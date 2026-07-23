Fall-like weather across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Beautiful weather continues across Central Indiana for the rest of the week and early weekend.

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TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies through the night will allow temperatures to quickly cool off. It may even feel a bit cool by sunrise. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s before sunrise.

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TOMORROW:

Skies will remain mostly sunny to mainly clear with comfortable conditions. However, a stray shower to the southwest cannot be ruled out. Most areas will remain rain free. Dew points will remain in the 50s with high temperatures below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

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