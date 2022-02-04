Many children broke out the sleds as snow falls across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As snow blankets Marion County homes, some families are taking advantage of the time at home by making snow angels, having snowball fights or sledding.

"Well like every place right now, the sleds are sold out in every store so we improvised and my wife saw on social media you can just saran wrap a wastebasket and pull him around in it," said Nick Estey.

Will Estey turns one next week. He witnessed snow for the first time today as his father Nick pulled him around the sidewalk.

WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson

"So far, he seems to like it," said Estey.

The hazardous conditions forced many schools to switch to e-learning today.

We caught up with a couple of 15-year-olds who say they've been looking forward to snow like this. As soon as they finished class for the day, they broke out their sleds and invited kids from the neighborhood.

"This is really exciting because we didn't get any snow over Christmas and that was kind of sad and now we get snow now and it's just like time for fun," said Anna Brames.

"What do you plan to do for the rest of the day?" asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"Sled, hot chocolate, maybe read books by the fire," Madeline Sanders said.