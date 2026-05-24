Showers possible for Race Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Mild and muggy throughout the next several days. We will see several rain chances, including today. Temperature stays slightly above normal through the new work week.

TODAY: We will start off mild and muggy on your Sunday. There is a chance for some showers. A few light spotty showers are possible for the first part of the day today. We could see some dry windows enough to run the Indianapolis 500. We are keeping a close eye on more showers that will develop later this afternoon between around 3 and 4 pm. None of the thunderstorms are expected to be on the stronger side at all. This will not be a wide swath of storms moving across the state, rather, we will see scattered showers on and off throughout the day.

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High temperatures will be climbing into the middle 70s with winds light out of the southwest. Humidity will be on the higher side.

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TONIGHT: Low temperatures tonight will fall near 58. Any rain showers that do develop will come to an end and skies become partly cloud

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TOMORROW: Memorial Day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach right around 80.

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7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb close to 80 for the afternoon.

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Rain will be likely on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

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More scattered showers are possible on Thursday with temperatures continuing to be above normal in a lower 80s. By the end of the week and next weekend, we will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 70s.