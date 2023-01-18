Is Super Speciosa a LEGIT Kratom Vendor? 2023 Review (Quality, Source & Prices)

Super Speciosa is a reputable company approved by the American Kratom Association (AKA).

This means that all their kratom products (powder, capsules, tea bags…) are not only natural and pure but also lab-tested for contaminants, pathogens, pesticides, etc.

In this Super Speciosa review, we go beyond just lab testing and AKA certification. We’ll take a detailed look at each product on offer.

Additionally, we’ll see if their products are really natural and organic or if it’s all just marketing.

Super Speciosa: First Look

Pros

Many kratom products

AKA-GMP qualified vendor

3,000+ customer reviews

Organic process

High-quality standards

Same-day shipping

20% OFF your first order

Reasonable prices

Cons

Short product descriptions

No free shipping deal

Is Super Speciosa Worth It? Quick Overview

Super Speciosa offers customers a secure shopping experience when they purchase kratom. The company is AKA-certified, which means it follows the American Kratom Association's Good Manufacturing Practices.

Since 2016 Super Speciosa has been refining its methods to ensure customers receive their kratom in its original form, unaltered, and without any extra ingredients.

In other words, all the products they sell contain only 100% kratom powder − made from handpicked, dried (or fermented) kratom leaves, and nothing else.

Speaking of which, what products do they sell, exactly?

Well, Super Speciosa sells kratom powder and capsules (like many kratom vendors). But they also sell kratom tea bags and kratom tablets, as well as their own unique blends.

But we’ll see all that in more detail later.

For now, you should also know that their products are third-party lab-tested and covered by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Additionally, the company offers fast shipping and 20% OFF your first order.

Super Speciosa Kratom Review - Is this Vendor Legit?

Super Speciosa sources kratom from rainforest harvesters in Borneo. The island is divided into three countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei.

The business works alongside cultivators that practice ethical and sustainable techniques. The leaves are dried out before they are ground into powder to shield them against contamination.

Super Speciosa has developed a system of handling the kratom organically, decreasing pollutants while preserving the plant's naturalness.

They also team up with other laboratories to conduct tests that check for impurities, contaminants, and adulterants.

The Super Speciosa building and equipment are kept spotless, and the company does not manually pack anything.

Super Speciosa Reviews - What do Buyers Say?

There are many positive testimonials about Super Speciosa on the Internet. Super Speciosa has widespread consumer approval for its high-quality goods, competitive pricing, and responsive support staff.

Super Speciosa has a loyal following because of its low costs.

Customers have reported anything from improved energy to jet lag recovery after utilizing the company's goods.

Reviewers who say they shopped at other kratom stores before settling on Super Speciosa often agree that this one offers the best value .

. Super Speciosa’s green vein kratom has been praised for its flavor by other reviewers.

No matter what type of kratom you are searching for, be it white, green, or red, it is widely accepted that Super Speciosa has a variety of high-quality kratom powders and capsules available at reasonable prices.

Also, don’t forget their fine powder (even in tea bags) is approved by the American Kratom Association.

Super Speciosa Kratom Products - What Can You Buy?

We’ve quickly mentioned the variety of Super Speciosa kratom products before. Now, it’s time to take a deep look at their most popular options.

Specifically, Super Speciosa offers many strains of kratom powder.

What is kratom powder?

It’s simply dried and crushed kratom leaves – and nothing else (this is important). This pure kratom leaf powder can then be taken as is or added to smoothies, fruit juices, and other beverages.

Prices for the powder range from $9.99 for 20 grams to $49.99 for 100 grams to $79.99 for 500 grams.

Interestingly, Super Speciosa also sells kratom tea bags, kratom capsules, and kratom tablets (more on these kratom products later).

Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules

Super Speciosa’s kratom capsules are an easy way to consume kratom if you don’t like the taste.

Indeed, these kratom capsules contain only pure kratom leaf powder (no additives), but they can be swallowed without ever tasting kratom.)

Super Speciosa Kratom Tablets

Kratom tablets are similar to kratom capsules, except they’re more concentrated (stronger) and can be consumed by vegans (no gelatin capsules).

In fact, of all Super Speciosa kratom products, the tablets are the strongest according to user reviews.

White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa obtains its White Maeng Da kratom powder from a well-known region in the Southeast Asian tropics.

This item is organic and as natural as it comes due to the company's commitment to ethical gathering and environmentally friendly transportation procedures.

Additionally, several testing runs have verified that it is free from contaminants, heavy metals, and toxins.

Green Malay Kratom Powder

Usually, Green Malay kratom powder can be found in the Malay Peninsula in Thailand's south.

This is why Super Speciosa is one of the very few providers of Green Malay kratom powder, which is made from Mitragyna Speciosa extracted from forests in Southeast Asia.

This company is committed to producing an organic product, which ensures the Mitragyna Speciosa is treated with respect and results in a top-notch, unspoiled product.

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

The online store sells Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder, which is one of the most famous green vein kratom strains. You will get premium-quality, all-natural, and additive-free kratom leaf powder.

Premium Bali Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers top-shelf Bali kratom powder with no fillers or additives. Quality control measures are taken to ensure that no heavy metals, pollutants, or other unwanted substances are present in the powder before and during its production.

Red Borneo Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers Red Borneo Kratom Powder as one of its two colors available which is a great supplement to anyone's selection of natural treatments.

They make sure to implement a strict preparation process of the Red Borneo Kratom Powder to ensure that it is of top-notch quality and organic in nature. The store ensures an organic extraction procedure to maintain the potency and purity of the powder.

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder

If you feel like you need an energy boost, increased alertness, and improved efficiency, Red Maeng Da Kratom powder is the ideal option.

Super Speciosa only uses the highest quality unadulterated leaf to produce their pure red Maeng Da kratom powder.

Powder Flight

If you're uncertain which strain of Super Speciosa kratom powder to purchase, you can opt for a "flight" for $19. This entitles you to 5 distinct Super Speciosa kratom powder blends, each in its own 20-gram package. The samples you'll receive are Premium Bali, White Maeng Da, White Thai, Red Bali, and Red Maeng Da.

White Thai Kratom Powder

The plant "Mitragyna Speciosa" is the source of White Thai Kratom Powder. To avoid contamination, Mitragyna speciosa tree leaves are harvested from Borneo rainforests and dried inside. A pure, white powder is left behind after this process.

Red Bali Kratom Powder

Every batch of red Bali kratom powder is tested for toxic heavy metals, contaminants, and other harmful substances, similar to Super Speciosa's premium Bali kratom powder. The Super Speciosa kratom powder only contains natural kratom leaf powder, with no additives or fillers.

Kratom Tea Bags

Super Speciosa offers Kratom tea bags which are simply composed of natural kratom leaf powder, just like regular tea bags.

Kratom tea bags are supposed to be steeped in hot water to make a comforting and warm beverage. If desired, honey can be added to make it a bit sweeter.

Super Speciosa Kratom Review - Best Features

Reviews written by actual customers of Super Speciosa products will tell you everything about the advantages you'll get when you invest in this brand of kratom:

Organic Kratom Products

Super Speciosa exclusively sells organic, unprocessed kratom leaf powders in their natural colors of green, red, and white. Super Speciosa’s kratom powders have not been changed or tampered with in any way.

High-Quality Kratom Strains

The items sold by Super Speciosa are of the highest standard of quality, purity, and safety. Each batch sourced from Southeast Asia undergoes stringent testing for toxins and impurities to guarantee it fulfills the criteria of the store and you.

Purity and quality testing are also conducted on randomly chosen batches of various items.

AKA-Qualified Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa’s kratom-based products follow the American Kratom Association’s standards, which are considered the best guarantee of quality.

What does it mean?

It means that the American Kratom Association has conducted an audit of Super Speciosa and found that it met its high standards of quality.

Great Customer Service

The majority of the company’s customers would agree that the quality of the service is a top priority for Super Speciosa. Whatever you need - whether it is to ask questions concerning the products, cancel an order, get a refund, submit a return request, or anything else - Super Speciosa is available to help.

Great Selection

The Super Speciosa website provides a diverse selection of kratom in various formats. Namely kratom tablets, kratom capsules, kratom powders, and tea bags.

Additionally, all these quality kratom products are available for different kratom strains, including

White Maeng Da Kratom

Red Maeng Da Kratom

Green Maeng Da Kratom

Premium Bali Kratom

Red Bali Kratom

Green Malay Kratom

Red Vein Borneo Kratom

It’s also worth remembering that these are all-natural kratom leaf products made with raw kratom powder from Southeast Asia.

Fast Shipping

If you make a purchase Monday through Saturday, it will be handled and shipped on the same day, given it is ordered before 2 PM Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, the business offers a variety of speedy delivery options in order to ensure your kratom is delivered to you quickly.

Wholesale and Retail Prices

The fact that Super Speciosa's online storefront sells items at both wholesale and retail pricing is a huge perk.

Buying in bulk from Super Speciosa is a smart move for any retailer or pharmacy. When compared to other kratom companies offering the same items, the company's pricing is competitive.

The products offered on Super Speciosa's website are all reasonably priced. The only downside is that it could be costly to buy kratom capsules and powder in small amounts, but its wholesale and retail prices are great.

On average, Super Speciosa is 20-30% cheaper than other kratom vendors.

Money-Back Guarantee

Customers of Super Speciosa have the option to be refunded the full amount of their Super Speciosa purchases if they are not satisfied within the first thirty days of receiving the product. The online kratom retailer, Super Speciosa, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a return policy.

What Are the Benefits of Kratom Capsules & Powders?

To have a healthy body, energy is essential. When we exercise, our body produces extra energy that is beyond what is needed.

Individuals have also reported a rise in their vitality after a workout. When we consume food, our hunger goes down, and we instantly feel satiated.

This is because when we are feeling good, our body produces a chemical known as endorphins. Doing exercises helps in releasing endorphins which help in reducing the feeling of pain.

Nowadays, most of us do not have the opportunity to go to the gym and do some exercise. This leads to feeling tired, having a short temper, and a lack of drive. Luckily, there is a way to fix this difficulty.

If you consume kratom from Super Speciosa, you might find the motivation to get more out of life.

Here are some of the other potential benefits of kratom:

May decrease blood pressure - Kratom may decrease blood pressure and heart rate, which can help you feel more energy.

- Kratom may decrease blood pressure and heart rate, which can help you feel more energy. May provide better sleep - Kratom may provide better sleep. Furthermore, it lessens nightmares brought on by stress.

- Kratom may provide better sleep. Furthermore, it lessens nightmares brought on by stress. Improves productivity — Kratom helps you work more efficiently. It also reduces your propensity to put things off.

— Kratom helps you work more efficiently. It also reduces your propensity to put things off. May help with weight loss - Kratom may help with weight loss as it usually lessens the desire to eat.

- Kratom may help with weight loss as it usually lessens the desire to eat. Enhances mood - Kratom uplifts the spirit and reduces stress. Additionally, it eases worry.

- Kratom uplifts the spirit and reduces stress. Additionally, it eases worry. Improves concentration and focus - Kratom is known to do just that. It may enhance memory as well.

Super Speciosa Reviews - Final Verdict

As we’ve seen, Super Speciosa’s kratom products are very high quality.

Not only do they come from an organic process, but they also meet the strictest quality control standards of the famous American Kratom Association.

However, kratom products can be quite expensive if you buy in small quantities.

This is why we recommend purchasing at least 10 oz or more if you want to get value for your money.

Finally, don’t forget to take advantage of the 20% discount (Super Speciosa Coupon) on your first order.

