra features, all of which will be discussed in the next section.

Bonus Rounds. During the play mode of Starburst, players have access to an advantageous extra feature. Reels two through four are the only ones on which the expanding wild may appear. The wild symbol is represented by the image that looks like - you guessed it - a star. If you are successful in landing at least one of these symbols anywhere on the game reels, the Starburst Wilds Feature will be triggered.

During the play mode of Starburst, players have access to an advantageous extra feature. Reels two through four are the only ones on which the expanding wild may appear. The wild symbol is represented by the image that looks like - you guessed it - a star. If you are successful in landing at least one of these symbols anywhere on the game reels, the will be triggered. The Wild Symbol. During this bonus, the wild symbol expands to cover the all of the reel on which it appears, and you are given one additional chance to spin the reels. If you receive another wild symbol while the re-spin is active, you may get up to three additional re-spins added to your total.

During this bonus, the wild symbol expands to cover the all of the reel on which it appears, and you are given one additional chance to spin the reels. If you receive another wild symbol while the re-spin is active, you may get up to three additional re-spins added to your total. In-game jackpot. The Starburst slot machine does not include a progressive jackpot. The maximum payout in Starburst is £50,000, and it requires you to wager the maximum amount every spin in order to win that amount. If you get five of the same golden bar icons along a payline, you will win a payout that is equal to 250 times your line bet.

The Starburst slot machine does not include a progressive jackpot. The maximum payout in Starburst is £50,000, and it requires you to wager the maximum amount every spin in order to win that amount. If you get five of the same golden bar icons along a payline, you will win a payout that is equal to 250 times your line bet. Welcome Bonuses. A welcome bonus at certain casinos may consist of a certain number of bonus spins that may be used on the Starburst game. These welcome prizes will come with their own unique set of stipulations to follow. After you have verified that the required wagering and play-through amount has been met, you will be able to take advantage of the bonus spins.

A welcome bonus at certain casinos may consist of a certain number of bonus spins that may be used on the Starburst game. These welcome prizes will come with their own unique set of stipulations to follow. After you have verified that the required wagering and play-through amount has been met, you will be able to take advantage of the bonus spins. Bet Size. Bets may range from a minimum of ten pence to a maximum of one hundred pounds in Starburst.

Review of the Starburst Bonus Features

Although there aren't a ton of additional features in Starburst, the game does include certain interactive elements that make it more fun to play.

Free Spins

Free spins are a kind of in-game bonus that are available in online slot games. You may need to land a certain quantity of a certain symbol anywhere on the slot machine's reels in order to activate the free spin bonus rounds. The conditions necessary to activate this bonus could be different from one game to the next.

However, in Starburst, you will not have the opportunity to win any free spins.

Autoplay

When you want to play slot games, you have to click the "Spin" button every time you put a wager. If the game has an auto-spin option, all you need to do to enjoy a more relaxing gaming experience is select the desired amount of spins that will be performed automatically.

This is a pretty standard feature, and Starburst has it.

So, you can make use of the slot machine Starburst's autoplay mode to quicken the pace of the gameplay and reduce the amount of involvement you need to have in activating each spin.

Wild Symbols Feature

The Starburst slot machine includes special symbols known as Wild Symbols. They have the potential to help you complete winning combinations on the reels.

Basically, the Starburst Wild symbol expands throughout the entire reel. If the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels are covered with Wilds, the feature is activated and the reel is locked. You get a re-spin every time you win. This is one of the best features - and one you can win the most with.

Multipliers

The term "multiplier" refers to a feature that is unique to slot machines and describes a function that may boost the amount of money you win by a certain percentage.

Even though they are rather common, you won't find them in every single slot machine, including Starburst.

Scatter Symbols

They are symbols that provide payouts regardless of where they appear on the reels, not only on active pay lines.

There is a possibility of receiving a payout whenever you land 3, 4, or 5 Scatter symbols. Sometimes, they can also activate the bonus feature.

However, this particular online slot machine does not have a scatter symbol of any kind.

How to Play Starburst Online

If you want to check out Starburst, just follow these steps:

1. Choose the Right Starburst Casino

You should begin by selecting the best casino that offers Starburst. We found that Grosvenor, mrQ Casino, and All British Casino have this game. Pick one of them and hit “Sign Up”.

2. Create Your Account

Fill out the necessary information like your name, date of birth, email address, and password. Verify that your email address is correct and use one of the methods available in the banking area to make your first deposit..

3. Find and Play Starburst!

Navigate to the slots category of your chosen casino and find Starburst. You can also use the search bar that’ll help you find it faster - or you can filter games by provider (Net Ent) and possibly explore some more titles.

If you have won money while playing Starburst, the casino may need you to complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure before you can cash out your winnings.

Starburst Rules

Don't be worried if you've never played a video slot machine before. Despite its futuristic appearance, Starburst remains one of the simplest slot machines to launch and play.

In fact, the clear and easy-to-understand gameplay is one among the many appealing aspects of Starburst.

You won't have to wait long to begin playing the game, and you'll have no trouble picking up the fundamentals.

It works like pretty much any slot game:

To begin playing, all that is required of you is to decide how many coins to wager, choose a coin value, and then click the spin button.

The slot machine features the standard layout of five reels and three rows. It has ten pay lines that are always active and pay out in any direction, which is pretty cool, and it may even surprise you if you’re used to the same old boring slots!

You can also make use of the slot machine's convenient autoplay feature, which gives you the opportunity to choose anywhere from 10 to 1000 spins so that you can play without having to click the spin button.

In addition to that, Starburst is among the slot machines that have quick spins. You can also configure the autoplay mode to end when your winnings reach a specified threshold, or when your stake goes up or down by a given amount.

You may make the gameplay even faster than it already is by turning on the Quick Spin option, even though it is already a somewhat fast-paced experience by default.

Before you start playing Starburst, you should familiarize yourself with its RTP. A slot game should have a return to player percentage (RTP) of at least 95%, and Starburst achieves this benchmark, with an RTP of 96.1%.

Where Can You Play Starburst for Real Money in the UK?

Picking the best casino to play at might seem difficult. Given its widespread popularity, any reputable casino will include Starburst in its game library.

That’s why we chose the top 3 Starburst casinos for UK players:

We have made certain that each of our top 3 casinos that have Starburst have a current license issued by the UKGC and that they are respectable and reliable service providers.

When searching for the best Starburst casino, one of the most significant criteria to look for is a good welcome bonus.

Our list contains only bonuses with reasonable conditions, since wagering requirements are a major factor in evaluating the best offers.

The overall game selection, ongoing promotions, and the variety of payment options accessible are all just as significant.

How to Play Starburst for Free? Starburst Demo Version (No Registration or Download)

The Starburst slot machine from NetEnt has a demo option that enables players to compete for free.

Playing the demo version of Starburst is as easy and enjoyable as playing any of the other variations. You will be able to use all of the other features as you would in the real-money mode; however, you will not be able to withdraw any of the actual money that you win.

However, it should be noted that most UK casinos don’t offer demo or practice mode. Therefore, you’ll need to create an account and make a deposit if you would like to play Starburst.

The good news is that you can start playing as soon as those steps are completed!

To play Starburst instantly, you will need to look for an online casino like mrQ that offers Starburst games and supports instant play in the browser. You won't be required to download any software.

Honest Starburst Slot Review: Everything You Need to Know Before You Play It

Starburst Graphics and Animations: 4.6/5

The outstanding graphical quality and cutting-edge features of NetEnt slot machines are well-known all around the globe.

This is shown more clearly than anywhere else, especially in the Starburst slot machine. It is generally agreed upon that the slot is the most notable game in all of NetEnt's library.

When you start playing Starburst, you will immediately be transported to a terrestrial setting set in space.

Beautiful purple space background serves as a backdrop for the game.

Even though it’s futuristic, it also reminded us of an old-school arcade game thanks to the use of traditional symbols and vibrant gemstones.

Even better? All of it is mixed with upbeat music that announces your winnings.

The aesthetic and color palette of the game are striking, draw the player's attention, and conjure up the spirit of classic arcade games.

And although the glimmering diamonds are certainly eye-catching, they aren't the only thing that keep players engaged - the actual gameplay is.

Starburst Music & Sound Effects: 4.8/5

We also liked the game's impressive sound effects.

On one side, the music that plays throughout the opening sequence and the basic game is calming and ethereal. The tones, which are pleasingly peaceful and give a cosmic impact, are an excellent addition to the idea of space.

However, this is just one side of the coin.

When you win, the soothing music is replaced with loud music with a more upbeat mood. Immediately, the electrifying music is ramped up so you can enjoy the full excitement.

Range of Bet Limits: 5/5

Starburst is an excellent online slot for novice players since the game's rules are simple and easy to understand.

However, because of the exciting action and potentially big rewards, it is also a favorite option among more experienced players.

The minimum stake every spin is merely 10 cents, which is great for gamers who are just starting out or who have a limited budget.

However, the highest amount you may wager is £100 each spin if you boost both the bet coin value and level.

Bonus Features: 4/5

The Starburst Joker is the most notable component in this slot game - it’s basically a bonus feature that’s activated by three Wild symbols that expand.

The reels no. 2, 3, and 4 are the only ones on which the Wild symbol may appear. If you land all three, you’ll get a re-spin feature every time you win.

So, it’s not exactly a free spins bonus feature like some slots may have.

That said, every re-spin functions in the same way as a free spin. While just one free spin is awarded for each Starburst Joker, there’s still the possibility of a large payout because of the re-spins and Wild symbols.

Starburst RTP Overview

If you've ever played slots online, you're probably already aware of the phrase "RTP," which stands for "return to player."

The phrase "Return to Player" refers to the proportion of the total amount of money that is bet on the slot machine and then given out as wins to the players.

The return to player percentage of different online slots may be rather variable. There are some of them that have a relatively low RTP, at 75%, while other slots may touch the upper 90s percentages. The payout percentage for Starburst is 96.1%.

The player-friendly return to player percentage (RTP) is a significant component of the slots offered by NetEnt. Their slot machines usually have a payout rate of between 95 and 99%.

It goes without saying that the payoff percentages are computed and verified over tens of thousands upon tens of thousands of spins.

So, your real earnings might end up being different from the RTP shown in the game if you don't play for long enough. It all comes down to luck, folks!

Explaining the Starburst Symbols

Each Starburst symbol is one of a kind and may provide a variety of prizes. In order to qualify for certain rewards, you will need to land them in the correct order.

This online slot game from NetEnt has a total of eight different symbols, some of which have higher payouts than others.

The following is a list of the symbols that may be found in Starburst, along with their respective values:

Green Gem: 8, 2 or 5 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

8, 2 or 5 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline Purple Gem: this icon pays 0.5, 1 or 2.5 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

this icon pays 0.5, 1 or 2.5 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline Yellow Gem: 1, 2.5 or 6 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

1, 2.5 or 6 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline BAR Symbol: 5, 20 or 25 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

5, 20 or 25 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline Blue Gem: 5, 1 or 2.5 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

5, 1 or 2.5 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline Orange Gem: pays 0.7, 1.5 or 4 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

pays 0.7, 1.5 or 4 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline The Expanding Star : appears on reels 2, 3 and 4 to trigger the wild feature

: appears on reels 2, 3 and 4 to trigger the wild feature 7: 5, 6 or 12 x stake for 3, 4 or 5 on a payline

Can I Play Starburst on Mobile?

Yes, you can play Starburst on mobile at Grosvenor, mrQ, and All British Casino.

Because Starburst Netent is so widely played, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the game is now available to play on mobile devices.

The eye-popping graphics and punchy sound effects that were exclusive to the PC edition are now playable on other platforms.

The layout of the game has been modified slightly so that it displays clearly on the smaller screens of mobile devices and tablets.

The Starburst's mobile game is compatible with both iOS And Android if you play it at one of the casinos we mentioned above.

Other Starburst Reviews

We played the Starburst slot machine quite a bit ourselves as part of the lengthy research we conducted for this review - but we also checked some other Starburst reviews by players like us.

Everyone seems to agree that the overall quality of the slot machine experience is outstanding, which is not surprising considering its enormous popularity.

The game immediately grabs the player's attention with its eye-catching visuals and lively music effects, and the high RTP keeps things exciting.

The fact that it is possible to win in either direction boosts your chances, and everyone praises this unique feature.

Because Starburst does not have any typical free spins or additional features, we did find a few reviewers who didn’t like this game. We still think it’s worth a shot, though!

Is Starburst Legit?

There is no question that playing the Starburst slot machine is entertaining, but is it also risk-free? When it comes to playing online slot machines, security is obviously one of the most critical considerations.

Yes, Starburst is completely legit and it’s completely fair.

You can trust that the game is legitimate since it has been subjected to third-party testing and NetEnt is one of the most popular software providers.

While it's true that Starburst is a reliable slot machine, you should still make sure you’re playing at reputable casinos like Grosvenor.

If you want to win real money while playing Starburst, you should do it only at a trustworthy online casino.

You should choose with a provider that is licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission so that you can be certain that your interests are safeguarded.

We have done extensive research to find the best Starburst slot sites available.

By sticking to the casinos on our recommended operators list, you can relax and focus on the game, knowing that your personal information and financial transactions will be secure.

Other Starburst Slot Variations

This popular slot game has inspired a few successors to be developed by NetEnt.

At the time of writing, there were two sequels available, and both games achieved fame in the same way that Starburst did.

Although the backgrounds and aesthetics are similar in all three variants, there are a few key distinctions between them. Let’s take a look.

Slingo Starburst (Available at Grosvenor)

Bingo and slots had a baby - and it’s called Slingo Starburst.

This video slot game has been created by NetEnt and Slingo Originals in collaboration with one another.

The gameplay and design are very similar to the OG Starburst - except that some bingo has now entered the Starburst galaxy.

To win the game, you will have to spin the slot reel and cross numbers off the game's 5x5 grid.

To complete a "Slingo," which is the game's objective, players must cross out five consecutive digits on a single line.

A regular Wild (a ray of light wearing the Joker's helmet) may be used to mark any of the numbers in the uppermost column.

Starburst Xxxtreme (Available at All British Casino)

The success of NetEnt's Starburst inspired the development of a brand-new known as Starburst XXXtreme.

It is the same as the original, but - as the title suggests - everything is extreme: the symbols, the winning potential, the bonus features. Pretty cool, huh?

Starburst Slot: FAQs

1. What is the Starburst Slot Machine?

Starburst is a 5-reel slot machine developed by NetEnt. Its RTP is 96.1%. It was first introduced in 2012, and it is now one of the most popular UK slots.

There are 10 active paylines, and each one pays from left to right. Although there is no progressive jackpot, there’s a cool Starburst Expanding Wild feature with re-spins.

2. How to Take Advantage of Starburst Slot Free Spins?

Starburst doesn’t have any traditional free spins bonus rounds.

However, re-spins may be triggered in this game, unlike in other traditional slot machines, provided that a sufficient number of Wilds occur in the correct sequence.

The gameplay permits a maximum of three consecutive re-spins to be engaged at any one time, making the maximum possible streak length three.

3. How to Win on the Starburst Slot?

You can win on the Starburst slot pretty much in the same way you can win in any other slot: by landing the same symbols on the paylines.

There are ten pay lines that are always active, and these lines determine which combinations result in payouts and which do not.

4. Where to Play Starburst?

You can play Starburst at one of these three casinos:

5. How to Play Starburst Slot Machines?

Find a casino that offers Starburst like Grosvenor, create an account, and place a deposit. Find Starburst by utilizing the search function, select your bet, and click on Spin to start playing!

6. What is the Maximum Payout of the Starburst Online Slot?

When playing Starburst, the highest bet that you can make is £100, and the most that you can win is 5,000 times your initial wager.

Starburst Slot Review: Final Verdict

We’ve crossed the finish line, and it’s time to sum up our findings.

Starburst is an amazing slot machine by NetEnt - and while we would’ve liked some more bonus features, cool graphics and the Expanding Wild re-spins more than make up for it.

See you in our next review!

