Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison in days

Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced founder of the blood testing company Theranos, was ordered in November to turn herself in to serve an 11 year prison sentence after being convicted for wire fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes was convicted by a jury of defrauding investors out of over $100 million during her years running a company that promoted a blood-testing device that never worked.

A federal judge said Holmes had failed to prove her case duringan appeals process and would have to keep her scheduled order to appear to be booked into prison on April 27.

US District Judge Edward Davila, said, "Contrary to her suggestion that accuracy and reliability were central issues to her convictions, Ms. Holmes's misrepresentations to Theranos investors involved more than just whether Theranos technology worked as promised."

Holmes, who revealed her pregnancy with her second child during early court proceedings, is widely believed to have been granted a later date to report to prison to accommodate the birth.

She gave birth to her first child with her partner Billy Evans in July 2021. The two met in 2016.

It was unclear if Holmes would serve the entire 11-year sentence.

According to court filings, Davila is said to have recommended that Holmes serve out her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. The facility is a minimum-security women's prisonthat sits about 100 miles outside of Houston and holds nearly 600 inmates on a 37-acre piece of land.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

