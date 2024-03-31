Watch Now
Several rounds of storms could bring severe weather and heavy rain

Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 17:38:03-04

HEADLINES
Severe weather potential tonight, Monday, and possibly into Tuesday

Heavy rain possible with localized flooding

Have a way to stay updated about changing weather this evening into tonight. Areas of rain and storms are likely to develop somewhere between 7 and 10pm. Periods of rain and storms continue into the overnight. Severe storms are possible with hail being the main threat, but gusty winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. A Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) stretches across the middle of central Indiana. Some areas of heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding.

Once the overnight round winds down, the first half of our Monday should be quiet with mostly cloudy skies. By Monday afternoon, additional showers and storms are possible. Rounds of heavy rain and storms may continue into Tuesday morning. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms across the southern half of Indiana with a Marginal Risk to the north. These areas may change, depending on where the front sets up. Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Heavy rain and the potential for flooding is another hazard from the train of storms. By the time things wrap-up Wednesday, many areas could be dealing with 2" - 4" of rainfall.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Low: 53°

Monday: Scattered t'storms. High: 67°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. Storms possible. High: 58°

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers possible. Windy. High: 43°

