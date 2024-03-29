SunChips unveils solar-inspired flavor only available during eclipse

SunChips has unveiled a new flavor inspired by the upcoming solar eclipse — but there’s a major catch.

The new limited edition chips will only be available for 4 minutes and 27 seconds starting at approximately 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, during the solar eclipse’s duration of totality. That’s when the moon will pass between the sun and earth to completely block the face of the sun.

The exclusive chip flavor is called the Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda. SunChips said the mashup of flavors pays homage to both the sun and the moon — with pineapple habanero representing the sun’s color and fiery nature, and a cheese flavor as a nod to the moon.

Fans can enter to win the chips plus an exclusive eclipse swag kit online during the short window of time.

"SunChips draws inspiration from the sun so there's no better moment to spotlight this snack than during the extraordinary solar eclipse," Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at parent company Frito-Lay, said in a press release. "With this exclusive flavor drop, fans who enter for a chance to win their own bag during the moment of totality will have the opportunity to continue celebrating the eclipse even after the rare event is over."

The limited edition chips are being released in collaboration with astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi, who herself has visited space.

"Total solar eclipses are rare and special events, and I hope people can take a moment out of their busy lives to pause and enjoy the incredible sight. That's why I'm so excited that SunChips is commemorating this rare celestial event by offering fans a chance to get in on the fun with their exclusive Solar Eclipse flavors,” Gerardi said in a press release.

With proper eye protection, most Americans will get to view a partial solar eclipse on April 8. That’s when the moon blocks some of the sun's light, but not all. Many major Northeastern U.S. cities will be able to witness over 80% of the sun's light being blocked by the moon.

But a total eclipse is far more spectacular. For those in the path of totality, the sky will become twilight-dark for a short period of time.

In a global sense, total eclipses aren’t too rare. There will be one in 2026 and another in 2027 and 2028. But for one to happen in any one spot in the world is very rare.

The next one visible from anywhere in the continental U.S. won't be until 2044.

Those wanting to commemorate the occasion with SunChips’ exclusive flavor can do so here.

