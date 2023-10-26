These are the services Apple is raising its subscription prices for

Apple is the latest company to hike the price of its streaming services.

According to multiple outlets, Apple TV+ will now cost $9.99 per month up from $6.99. Last year it raised the price from $4.99 per month.

The annual package for Apple TV+ will now cost $99, up from $69.

Instead of $4.99 per month, Apple Arcade, the company’s video game subscription will now cost $6.99.

Apple News+, which is a premium subscription to access magazines, newspapers and audio stories, will be increasing to $12.99 per month.

Since individual subscriptions are increasing, Apple’s bundle option will be increasing too. These are the latest tier prices for Apple One, which groups six of their subscriptions for one price monthly price:

Individual: $19.95 (previously $16.95)

Family: $25.95 (previously $22.95)

Premier: $37.95 (previously $32.95)

It does not appear the company is planning to increase the prices for Apple Music, Fitness Plus or iCloud Plus subscriptions ... for now.

Apple TV+ joins several other streaming services that have raised their prices this year, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plusand Amazon Prime Video, which recently announced that an ad-free version of the service would cost more per month.

