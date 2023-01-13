Sweet Bonanza Slot Review by Pragmatic Play (Canada Edition): Is It any Good?

Sweet Bonanza is from the Pragmatic Play game provider. It comes with six reels and numerous ways to win. With its pumped-up color graphics and visual gimmicks, this medium- to the high-volatility slot will help you have fun for hours on end.

Keep on reading our Sweet Bonanza review for more information about this game.

Sweet Bonanza Pros:

Exciting layout

Bonus spin rounds

Flexible wager options

Lots of opportunities to win big

96.51% RTP

Sweet Bonanza Cons:

There is no wild symbol

Inaccessible for download

The base game doesn't have a lot going on

Sweet Bonanza Slot Game: Bonus Rounds & Extra Wins for Players in Canada

There are several exciting opportunities to score wins when playing Sweet Bonanza. Here are some of them:

Sweet Bonanza Free Spins:

The developer of Sweet Bonanza included a free spins bonus round for players. In this game, some free spins may even be purchased! A window containing the offer and its associated price will be shown to the left of the playing field. The cost is proportional to the size of the wager.

One other approach to earn spins is to win them. In the regular game mode, this requires spinning four scatter cards (lollipop-shaped cards) from the deck. The number of free spins is played at the predetermined rate immediately upon the feature being activated.

Players don't need to click the spin button since the reels can spin automatically. When three or more scatters appear on the playing field, Sweet Bonanza's retrigger mechanism is enabled. Consequently, an additional five bonus points will be added to your account.

Sweet Bonanza Multiplier:

A multiplier ball ranging from 2x to 100x will appear randomly throughout the free spins bonus round. The multiplier will remain on screen during the whole of the tumble. When a winning streak ends, the cumulative multiplier is applied to each individual victory in the streak.

Best Stand-Out Features of Sweet Bonanza Slot Machine

Amazing Design & Theme: The reels are adorned with candies and fruits, while the backdrop is a candy-themed landscape complete with pink marshmallows and billowing clouds in a blue sky. The Sweet Bonanza is a scrumptious and sumptuous online slot game that also has a little bit of a healthful edge to it. In addition to the background of a candy kingdom and the presence of sweets everywhere on the reels, there is an abundance of fruit symbols, including grapes, apples, plums, and bananas.

Mobile Experience: This slot, like the vast majority of Pragmatic Play's other titles, was developed with mobile gamers in mind. Therefore, there is a version for both mobile devices and desktop computers. This title can be played on any device that has an up-to-date operating system, which includes desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Smooth Gameplay: The slot machine known as Sweet Bonanza is packed with a variety of extra features and has an engaging base game. One of its features is a scatter symbol, and it also offers free spins round. If you get four of the candy spiral Scatter symbols (which may appear anywhere on the reels), you might end up winning huge prizes. A method is provided in the game for purchasing more free spins to use.

How to Play Sweet Bonanza?

Here are the steps to play Sweet Bonanza:

Step 1: Choose an Online Casino That Offers Sweet Bonanza

Sweet Bonanza slot machines can be found in every major casino in Canada, including Jackpot City, Spin Casino, and Bitstarz.

Step 2: Register an Account

When you have a certain brand in mind, the next step is to check out its website.

You will often be required to provide some basic information about yourself, such as your email address and name, as well as a password and a username.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

You'll need real funds in your account if you wish to spin the reels on Sweet Bonanza. After you have logged in, choose the form of banking that you want, and then add funds to your account.

Step 4: Place Playing Sweet Bonanza in Canada

The last step is to start playing Sweet Bonanza.

You may choose to play the Sweet Bonanza slot machine on your desktop computer, laptop, mobile device, or tablet.

Detailed Sweet Bonanza Slot Game Review

Sweet Bonanza is simply another illustration of the incredible ability possessed by Pragmatic Play's game creators. The developer of this award-winning game has released a string of other beautiful games, and this sweet and fruit hybrid is just one of the many amazing slot machines.

Game From a Well-Known Provider:

Pragmatic Play is an established game provider. It has created many other titles, such as Egyptian Fortunes, Pirate Gold, Safari King, and more. This provider has partnered with many of the best gambling sites, including well-known names such as Bitstarz, Spin Casino, and Jackpot City.

As soon as you start playing Sweet Bonanza, you are immediately transported to a highly sugary and sticky world by the game's ethereal sound effects. There will be beautiful clouds made of candy floss, gigantic mountains, and more.

Betting Ranges:

We found that in Sweet Bonanza, players can choose from a wide range of betting ranges, making the game suitable for those with modest budgets as well as those with high rollers. The spins can start as low as 0.2.

Exciting Bonus Rounds:

The tumbling feature, commonly known as cascading reels, is one of the game's most enticing extra features. We found it entertaining to see the candies and fruits that resulted from winning combos burst before being replaced by fresh symbols.

Sweet Bonanza Review in Canada: Overall Rating

At first sight, Pragmatic Play's Sweet Bonanza slot machine seems like any other traditional-style slot machine from the past.

On the other hand, it is, in fact, a bright and colorful slot machine that is one of a kind and highly inventive, and it will shower you with a generous amount of rewards! In addition to that, you will be kept amused with plenty of sweet treats.

Sweet Bonanza is undoubtedly the right game for you if you like high-stakes gaming. This slot has a return to player percentage (RTP) of 96.51%, which is quite high.

In addition to this, it has scores ranging from medium to high volatility, and it offers a decent amount of variation as well as opportunities to a wide range of players, including novices as well as high rollers.

If you're anything like us, you just can't get enough of rainbow hues, sweets, and amazing rewards that may also make your bank account sweeter. So choose your favorite online casino, get in, and give the slots of the Sweet Bonanza machine a spin right now.

What Should You Consider Before You Start Playing Slots Sweet Bonanza in Canada?

Slot machine online gambling has been more popular in recent years due to the game's reputation for making even inexperienced players have a lot of fun.

You will be presented with exciting symbols in this game, and for every 100 wagers that you place, you will get one free spin. When playing slot machines, such as a Sweet Bonanza, you need to be aware of winning combinations.

In Sweet Bonanza, there are tiers for each winning combination, so not all combinations always result in huge wins.

In addition, before you can use your free spins, you may be required to fulfill certain game requirements first.

It is also very important to choose a Canadian casino that is safe and secure. These are our top recommendations if you want to play Sweet Bonanza:

Other Top-Rated Online Slot Games Similar to Sweet Bonanza

We found many other exciting casino games similar to Sweet Bonanza that offer exciting gameplay. You can check them out below:

1. Starburst - One of the Most Played Canadian Slot Machines

Although it has been over a decade since the original release of this classic game, it has nevertheless managed to maintain its position as one of the most-played slot machines online.

It should come as no surprise that Starburst is a favorite among both novice and seasoned players, given that the game has a straightforward layout and generous payouts for winning combinations.

It is a slot machine that has low volatility, which means that there are more opportunities to win. Despite this, you still have a chance to win an incredible 50,000 times your original wager. In addition, the slot machine has a Win All Ways feature as well as a Starburst Wild symbol, both of which are designed to assist players in achieving even more substantial victories.

Play Starburst at Bitstarz.

2. Wolf Gold - Top Canadian Slot Machine with Extra Features

During your time playing the Wolf Gold slot, Pragmatic Play will whisk you away to a breathtaking landscape, complete with a full moon and sparkling stars in the night sky.

This slot machine has five reels and a variety of additional features, including stacked wilds, mega symbols, free spins, and the Money Respin feature, all of which are designed to boost the player's chances of earning larger rewards.

You can play Wolf Gold at Jackpot City, Spin Casino, and Bitstarz.

3. Gonzo’s Quest - Most Exciting Canadian Slot Game With Traveling Theme

Accompany the Spanish explorer Gonzalo Pizarro as he traveled across the Americas in the 16th century in search of the legendary city of riches known as El Dorado.

Gonzo's Quest is notable for its excellent 3D visuals, but it also has various features. These features allow for multiple wins to be triggered during the same spin and the bonus feature with exciting prizes.

You can play Gonzo’s Quest at Bitstarz.

4. Big Bass Bonanza - Best 5x3 Videoslot for Canadian Players

Big Bass Bonanza is a slot game developed by Pragmatic Play that has 5 reels and 10 different paylines. Get ready to win big as you take a plunge into this game.

Hit a hook symbol with 3, 4, or 5, respectively, to activate 10, 15, or 20 bonus spins. During the "free spins round," a fisherman will serve as a wild symbol, and he may assist you in completing a winning combination by substituting for other symbols.

You can play Big Bass Bonanza at Spin Casino, Jackpot City, and Bitstarz.

5. Gonzo’s Quest Megaways - Exciting Megaways Slot Game for Canadians

Not only is Gonzo's Quest Megaways jam-packed with excitement and new experiences, but it also provides you with 117,649 different ways to win.

Free spins, an avalanche multiplier feature, wild symbols, bonus games, and the opportunity to win up to 21,000 times your initial wager are all included in this game, along with the possibility of winning.

You can play Gonzo’s Quest Megaways at Bitstarz.

6. DaVinci’s Treasure - Amazing Online Canadian Slot by Pragmatic Play

The players of DaVinci's Treasure are now participating in a treasure quest with the game's hero, John Hunter.

On the surface, it would seem that Da Vinci's Treasure is just another ordinary slot game with 25 pay lines. However, it does come with three different bonus games and a maximum prize that is worth X43,000 in total.

There is a progressive multiplier included in the free spins that grow by one after each of the 12 spins. In addition to that, there is a pick-and-win bonus option.

Bets may be placed between $0.25 and $125.00 on all 25 paylines in this action-packed Pragmatic Play game.

You can play DaVinci’s Treasure at Bitstarz.

7. Wild Beach Party - Top 7x7 Grid Slot Game for Canadians

This slot game is played in a manner that is quite similar to that of Sweet Bonanza. It takes place on a beach and has a theme that is reminiscent of a party.

The maximum payout is 5000x, and the RTP is a good 96.53%; the game has a 7x7 grid with cascading winnings and multipliers that may significantly increase the value of any one win. The extra multiplier begins at 3x, but it has the potential to reach 729x at its highest level.

In this game, you need to hit at least three Scatter symbols in order to activate the bonus round that awards free spins. However, there is a possibility of obtaining up to seven Scatters, which would provide you with 20, 15, 12, 10, or even a max of 25 spins for free.

You can play Wild Beach Party at Bitstarz.

8. Santa’s Wonderland - Top Christmas-Themed Slot in Canada

Even though the Santa's Wonderland slot machine has a Christmas theme, it is still a game that is well worth playing at any moment of the year. Coming with a bigger 8x8 grid, it has an RTP of 96.23%.

To reiterate, this is a very volatile slot, which means that when it does strike, you may anticipate receiving some huge rewards. The highest win is fixed at 7,500x, which provides players a greater opportunity to win massive amounts of money compared to the other slots, such as Sweet Bonanza, that are displayed on this page.

You can play Santa’s Wonderland at Bitstarz.

Sweet Bonanza Slot Review for Canadian Players: Final Words

Sweet Bonanza is an amazing online slot machine from Pragmatic Play. During the Free Spins round that we played, the Tumbling Reel feature was activated - which was a lot of fun!

You should prepare yourself for a few spins without a win since this slot has moderate to high volatility. Despite the fact that not everyone will like it, the game is still really popular among gamblers of all interests.

Sweet Bonanza is an excellent choice for a wide range of gamers, including high rollers. The maximum wager, which may go up to one hundred every spin, is available for high rollers to take advantage of.

You may win exciting bonus rewards, tumbling reels, big multipliers, and free spins if you play this slot machine, which is quite exciting.

Check out more Pragmatic Play slot machines and more that we listed above, and choose your favorite. We found Bitstarz, Spin Casino, and Jackpot City to be the best sites to play Sweet Bonanza.

No matter what you decide to do, please don’t forget to gamble responsibly.

