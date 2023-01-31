TruthFinder Review: A Legit Background Check Service?

TruthFinder is regarded as one of the most reliable and comprehensive background check services. Thanks to social media, search engines, and background check websites, it is now simpler than ever to find information on someone.

TruthFinder is our top pick among online background check services for three reasons — it consistently ranks at the top in customer satisfaction reviews, has competitive pricing, and provides quick search results.

Is TruthFinder Legit?

Yes. TruthFinder is an established background check service operating since 2015 and is all it claims to be. You can use the service to look up criminal records, vehicle history, and social media accounts or verify employment and educational credentials.

In this article, we talk about the kind of data that can be uncovered via a TruthFinder report, how the service operates, and how to find data that's difficult to find using a search engine like Google.

Still wondering, 'Is TruthFinder legit?'. Read the review and decide for yourself.

Pros

User-friendly

Adaptable membership options

Strong security mechanisms that safeguard privacy

Precise outcomes

Cons

No free trials or reports available

TruthFinder is currently one of the best choices for performing background checks, reverse phone lookups, or email searches. In short, the answer to 'Is TruthFinder legit?' is a resounding 'Yes.'

Given the significance of the data, you should only employ a background check provider that has been independently reviewed and approved.

TruthFinder Reviews: What Can You Do With It?

TruthFinder is one of the easiest ways to anonymously track down a person without them knowing that you’re searching for them.

Here are some of the uses of TruthFinder in detail.

Comprehensive Background Reports

Whether you need to locate a babysitter, join a carpool, or make a hire, there are several reasons why you might want to run a background check on a person. However, sifting through millions of public records to find basic information on a person is time-consuming and difficult. That’s where TruthFinder comes in.

Is TruthFinder legit? Undoubtedly. It is one of the best resources for researching anyone's past. To get publicly accessible information about someone, all you need is their name, email address, or phone number.

Information from background checks could include the following:

Potential housemates, companions, relatives, and acquaintances

Traffic and criminal records

Birth and death records

Work and educational background

Using social media

Contact information

After using TruthFinder, you'll likely feel more comfortable approaching someone you don't know. You can also verify your own information to see what details are currently available online.

Discover a Person’s Criminal History

TruthFinder lets you check for criminal histories and provides information such as:

Name of the court and case number

Location of the crime and arrest

The incident's timing and date

A brief description of what happened

The nature of the fee

You can also find out whether someone is a sex offender and where other sexual offenders are located in a certain locality. This information can be especially useful for parents to know when relocating with children to a new school and area.

Reestablish Family Connections

Family relationships are infamously challenging. Do you secretly want to get back in touch with a difficult aunt? Wondering where that distant second cousin vanished without leaving a message or contact number? TruthFinder has a "Find My Family" tool that can help you locate your long-lost relatives, no matter how far away they are from you.

Here’s a TruthFinder review from a happy customer who used its Find My Family tool: "When my adopted friend wished to contact her extended biological family, TruthFinder was incredibly helpful.”

Even though she had a bad relationship with her original parents, she still needed their contact information to find other family members.

Reconnect With Old Friends

'Is TruthFinder legit to reconnect with old friends?' Of course, it is. Connecting with long-lost friends is easier thanks to social media, yet many individuals still don't have accounts or don't use them often. TruthFinder can be helpful in such a situation.

If you decide to stalk someone on social media by friending them on Facebook or following them on Instagram, they'll know you searched for them. TruthFinder is a more discrete choice. Using TruthFinder's public records search tool, you can check the database and get information to decide whether they are the kind of people you want to get in contact with.

Strengthened Sense of Security

Everyone is genuinely curious to know, 'Is TruthFinder legit to ensure the safety of my home?' The answer is yes, and here's why.

Whether you're relocating to a new region or just acquired new neighbors, TruthFinder is a handy tool to get to know new people better and gauge whether it's safe to interact with them.

Know Your Date

With the change in the dating landscape, you can never be too cautious. If you meet someone online and hit it off, try to set up a meeting in person.

Is TruthFinder legit as a tool to investigate a potential partner? Absolutely. It’s an effective tool to find out as much as you can about your prospective love interest. Do they have a criminal past? Has your date used a pseudonym or changed addresses repeatedly? Before you get serious about them, TruthFinder could help you find out if your date is who they say they are.

Improve Your Online Reputation

TruthFinder's people-finding features work both ways - while you can find information about others, remember that you can also be identified.

Is TruthFinder legit? Customers certainly believe it is, making it even more critical to ensure the information available about you online is accurate and positive.

We've all evolved since our Facebook status ten years ago. While material submitted online may be accessible indefinitely, you can control how much of your personal information is made public. TruthFinder can help you find and delete old or embarrassing posts from your social media accounts.

Use TruthFinder to cleanse your name and improve your employment prospects. Ensure the information is correct and search for hidden allusions to the past. The process is similar to obtaining a hard copy of one's credit report and making minor corrections.

TruthFinder Features

Here’s a comprehensive look at TruthFinder’s most useful features.

Dark Web Scan

It's a scary thought that information about yourself may be accessible on the dark web. The dark web contains so much data; understandably, you would want to ensure your personal data is not already accessible to criminals.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and more things are converted to digital formats, identity theft has become a real threat and a significant privacy risk.

TruthFinder's Dark Web Scan can help people find out whether they have been a victim of identity theft or if their information has been compromised.

Search results on the dark web can be refined further by focusing on specific user profile characteristics. This efficient searching technique can help you find the following kinds of data:

Personal health information

A current driving permit

Contact us information

Number corresponding to bank accounts

Passport number

Social Security number

Phone number

Cards for usage in retail or membership

Card types include debit and credit cards

TruthFinder looks at a broad range of sources while exploring the deep web, including websites, social media feeds, chat rooms, forums, file-sharing networks, and more. This thorough examination may be helpful to anybody worried about the security of their data.

TruthFinder Customer Support

TruthFinder offers excellent customer service. Users of the service can speak to a real person Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time. The site has a "Frequently Asked Questions" section that offers helpful answers to some common user concerns.

Safety and Security With TruthFinder

Securing sensitive data is paramount when dealing with a background check service. TruthFinder ensures that every piece of data sent across the network is encrypted. As a service that deals with vast amounts of data, TruthFinder also performs regular security checks. This ensures that sensitive client information is kept private and cannot be tampered with by hackers.

Reverse Phone Lookup

If you've been wondering, 'Is TruthFinder legit as a reverse phone lookup service?', we have good news for you. The reverse phone lookup feature consistently ranks among the most popular features. Getting phone calls from unknown numbers has become increasingly common, and when this happens, it's natural to want to know who called.

TruthFinder can look up phone numbers in public records without users having to give any information other than the phone number to be looked up. This makes the service easy to use and uncomplicated.

Results generated may include the name of the person who owns the phone number and any other identities or aliases they may use. A list of people who previously owned that phone number is also available. Additionally, there is the option to see a photo of the subject. All this information can help determine who may be contacting you and why.

TruthFinder Reviews From Real Users – Is TruthFinder Legit?

We sifted through hundreds of TruthFinder reviews on the internet to find out what genuine customers thought of the service based on their usage experiences.

Is TruthFinder legit as a background check service? Find out by reading these TruthFinder reviews.

Most TruthFinder Reviews posted by Sitejabber users highlighted that the service is easy to use and that their staff is amazing!

Over 300 people on Consumer Affairs have awarded TruthFinder a 4.5/5 rating.

Better Business Bureau also praised TruthFinder's helpful customer service and trustworthy content.

Some user complaints center around an overload of advertisements.

Is TruthFinder legit? Absolutely. It is one of the most trusted and widely used background check services on the market today.

TruthFinder Cost

One of the most common questions is ‘Is TruthFinder free?’. The answer is no, and with good reason. As an exclusive background investigation company, TruthFinder charges a premium for very precise outcomes.

TruthFinder payment plan details are as follows:

The monthly fee for TruthFinder's People Search package is $28.05/month. Two types of subscriptions are available: the $4.99 Reverse Phone Lookup and the $29.73 Reverse Email Lookup.

TruthFinder charges a one-time cost of $3.99 for access to downloadable report files. Keeping tabs on the dark web will set you back an extra $2.99 every month.

Is TruthFinder Legit With Its Pricing Process?

TruthFinder's pricing structure is slightly complex. Attempting to perform a background check is the only way to see how much the service will cost. A pricing page will be displayed right before you can see the report. While understandably, this isn't the best user experience, it seems to be the industry norm. Companies like Instant Checkmate also use this technique to disclose their pricing.

Instead of paying a price for a single background check, you can choose to sign up for a monthly TruthFinder membership. A monthly subscription will provide you access to an endless supply of reports. Your out-of-pocket expense will be $28.05, or $46.56 for two months, bringing the total to $23.28 each month. The TruthFinder website occasionally provides exclusive deals, such as access to five reports for the price of one or a single report without a subscription.

One of TruthFinder’s drawbacks is the lack of a discounted annual plan or the option to pay for only one report at a time.

Alternatives to TruthFinder

Various sites and services on the internet let you look up information on a person. It's easier than ever to find out more about a friend, business partner, or acquaintance. We've done the legwork and compiled some alternatives to TruthFinder so you can make an informed decision.

Intelius has been in business since 2003 and specializes in performing background checks. Like TruthFinder, it allows users to research several aspects of an individual's history, such as their criminal record, family tree, and demographics.

With the site's search tools, you can find everything, from full criminal records to contact details and beyond. Here are some:

Intelius reports and search results are available for as low as $0.95.

Options to research a person's background, including their criminal record, public records, current address, and known relatives.

A robust customer support system with phone numbers and email addresses for reaching out to customer service on the brand website. Expect a response within 24 hours.

You can also use Intelius' search features to dig further into your own background or that of someone close to you. Read this Intelius review for more information.

PeopleFinders streamlines the process of finding information already publicly accessible by indexing over a billion public documents. It helps you find individuals quickly, easily, and at no cost.

The tool will ask you to answer some questions to focus your search. Answers like "I don't know" are OK, but more information is needed to conduct a focused inquiry.

PeopleFinder is the best tool to use when looking for specific information

Apple and Android app stores are supported

Over a million people have used BeenVerified — it is a cheap and quick option to access public data. It can be used to get information on anything from a car to an email address, phone number, or person.

BeenVerified provides comprehensive reports at a reasonable price and has excellent customer service. An innovative 7-in-1 search strategy is used to help identify relevant results quickly.

BeenVerified’s pricing model is straightforward and transparent

To facilitate on-the-go fact-checking, BeenVerified offers a mobile application available on smartphone and tablet

CheckPeople is designed to make it easier for individuals to make connections in their professional and personal lives by breaking through barriers of language and culture.

Employers may use CheckPeople to do FCRA-compliant background checks on their prospective hires.

Look up blogs, message boards, recently updated web pages, photographs, videos, and more using this tool.

Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Reliable background check services have several benefits. In the past, it was inconvenient and costly to research an individual or a prospective employer's criminal record. Having information readily available is quite helpful. However there are a few things you need to keep in mind before running a background check.

If you’re running a check on a prospective hire, inform the applicant beforehand

Ensure you comply with the state regulations pertaining to conducting background checks

To get accurate information, ensure you work with a professional service like TruthFinder

TruthFinder can be used to research a new acquaintance, a prospective employee, or your personal or family history. A person's name, address, phone number, and even the names of their relatives are all discoverable via an internet search.

Final Thoughts on TruthFinder

TruthFinder is an excellent choice to consider for several use cases. Whether you have questions about a former partner or want to find out who got promoted instead of you, the information on this site may be able to help.

Now that people-finding search engines are free on desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, there is no longer a need for a public records system.

TruthFinder also has a dedicated mobile app to mine social media for information. There’s no cause for worry, as all searches are conducted in complete privacy and anonymity. Is TruthFinder legit? With its unique features and capabilities, it's worth checking out today.