Volume Pills Review—Supplements To Increase Semen Volume?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Are you struggling with weakened orgasms? Has your sex life taken a turn for the worse lately? If so, a high-quality semen volume booster could be right for you. That’s why we’re here to discuss and dissect an all-natural dietary supplement designed to improve male sexual health in this Volume Pills review.

According to a 2021 study, most men will begin to experience reduced semen quality at age 35, with the issue becoming progressively worse every year after that [1].

Another clinical analysis performed in 2020 determined that men aged 50 years and older were 2.2 times more likely (than males aged 21–30) to experience a significant decline in semen volume [2].

As you’re likely aware, reduced semen volume can seriously degrade the pleasure you get from sex. As a man ages, he’s likely to experience a severe decline in the thickness and volume of semen.

Declining hormone levels, inflammation of critical organs, and mental factors (like stress) can all play a role in diminished sexual health.

So what can you do to avoid this depressing reality?

In this Volume Pills review, we offer a potential solution to help you keep your climaxes powerful and robust. Then we’ll give you an inside look at the semen volume-boosting Volume Pills. This way, you can determine if it could help to optimize your sex life.

Volume Pills Review: Methods to Maximize Semen Volume

Before we delve deep into this Volume Pills review, we’d like to share some practices you can use to maximize your semen volume. Some semen volume pills can also be combined with the best testosterone-boosting supplement.

By incorporating some of these methods, you can increase your chances of maintaining a satisfying sex life.

1. Eat Whole Foods

What you regularly eat can significantly impact sperm health and semen volume. Evidence suggests that some whole foods can boost semen quality, while processed foods may have a damaging effect [3].

Try eating more:

Oysters

Poultry

Beans

Nuts

Seeds

These foods contain high concentrations of nutrients like zinc and arginine, which could improve semen parameters through increasing testosterone.

2. Avoid Soy Products

Some evidence shows that soy products can damage sperm concentration and semen volume. Researchers believe this to be true because soy products are high in isoflavones which mimic the effects of estrogen in men.

Isoflavones, a classification of flavonoids, can be damaging to masculinity, while other types of flavonoids could benefit male sexual health.

According to a study published in Human Reproduction, a medical journal affiliated with Oxford University, “higher intake of soy foods and soy isoflavones is associated with lower sperm concentration" [4].

3. Exercise Regularly

A 2017 clinical trial aimed to measure the relationship between regular exercise and semen volume. In the study, a group of 90 men was tasked with exercising for approximately 1 hour, 3 days a week. Participants’ semen parameters were measured before and after the trial, which lasted 16 weeks [5].

In concluding the study, researchers determined that the workout program improved semen quality. They believed this was a result of an improved hormone profile (increased testosterone levels) due to regular exercise.

4. Stay Away from Tobacco and Alcohol

Indulging in the occasional tobacco smoking or night of drinking can severely diminish semen quality.

According to a clinical review, toxins inhaled while using tobacco products can lead to “reduced semen quality, reproductive hormone system dysfunction, and impaired spermatogenesis" [6].

A clinical study of over 1200 men found “modest habitual alcohol consumption of more than 5 units per week had adverse effects on semen quality" [7].

5. Try an All-Natural Semen Volume Pills Booster

All-natural semen volume pills could enhance your semen volume and sexual pleasure. However, doing your homework before deciding on a product is critical. Many supplements may not work well or at all.

Our Volume Pills review will give you an in-depth look at this all-natural semen volume pills brand. Plus, we’ll give you our opinion on the overall quality of this product, hopefully saving you some time and effort.

It’s an uphill battle to maintain or increase semen volume and sexual pleasure as you get older. Yet, with some time and commitment, you can do it.

With that in mind, we’d like to give you more information on semen volume pills as we continue this Volume Pills review.

What Are Semen Volume Pills?

As you probably guessed, semen volume pills aim to increase semen volume. But to be more specific, these products fall under the classification of dietary supplements. They are usually available in daily capsules, which, when taken continuously, could improve semen volume over time.

But how do you know which semen volume pills booster to try?

This decision can be tricky. Many of the products on the market are manufactured using shady practices. Companies may try to hide their ingredients, use “filler" ingredients, or fabricate their products overseas, where substandard manufacturing practices are the norm and consistency is no sure thing.

In an attempt to make sure you can easily pick out the elite semen volume pills, we’ve put together a checklist you can use to verify the quality of a product.

High-quality semen volume boosters:

Use All-Natural Ingredients

Contain Clinically-Backed Ingredients

Offer A Money-Back Guarantee

Are Manufactured in cGMP-Certified Facilities

Are Made In The U.S.A.

Have No Reported Negative Side Effects

Semen volume pill boosters are designed to naturally increase the production of the fluids and compounds that make up semen. This will result in more semen volume and potentially stronger orgasms.

These supplements won’t treat or cure serious health issues. If you’re dealing with a significant health problem, please speak with a physician before using any new supplement.

Now, it’s time to put the microscope on this Volume Pills review. We’ll answer the tough questions and provide you with the best information on this product. Our goal is for you to have an informed point of view on this all-natural semen volume booster after reading our Volume Pills review.

Volume Pills Review: What Is It?

Volume Pills is an all-natural, polyherbal supplement formulated to maximize semen volume and possibly much more. This formula contains vitamins, nutrients, amino acids, and plant extracts. It has absolutely no steroids, hormones, or chemical additives.

So what can these semen volume pills do for you?

Well, according to the manufacturer and Volume Pills reviews online, they could have several benefits for your sexual health:

Increase Ejaculate Volume

Lengthen Your Orgasms

Heighten Sexual Pleasure

Maximize Sexual Stamina

Upgrade Virility

Enhance Bedroom Confidence

The active ingredients in Volume Pills include vital nutrients that work naturally to improve semen volume, sexual pleasure, and other aspects of sexual well-being.

Believe it or not, semen consists of several components secreted by multiple organs and glands in your body. The active compounds in Volume Pills may work to increase the health of these organs and glands, in addition to increasing the amount of each semen component they secrete.

Your average ejaculate contains:

Seminal Vesicle Fluid

Prostate Gland Fluid

Bulbourethral Gland Fluid

Sperm

Various Other Compounds

The theory behind Volume Pills is that fortifying the production of all of these fluids, in time, will increase semen volume. This holistic approach could allow you to have consistently stronger orgasms, too.

That’s because when you produce larger ejaculate volumes, your brain will signal nerve endings in your orgasmic muscles to fire more forcefully.

But how exactly could semen Volume Pills give you that? Does it work? And if so, how?

The key to answering these questions lies in the formulation of the all-natural dietary supplement. In the next section of our Volume Pills review, we’ll examine the ingredients behind this formula.

Volume Pills Review: The Ingredients and the Science Behind Them

A check of the ingredients behind any semen volume pills booster can tell you a ton about how well that product could work for you. Volume Pills is no different.

As we continue this Volume Pills review, we’ll do a deep dive into the ingredients and the cutting-edge research backing them.

Zinc (Zinc Gluconate)

Zinc is a trace mineral crucial to multiple chemical reactions in the human body.

And guess what?

It’s quite literally a building block for semen. Highly concentrated in lean meats, nuts, and seeds, this mineral is vital to developing healthy sperm and seminal vesicle fluid.

A 2021 clinical study featuring 626 men determined that zinc concentrations in seminal plasma were correlated with semen volume [8]. The study noted men with healthy zinc levels had significantly more semen volume, and higher sperm count, while men with zinc deficiencies lagged in both departments.

You’ll find zinc in other products, such as those covered in our Max Performer review and Extenze review.

Ling Zhi

This mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum), sometimes called Reishi, has long been used in eastern medicine to improve male sexual health. Traditionally, it’s been consumed in medicinal teas and powders.

According to a clinical review published in Nutrients, Ling Zhi contains anti-inflammatory polysaccharides which can increase blood flow in humans [9].

Decreased inflammation and increased blood flow could have a host of benefits for your sexual capabilities, especially when it comes to promoting enhanced semen volume.

Ku Gua

This gourd (Momordica charantia) has a significant history of use in improving male sexual health, especially in the subtropical regions where it grows wildly.

An animal study in Food Science and Biotechnology found that Kua Gua supplementation increased:

Total Testosterone Levels

Overall Muscle Mass

Motile Sperm Counts

Researchers noted that Ku Gua could “increase and restore free testosterone levels" [10].

As you know, healthy testosterone levels are critical to overall sexual health and semen volume.

Dong Chong Xia Cao

This mysterious fungus, sometimes called Cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris), can grow naturally on the backs of caterpillars in Asia.

For thousands of years, the people of China have extracted this compound and used it to treat various ailments.

Traditionally, it was costly in China. So much so that it has been referred to as “soft gold."

A 2020 study published in Nutrients revealed that Dong Chong Xia Cao might positively affect testosterone production in the testicles while also reducing prostate inflammation [11].

Apigenin

Apigenin, also known as 4’,5,7 trihydroxyflavone, is a potent flavone naturally occurring in many fruits and vegetables. It has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Modern evidence shows it can help to relax muscles and potentially reduce anxiety.

An animal study in Molecules determined that apigenin has significant antidepressant effects, helping you to relax and enjoy intimacy [12].

Emblica Officinalis (Berry)

This tree, indigenous to tropical regions of Asia, produces a berry with potentially profound health benefits. Like many other ingredients in these semen volume pills, it’s a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory remedy.

Recent evidence suggests that the Emblica officinalis berries can help reduce inflammation in organs, including organs that contribute to semen.

A clinical review noted ingesting extracts from said berries “prevents the damage of cellular compartments from oxidative stress" [13].

These ingredients represent just a snapshot of the overall Volume Pills formulation. Yet, as you can see, several of these compounds have legitimate clinical evidence backing their claims to improve sexual function.

The Volume Pills ingredient list includes several ancient Chinese herbs that could enhance semen volume, sexual organ function, and orgasm strength. Additionally, it has multiple compounds which could contribute to increased energy, mood, and libido.

Some other ingredients we didn’t go into deeper detail on include:

Solidilin

Drilizen

Fucus Vesiculosus

Xian Mao

San Guo Mu

Tian Men Dong

Hong Hua Fen

Rou Gui

If you’d like to learn more about these integral parts, check out the manufacturer’s official webpage.

Now that we’ve looked at the science behind the ingredients in Volume Pills. It’s time to hear what users had to say about their experience in the next section of our Volume Pills review.

Volume Pills Review: User Feedback

Hearing directly from men who’ve used Volume Pills is a great way to understand what the supplement can do. With that in mind, we reached out to a bunch of men who’ve tried Volume Pills.

Nearly everyone we spoke with was generous in their praise of Volume Pills. Here are some of their Volume Pills reviews.

Victor S. in Dallas, Texas, said:

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve lost a lot of virility. The last straw was when I started to lose interest in sex. It just wasn’t feeling good anymore, and my tiny finishes had a lot to do with it. Then, I found Volume Pills. After about 3 weeks of using it, I started having great sex again. That was 4 years ago. I’ve taken Volume Pills every day since, and it’s made me much, much happier."

William C. in Gary, Indiana, said:

“Once I turned 50, I lost a lot in the bedroom. My wife was upset, but not as much as I was. I started using Volume Pills on a recommendation from a friend. Within no time, I started having some of the best sex of my life. Try Volume Pills if you want to have better sex."

Robert W. in Reno, Nevada, said:

“Sex has always been a huge part of my world. I never thought I could live without it. Then my sexual capabilities went to crap. I was as low as I’d ever been. I started taking Volume Pills, not fully expecting it to work. But let me tell you, this supplement totally reinvigorated my sex life. I’m going to use Volume Pills forever."

Volume Pills users enjoy the results they’ve gotten using the all-natural semen volume pills as you can see in the Volume Pills reviews above. Other helpful resources include our Semenax review.

However, it’s worth noting that some complained about their experience. But those men admitted to using Volume Pills for a short time or being inconsistent in their usage.

We must stress that supplements such as Volume Pills can only be effective if taken daily, and the benefits may not kick in until after several weeks. Additionally, the benefits you get from Volume Pills may wear off if you stop using the supplement.

If Volume Pills simply isn’t right for you, research further information on the best male enhancement pills, such as our VigRX Plus review and Performer 8 review.

Volume Pills Review: The Manufacturer

You may be wondering who makes Volume Pills.

The Volume Pills supplement is manufactured and distributed by Leading Edge Health. This company has produced high-quality health supplements for almost a quarter of a century.

They’re responsible for several excellent dietary supplements, focusing on everything from skincare to anti-aging to sexual health.

Go to their official homepage to learn more about their offerings.

cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facilities

We should tell you that all Leading Edge Health products, including semen volume pills like Volume Pills, are manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities.

That means they meet the highest safety standards in the world, as set forth by the FDA. You can rest assured you are always getting a safe, consistent product.

Made in the U.S.A.

Not only are all Leading Edge Health products built in cGMP-certified facilities, but they’re also manufactured 100% in the USA.

This company hires American workers and follows American standards, choosing to build its products right here in our backyard. Not only does the FDA set a high standard, but you’re supporting American jobs.

Volume Pills Review: Money-Back Guarantee

As mentioned earlier in this Volume Pills review, any good health supplement should have a money-back guarantee. Before purchasing any supplement, semen volume pills, or otherwise, check the money-back guarantee.

Volume Pills has a great money-back guarantee.

You can return any used or unused Volume Pills containers by the 67th day after the purchase to get a full refund of the purchase price.

You essentially get a two-month “test drive" with this product. If it doesn’t work for you, just send it back, and get your refund, no questions asked.

Volume Pills Review: Where to Buy It?

We’d recommend buying directly from the manufacturer on the official website.

Why buy from them?

There you’ll find:

The 67-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Low Shipping Rates

Highly Discreet Packaging

Frequent Savings Promotions

Excellent Customer Service

Save yourself a headache and avoid secondary market sellers. Buy straight from the source.

Volume Pills Review: Does It Have Any Negative Side Effects?

No, there are no reported negative side effects related to Volume Pills at the time of writing. This is after even considering Volume Pills reviews online, making it one of the most efficient men's enhancing pills.

Seeing as how Volume Pills has been on the market for several years, this is a great sign.

Volume Pills contain healthy doses of all-natural ingredients. It’s not a pharmaceutical and contains no harmful additives or steroids. In the unlikely event that you have an allergy to one ingredient, consider alternatives, such as that covered in our VigRX Max Volume review.

Volume Pills Review: Pros and Cons

Based on all evidence, Volume Pills appears to be a reputable, safe product for improving male sexual health, increasing semen volume, and optimizing orgasmic pleasure.

However, it’s not perfect, so we’ll check the pros and cons before concluding this Volume Pills review.

Volume Pills Pros

100% Natural Ingredients

Clinically-Backed Ingredients

Reputable Manufacturer

Manufactured in cGMP-Certified Facilities

Made In The U.S.A.

67-Day Money-Back Guarantee

No Reported Negative Side-Effects

Volume Pills Cons

Only Available For Purchase Online

Doesn’t “Kick In" Instantly (May Take 2–3 Weeks)

This supplement could work for you. However, you’ll only be able to buy it online, and it may take several weeks of consistent use to yield results.

Volume Pills Review: Final Opinion

We’ve been studying Volume Pills for some time now. We’ve gone deep in examining this product. We’ve looked at the ingredients, other Volume Pills reviews, spoken with users, and more.

And what do we think, do volume pills work?

We think that Volume Pills is a high-quality, all-natural semen volume booster. If you’re a guy dealing with reduced pleasure from sex, diminishing semen volume, or low sexual stamina, then this product could help you. It’s one of the best sex pills on the market today.

Sex should be among the sweetest pleasures in life for you and your partner. You could have that with the simple click of a button if Volume Pills is a great fit for you.

Related Articles

References