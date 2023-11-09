These restaurants are offering free Veterans Day meals

As a thank you to veterans and active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals for Veterans Day. Check out our list below of different offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included unless noted. Most offers are good for Saturday, but some restaurants are offering their specials on a surrounding weekday instead.

Many restaurants not listed below may have previously had free meals for veterans. Some of those restaurants are still offering discounts for current and former military.

Offers are at participating locations only for dine-in only, unless otherwise stated, and most require proof of service.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty service members can receive a free dine-in entrée from Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 11.3 million free meals on Veterans Day.

California Pizza Kitchen: With proof of service, veterans and active duty members can select from a limited menu, which includes six pizzas, four full-size salads and three pasta dishes. This offer also includes a complimentary soft drink. The offer is dine-in only.

Chili’s: With proof of service, veterans and active duty members can enjoy a free entree from a menu of four entrees, including a Chicken and Ranch Quesadilla and the Oldtimer With Cheese. The offer is dine-in only.

Cici’s Pizza: The restaurant is offering a free buffet meal for current and former military members on Saturday.

Dave and Buster's: All Veterans Day Weekend, active and former military can choose a free entree up to $20 and get a $10 Power Card.

Denny’s: With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from Denny’s from 5 a.m. to noon Friday.

Golden Corral: The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 5 p.m. to close on Monday.

Hooters: All day Saturday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of five entrees, including Hooters’ Boneless Wings.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, veterans and active duty members can get free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes.

Little Caesars: The pizza joint will offer its Hot-N-Ready lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Red Robin: This burger joint offers veterans and active duty members a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Saturday. It is dine-in only.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Saturday.

