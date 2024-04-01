ALERT DAY - Multiple rounds of storms with some possibly severe

HEADLINES

Severe weather potential this evening, overnight and possibly tomorrow as well!

Heavy rain possible with localized flooding!

A warm front will be draped across the state today giving us a big temperature spread for highs while also being a pathway for storms across the area. Highs will be in the 50s to the north while in the low to mid 70s to the south.

Isolated storms to severe storms will be possible in the warm sector of the storm after 5pm. Most of the southern half of the state is under the slight risk of severe weather. Wind and large hail will be the main threats but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The severe threat will decrease to the north. However, look for heavy rain to ride along the warm front creating non severe storms with a heavy rain threat.

Heavy rain and the potential for flooding is another hazard from the train of storms. By the time things wrap-up Wednesday, many areas could be dealing with 2" - 4" of rainfall.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered t'storms. PM severe threat. High: 67°

Overnight: Periods of heavy rain possible. Low: 56°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. Storms possible. High: 68°

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers possible. Windy. High: 42°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A few showers. High: 45°