Super Slots Casino Review for 2023: Reviewing Super Slots Casino’s Bonuses, Casino Games & Payment Options

Super Slots is a relatively new name in the online casino space, as it was launched in 2020.

The casino may not be wildly popular among users, but you may know other sites like Wild Casino and BetOnline operating under the same ownership group.

We will review Super Slots Casino in this article to help you get an idea about what the casino offers and if it suits your preferences.

Ready? Let’s check it out!

Super Slots Casino Pros:

$6,000 welcome bonus

400% crypto bonus

Regular promotions

15+ deposit methods

Accepts several cryptocurrencies

300+ slots

Jackpot heavy site

Super Slots Casino Cons:

Free Play mode unavailable on slots

Phone support is unavailable

Super Slots Casino Bonuses Available

$6,000 Welcome Bonus: On your first minimum deposit of $20, use bonus code SS250 and get up to a $1,000 bonus with a 250% match rate. After that, use code SS100 on your next five deposits to claim up to $1,000 with a 100% match rate from each deposit.

CRYPTO400: If you make your first deposit with cryptocurrency, you can get up to $4,000 on a 400% match bonus by claiming this offer.

HUMPSS1: With a minimum deposit of $30 every Wednesday, get up to $250 on a 25% match bonus.

HUMPSS2: With a minimum deposit of $150 every Wednesday, get up to $250 on a 50% match bonus.

SSTOPUP: Use this code and get an extra $50 on Tuesdays.

SUNFUNSS: If you deposit $100+ every Sunday, you can claim a 50% match bonus of up to $500 using this code.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Super Slots Casino

Style and Feel of Super Slots

Super Slots Casino welcomes you with dark purple as its background color. The homepage will appear as neat as possible before your eyes. All the icons are clearly visible with a simple and intelligible font style.

You can find your way around in just a few seconds from the homepage with effortless navigation since the pages load quickly.

The website's theme is lighthearted, minus the annoyance caused by fancy effects, flashy advertisements, or unsolicited pop-ups – so novice players wouldn't feel intimidated or lost.

Exclusive Rewards / Tournaments / Offers

Although half of the promotions offered at Super Slots are identical to those offered at its sister sites (e.g., Wild Casino), we did find four bonuses exclusive to this site only.

Super Slots hosts daily tournaments where you can win prizes worth up to $1,000,000 every month and weekly slots tournaments containing a $5,000 cash prize.

The casino selects a game every week and puts it on their ‘Game of the Week’ promotion, where you can win 1/10 weekly bonuses worth $500.

Last but not least, there’s usually a 50 free spins promo on a different slot every month for those who sign up and deposit a minimum of $50.

Payment Methods / Withdrawal Times

It should be mentioned earlier in the article that Super Slots Casino is a pro-cryptocurrency casino. It encourages players in every possible way to deposit and withdraw using crypto.

And to make the procedure flexible, the casino offers seventeen different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Super Slots did not neglect users who are not as adept in using cryptocurrencies, as you’ll find the major credit cards, bank transfers, and checks to select on the ‘Banking’ page of the casino.

On the downside, Super Slots doesn't accept any e-wallet payments, but it's the case with many other online casinos, so there isn't much to blame here.

Quality of Customer Service

You can reach the customer support service of Super Slots Casino via email and live chat.

They don’t offer help over phone calls, which might be a little disappointing, but on the bright side, the live chat option is open to service 24/7.

So, you can directly message and talk to an agent whenever you need.

The agents are polite and resourceful. Although they take a few minutes to revert to you, they resolve your queries in the best way possible.

Apart from these two options, you’ll find a FAQ section under the ‘Help’ tab at the casino, where you might find answers to your queries.

Is Super Slots Casino Legit?

Super Slots Casino is legitimately licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission, a highly-rated gambling authority.

The casino follows all the rules and regulations set by the international gambling community and updates its website frequently to protect users from security flaws.

Super Slots is well-known for its quick payouts, primarily because of the string of cryptocurrencies offered here as payment methods. Blockchain technology always guarantees safe and secure transactions with protected data.

The casino has also been tested adequately by gaming authorities, regularly auditing its RNG software to ensure that all the games' outcomes are random and not manipulated.

This proves the games are fair and not being tampered with.

Super Slots is a legal casino, but you should always check the local gambling laws from wherever you’re playing to avoid trouble.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Super Slots Bonus

Signing up at Super Slots Casino is only a few easy steps away:

Step 1: Head to the Site

Visit the official website of Super Slots Casino

Press the ‘Join Now’ option at the top right corner

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Enter your name, date of birth, country, zip code, email id, and phone number

Create a password and click on ‘Create Account’

Check your mail to get the direct link to claim a bonus

Click on the link to be directed straight to Super Slots Casino’s cashier section

Fill out your residential address

Step 3: Fund Your Account and Claim the Welcome Offer

Select a deposit method from the available options

Select a deposit amount or enter your preferred value manually

Write/ paste the bonus code in the required field or choose a welcome bonus from the drop-down option named ‘View Bonus Codes’

Click the ‘Deposit Now’ button to proceed with the transaction

Super Slots Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games Here?

Variety of Games and Game Providers: 4.8/5

The number of games at Super Slots isn’t massive, but the fact that the casino features games from top-tier providers like Betsoft, Nucleus, PureRNG, etc., ensures high-quality games and a good variety of themes.

You’ll find some 300+ games, including slots, table games, video poker, live dealer casino, and specialty games.

Online Slots: 4.9/5

The casino's name gives away its emphasis on slot games. Currently, there are 250+ slot games available at Super Slots.

Most of the titles are from Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Nucleus, featuring 3D graphics and cutting-edge animation.

These providers release new slots almost every month, so it can be expected that this collection at the casino will increase in the future.

You’ll find three-reel, five-reel, and multi-line slots with numerous themes, including mystery, adventure, action, ancient Egyptian, fruits, and underwater, just to name a few, with the available titles catering to different types of players.

Some popular games are triple Juicy Drops, Thai Blossoms, The Forbidden Tomb, and Super 7s.

Most of the slots here offer progressive jackpots, so you’re in for a big haul once you start playing at Super Slots.

Table Games: 4.7/5

For a casino that focuses primarily on slots, Super Slots has quite a large number of table games.

The casino has segregated the types of table games offered into individual groups, making it easier for players to sort through their choices, avoiding the mix-up of all kinds of table games jumbled together.

Multi-hand and Single-hand versions of Blackjack, Texas Holdem, Pai Gow, Caribbean Poker, different variants of European and American Roulette, Three Card Rummy, some baccarat games, and a few others flood the table games section.

Video Poker: 4.5/5

This section of Super Slots isn’t as impressive as the other ones.

But compared to online casinos that don't offer video poker games at all, here, at least, you are treated to four options, featuring Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better.

Live Dealer Games: 4.8/5

You’ll find two live dealer casinos at Super Slots.

The ‘Red’ live dealer section at Super Slots Casino is powered by Visionary iGaming, where you can play different roulette variants, blackjack, and baccarat.

On the other hand, the ‘Black’ live dealer section collects games from Fresh Deck Studios featuring the same category of games, just with different versions.

Specialty Games: 4.7/5

There are keno and lottery-style instant games in the specialty games catalog and a few arcade games as well.

Most of these are scratch cards, adding some extra fun at the casino in case you feel like going easy on casino games.

These games do not have high RTPs, but they provide a break from the classics.

Overall Design: 5/5

Each game boasts excellent design and quality graphics accompanied by engaging sound effects.

The interface is easy to use and does not jam your view with unnecessary extras such as random pop-up ads or promos.

This means that the layout isn't congested and leaves enough space for the site's visuals to feel refreshing to one's sight.

Pages are fast-loading, so you won't get annoyed by delays or buffering.

Speed and Responsiveness: 4.8/5

Super Slots Casino features a responsive support team available around the clock.

We were happy to receive proper resolutions to all our queries, though they weren't always prompt. The representatives were always friendly and polite.

Tournaments and Slots Races: 4.8/5

Super Slots hosts daily tournaments on slots, roulette, and blackjack games, where you can win up to $35,000 if you participate in all three contests daily.

The lowest amount of starting chips is 200, and the highest is 350. These vary daily, and the prize pool ranges between $5,000 and $20,000, shuffling between the three games.

There are weekly slots tournaments, giving you a chance to win $5,000 in cash prizes.

The players need to generate a minimum of $4,000 in handle between Monday to Sunday, and qualified players will get a notification via SMS or email the following week.

Payment Restrictions: 4.7/5

If you’re depositing via cryptocurrency, the minimum deposit amount is $20, and any other payment method requires you to deposit at least $25.

The withdrawal limit for most cryptocurrencies is $100,000, though Bitcoin has a higher $5,000 withdrawal limit.

Our Super Slots Casino Overall Review Score: 4.85/5

Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

We always try to focus on quality when the quantity is average or less than average. In the case of Super Slots Casino, the number of games is decent, but we made sure they didn’t compromise the quality of the games.

There are plenty of varieties in themes and types of games to keep a player hooked to the casino.

They boast games from some of the leading providers who bring exciting options to the table.

You’ll experience smooth, unhindered gameplay. When you get a little tired from investing your brain in all the winning strategies required in slots, or table games, you can resort to the specialty games lobby for some relaxed fun.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

We were impressed to come across 10+ different promotions at Super Slots Casino.

Your bankroll is less likely to decline while you play here since the casino regularly offers weekly bonuses and daily tournaments.

The crypto-exclusive bonuses are extra generous with their reward amounts, which will appeal significantly to crypto-users. You won't have to fret about falling short of bonus varieties here at Super Slots Casino.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

As mentioned earlier, Super Slots encourages users to use cryptocurrency while banking at the casino.

And the good thing is they don’t just offer the popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, but 14 other cryptocurrencies as well.

The lack of e-wallets might dissatisfy some users, but other options like credit cards, bank transfers, and checks suffice well for most players.

The transactions made via cryptocurrencies are instant; even the withdrawals are processed within a day.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

The operators of Super Slots Casino include games developed using HTML5 technology, so the games excel at cross-platform functionality.

No separate casino app is needed to enjoy Super Slots on mobile devices. You can simply visit the official site from a mobile browser on any Android, iOS, or Windows device, whether a smartphone or a tablet.

You will have a similar experience with the casino while playing on the go as you would have on a desktop.

Both the desktop and the mobile versions offer the same number of games. The layouts of the pages are customized accordingly on mobile to bring the utmost convenience to the user.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Our team was pleased with the user support service at Super Slots Casino. The live chat option is the quickest way to get help.

For detailed or longer queries, one can drop a mail at their email address.

Their FAQs section features several questions that might match your doubts, so we recommend checking them once before seeking direct help from the casino’s support team.

However, an option for phone calls could have extended the ways to contact them and made this category a little more flexible for some users.

What Should You Consider Before Joining Super Slots Casino?

Available Country

Super Slots is primarily famous among Canadian and US (except for the state of New Jersey) players.

The casino is accessible to most countries except Australia, the UK, France, and a few other jurisdictions.

Available Currencies

Super Slots Casino accepts US and Canadian Dollars and cryptocurrencies.

What Bonuses Are Available at Super Slots?

If you deposit for the first time at Super Slots using any of the other payment methods apart from crypto, you can claim up to a $6,000 welcome bonus, making this the best Super Slots Casino promo in our view.

Two bonus codes are available on this. On your very first deposit of a minimum of $20, using the code SS250 can get you up to $1,000 with a 250% match rate.

On your next five deposits, if you use the code SS100, you can claim up to $1,000 each time with a 100% match bonus.

This regular welcome bonus comes with a 35x rollover requirement and must be wagered within 30 days after redemption of the bonus codes.

If you make your first deposit at Super Slots using cryptocurrency, you will get a 400% match bonus worth up to $4,000.

A minimum of $20 is required to redeem this offer, and the bonus remains valid for 30 days.

Each month, Super Slots gives out free spins on specific slots to new users who join the site and deposit $50 or more.

Users can receive 50 free spins, and these expire within 14 days.

5% Crypto Boost: You can boost your cash balance by 5% with this offer when you deposit via cryptocurrency. You’ll need to wager the boosted deposit amount ten times before withdrawing the funds.

Tuesday Top Up Reload: On Tuesdays, you can get extra lucky at Super Slots Casino when you deposit a minimum of $50. The bonus code for this bonus can be used each Tuesday up to three times. You must deposit $50 every time to get an additional $50.

Hump Day Special Reload Bonus: Super Slots brings you another reload bonus to brighten up your Wednesdays right after Tuesdays. This bonus comes with two bonus codes. You can use the code HUMPSS1 on a minimum deposit of $30 to get up to $250 on a 25% match bonus. Using the code HUMPSS2, you’ll get a 50% match bonus of up to $250 on a minimum deposit of $150.

Sunday Funday: This reload offer is not related to any loyalty program offered by the casino. It’s a general bonus any player can redeem if they deposit $100 or more on Sunday. You can claim up to a $500 bonus matched by 50% on chosen slot games, table games, and video poker.

Game of the Week: You can win one out of ten weekly $500 bonuses by playing 100 spins on the selected slot between Monday and Thursday. The casino picks a new game weekly for this bonus, so the surprises are always different. It is subject to a 10x playthrough. You get only one entry per every 100 spins.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Super Slots

We don’t expect you to find all your preferred qualities in one single casino, so if Super Slots Casino missed ticking some of the factors in your checklist, you could try some of the other best gambling sites to fill the gaps.

You can check out Wild Casino — the sister site of Super Slots — where the experience will be more or less the same, or you can check out Ignition or Red Dog Casino for a different feel altogether.

These are some of the most popular online casinos offering an overall worthwhile online gaming experience.

Wild Casino

Wild Casino mirrors Super Slots casino in ways more than one. The promotions and payment methods are all the same, and you’ll receive a similar welcome bonus here ($5,000).

However, the color palette of the Casino is different from Super Slots. Another difference is the number of real money casino games.

Wild Casino offers around 298 slot machines, and its video poker section is also a bit more enriched than Super Slots.

Given that both these sites are sister sites, there isn’t much to elaborate on because most of the features are similar.

You can opt for Wild Casino for a more extensive selection of games. However, here you wouldn’t find the promotions where you can claim 50 free spins exclusively every month.

And just like Super Slots, the payout speed is instant when using cryptocurrencies, while other methods process withdrawals within 24 hours.

The customer support service is also quick and resourceful.

Join Wild Casino today and claim a $5,000 sig-up bonus

Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino might not offer you an extensive slots library like Super Slots.

Still, the game providers at Ignition deliver the best quality games to keep the players immersed for hours on end. And the slots lobby boasts plenty of progressive jackpots.

There are different variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat in table games. Ignition offers its separate poker tab, which might be a place of interest for poker players.

You might also find Ignition's welcome offer similarly tempting if you’ve enjoyed the welcome bonus at Super Slots casino.

On signing up, you get a 100% match bonus of $2,000 split into the casino and poker bonus ($1,000 each) – if you deposit using credit cards.

For crypto users, the bonus amount is more significant – you get a 150% match bonus of $3,000, split similarly between the casino and poker sections ($1,500 each).

These bonuses have to be wagered 25 times along with the deposited amount.

The payment methods are a bit of a downside at Ignition since the options are slightly limited.

They don’t offer e-wallets — just credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and bank transfers. However, Ignition guarantees safe and secure transactions.

Claim your $3,000 welcome bonus by registering at Ignition Casino

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino was launched in 2019, not much before Super Slots.

So, this real money online casino is also a relatively new online gambling site. It features over 200 slots where you can win progressive jackpots as well.

Joining Red Dog can get you a 225% slots welcome bonus. A no deposit bonus is available after signing up at the casino, and you get a $40 Free Chip by entering the bonus code.

Apart from slots, the casino offers table games and some specialty games. The games lobby is not as rich as Super Slots, but the available games run smoothly on desktop and mobile devices.

The one distinctive factor about this casino is that it offers Neosurf as one of the banking options, unlike Super Slots, which doesn’t accept e-wallets.

The rest of the payment options are minimal — credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Flexepin, and bank transfer.

However, you can visit Red Dog Casino if you want a no deposit bonus or prefer paying using an e-wallet payment method, both of which you won’t find at Super Slots Casino.

Click here to sign up at Red Dog and claim a 225% slots bonus

Cafe Casino

Cafe Casino boasts a great collection of over 250+ online casino games, featuring all the usual favorites like online slots, live dealer games, table games, and video poker.

This is a crypto-friendly site, which is clearly evident from the welcome offer. Sign up and deposit using crypto, and you can claim up to a $2,500 bonus matched at a superb 350% match rate.

Not into crypto? No problem! Deposit using a credit card, and you qualify for a 250% bonus up to $1,500.

Get started at Cafe Casino by claiming a 350% welcome bonus up to $2,500

Las Atlantis Casino

Lastly, we have Las Atlantis Casino, which probably takes the cake for the most aesthetically designed casino out of those featured here.

Apart from stunning visuals, casino players here can also look forward to 200+ games, 24/7 customer support, and the availability of practice mode, which is great if you’re looking to play free online slots at one of the best mobile casinos.

Even better, new players are rewarded with a 280% slots welcome bonus. You can use this to get up to $14,000 over your first five deposits.

Claim your 280% welcome bonus at Las Atlantis through this link

Super Slots Casino Review Final Verdict: Does Super Slots Deserve Your Attention?

Super Slots is one of our favorite online casino destinations on the web, thanks to everything from a fully immersive mobile interface and rewarding bonuses to easy gameplay and rapid cashouts.

The game selection is loaded with all the titles you want, from slots to table games and video poker, and there are two live dealer online casinos.

You can join the casino today and get started by claiming either the $6,000 welcome package or the 400% crypto sign-up bonus.

As always, remember to have fun and wager responsibly.

