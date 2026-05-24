Rain and storm chances for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Showers and thunderstorms will make a return to Central Indiana to finish out the weekend and will linger through next week.

Saturday night: Cloud cover will build in through the overnight hours, remaining rain-free through sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s.

WRTV A radar prediction on May 23, 2026, shows the radar at 12:50 p.m. May 24, 2026. The Indianapolis 500 is set to begin minutes earlier, if rain doesn't delay the start.

WRTV

WRTV

Sunday / Indianapolis 500: A few showers will return to the area in the late-morning hours, with the risk for clusters of storms to impact the start of the race. Best chances for storms will be in the early-afternoon hours. Any rain or storms will exit the area by sunset. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 70s.

7-day forecast: Calm weather returns for Memorial Day on Monday. Some sunshine will be possible with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. More rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and evening, with Wednesday seeing the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A mix of sunshine and clouds will end the week before low-end rain chances return.