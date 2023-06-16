Buy Lottery Tickets Online in 2023 (Power Ball, Mega Millions, and More)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Feeling bored, and there still are a few more days before your favorite lottery draw? We know the feeling, and we also know that it should not be this way.

That’s why we decided to find out where to buy lottery tickets online and play whenever you want to.

Our top pick is Betanysports - a well-known lottery room offering a wide range of affordable lottery tickets, giving players great chances at winning huge prizes. If you’d like to see what makes Betanysports and the rest of the sites on our list so great, read on. We have three other amazing options ranked and reviewed below.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Sites to Buy Lottery Tickets Online

Betanysports: Best overall

Lucky99: Best variety of lottery tickets

Mega Millions: Top pick for group ticket pools

Powerball: Huge grand prizes

1. Betanysports – Best Site to Buy Lottery Tickets Online Overall

Pros:

Several daily lottery options

Accepts cryptocurrency

Wide availability

Easy to use

Cons:

Wins per draw limited to $100,000

If you’re looking for a lottery you can trust, check out Betanysports. This site has been around since 2001 and has over 20 years of experience handling bets of all sorts.

While you won’t have access to the big popular lotteries like Powerball or similar options, you will have some truly thrilling options nonetheless. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Lottery Options: 4.95/5

Betanysports offers a fairly wide selection of lottery tickets with all types of odds. And for the low price of $1 per ticket, this is a perfect choice for players who want to play the lottery online without breaking the bank.

The options are broken down into Pick 2 – where you choose two numbers between 0 and 9, through Pick 5 – five numbers between 0 and 9.

Betanysports offers a very handy guide to walk you through buying your first lottery ticket so that you can go from zero to hero with minimal confusion. There are two main types of tickets available:

Straight Bet tickets;

Box Bet tickets;

The highest possible payout would be the Pick 5 in a straight play ticket, which will pay out 90,000 to 1. It’s important to note, however, that the maximum net profit per draw is capped at $100,000.

Banking: 5/5

One of the first things we noticed about Betanysports is that all of their deposit options are fee-free.

The minimum and maximum deposit amounts vary depending on the payment method, with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash being the most flexible. Crypto depositors can deposit as little as $25 and as much as $10,000, credit cards are limited to $50-$350, and electronic checks are stuck with $100-$499.

Crypto payouts are also free of charge and come with the same generous $25-$10,000 range. Withdrawals by ACH transfer have a $100 fee and can only be done with amounts between $500 and $4,250, while checks cost $60 and have a $1,000-$3,000 limit. Finally, wire transfers also have a $60 transaction fee but a much better $1,000 to $9,500 withdrawal range.

Overall: 4.9/5

All in all, Betanysports is one of the best gambling sites online, giving players access to horse racing, a decent selection of real money online casino games, and a fairly nice sportsbook. We were impressed with the odds available on most betting lines at Betanysports. They were very competitive and were a nice diversion for any sports fans waiting for their lotto draw.

2. Lucky99 – Best Variety of Lottery Ticket Options with High Prizes

Pros:

Daily draws

Higher odds than some lottery options

Excellent mobile compatibility

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Could use a better design

We found that Lucky99 offers a very similar lotto experience to Betanysports – 2-5 number lotteries, daily picks, and massive jackpot prizes worth up to $90,000. Also, it comes with excellent mobile compatibility, meaning that you can buy your lottery tickets whenever you want to.

Lottery Options: 4.8/5

Lucky99 offers a fantastic online gambling experience that is straightforward and offers plenty of fun.

Players will be able to buy tickets in 2, 3, 4, and 5 number drawings, and while the prizes are not as big as you might find from some of the bigger lotto organizations like Powerball and Mega Millions – they more than makeup for it with increased odds.

Even shooting for a Pick 5 straight ticket – where the numbers are each in the exact order you placed them – has a 1 in 100,000 chance of being right, which is pretty great so far as we’re concerned. Things only get easier when you shift to Pick 4 or 3 – albeit the prizes themselves do diminish.

Regardless of how you like to play – Pick 2 or Pick 5, Boxed bet, or Straight – Lucky99 makes it easy to play from your mobile device’s native browser. No need to download any cumbersome apps.

Banking: 5/5

You’ll run into a similar set of banking options here as with Betanysports. No fees on deposits – but some fees on non-crypto withdrawals. Players can load up their accounts via money transfer, electronic checks, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Payouts can be made via Bitcoin, wire transfer, checks, and ACH transfers – with varying fees and limits.

Overall: 4.85/5

We were impressed with Lucky99’s customer support options. Not only were they available 24/7 (a must for those who get their lotto inspirations late at night), but everyone we spoke with was fast and friendly – and knowledgeable.

The live chat feature made it easy to get the help we needed even when our mobile signal wasn’t the best.

3. Mega Millions – Best Lottery Tickets for Group Play Online

Pros:

$20 million minimum jackpot

Megaplier prize multiplier feature

Get 20% off when you use multi-draw

Excellent variety of lottery tickets

Cons:

Website design could be better

Mega Millions started way back in 1996 under a different name and has grown from a lowly 6 participating states to the monstrosity it is today. Without a doubt, it is one of the most recognizable lottery names in the US and offers some of the biggest prizes around – play it at The Lotter for the best experience!

Lottery Options: 4.8/5

We prefer to buy our online Mega Millions tickets through The Lotter because it is one of the few websites we’ve found that charges reasonable fees upfront and doesn’t demand any portion of your winnings should you strike it rich.

You’ll have to buy at least 3 tickets with each purchase, though, at $5 apiece. Since these tickets usually run $2, that means there is a 150% markup, which is extremely reasonable for this sort of service.

One of the things we love about buying our Mega Millions tickets from The Lotter is how much flexibility they give us – there are a wealth of options available for you here!

For example, if you have a bunch of numbers you like and you want to buy tickets for all the possible combinations – use the Systematic button. Or you can use the Multi-Draw to buy the same tickets week after week and save up to 25%.

And if you’re looking to really boost your odds, buy shares in a Mega Millions syndicate – which is basically just you and a bunch of strangers pooling resources to buy in and share the jackpot if they win. Should one of the tickets purchased this way win, you’ll split the winnings according to the shares purchased, so buying more shares will guarantee you a bigger slice.

Banking: 4.75/5

The Lotter will let you pay for your Mega Millions tickets using Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Sofort, EPS, Bancontact, and Rapid Transfer – though not all methods are available in all areas.

Players will be able to withdraw funds from their account using Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and bank transfer, though max payout size and timelines vary with each method.

Overall: 4.8/5

One of our favorite features about The Lotter is that when they can buy your tickets for you, they’ll send you a copy so you have proof of purchase. If they had to buy you a physical ticket, you’d still get a scanned version.

Should you have to pick up your winnings in person, they’ll help you not only figure out where you need to be to claim your prize but work with you to figure out how to get there. That’s some fantastic customer service.

4. Power Ball - Best Grand Prizes of Any Lottery Tickets to Buy Online

Pros:

Massive grand prizes

Two drawing every week

Been around since 1992

Subscribe and get every 7th ticket for free

Cons:

Must buy 3 or more tickets

Finally, we have the Powerball. While most states participate in this lottery, online ticket buying has made it possible for everyone to get in on the fun – and with massive grand prizes often sitting in the hundreds of millions, it’s not one to miss.

Lottery Options: 4.8/5

Just like with Mega Millions, we recommend players use The Lotter to buy Power Ball tickets. It’s safe and easy to use and does not expect you to share your hard-won money with the house.

You’ll be required to buy at least three tickets at a time for $5 per ticket. This is the same 150% markup The Lotter applies to its Mega Millions but is the only added fee you have to worry about.

Players can buy anywhere from 3 to 25 tickets at a time with most of the same features we discussed above. This means that you can save money with multi-draw and subscription-based purchases and even improve your odds by going in with a group by buying syndicate tickets.

Banking: 4.7/5

US players can use Paysafecard, Neteller, and Skrill, as well as Visa or Mastercard, to buy their Powerball tickets.

Unlike some lottery ticket sites, you don’t have to deposit to your account and then make your lotto purchase. Once you’ve created your account and set up your preferred payment method, you can buy tickets directly. This eliminates a lot of the hassle associated with online gambling.

Overall: 4.7/5

Bundling your Powerball purchases can get you great odds and reduced ticket prices, thanks to The Lotter’s tiered bundle program.

The Classic bundle will let you buy a share in a 65-ticket Syndicate and one personal entry for a little over $15. You can bump up the odds a little more with the Deluxe 200 ticket syndicate bundle for $18.

Finally, the Premium bundle runs just under $30 and will get you a share in a 65-ticket group, a share in a 200-ticket group, and your very own personal entry, giving you several chances to walk away a winner.

How We Rank the Best Sites to Buy Online Lottery Tickets

Lottery Options:

You must have a variety of options available – whether that looks like access to lotteries from around the world, syndicate and group ticket options, or what have you. We’ve made sure to look into all of these and score appropriately.

Banking:

Being able to load up your account with your preferred method of payment is fairly important. We look at what options are available as well as any fees or potential obstacles we could find.

Other:

In the final section, we took a look at and scored anything we think is special about this particular online lottery option. We also considered whether these sites offered other gambling options, such as online jackpot slots, table games, and more.

Why is Betanysports the Best Place to Purchase Lottery Tickets Online?

Betanysports was an easy pick for our top place for online lotto tickets. While you won't be able to buy some of the big multi-state lottery tickets from this provider, you’ll have access to a huge variety of Pick 2 - 5 number lottery games, letting you win up to $100,000 in prizes.

Additionally, because Betanysports isn’t operating as a middleman for larger lottery companies, you won’t have to worry about any additional markup on ticket prices. Regardless of whether you pick the 2, 3, 4, or 5 number lottery, it’s all affordable at a single dollar.

This makes it easy to get into and far more customizable an experience than at most other sites.

Why Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

You might be asking yourself, "What’s the point of all of this? Why are online lottery sales even a thing?"

One of the big draws for us is the convenience of it all. Not just because you can get your Mega Millions ticket without leaving the house but because these sites make it easy to pool your resources as a group with other players, giving everyone greater odds of winning and splitting the pot.

You’ll also have access to a wide range of different lotteries. Some websites will let you buy tickets for everything from the Georgia online lottery to the France Loto, the Texas Two Step, Illinois Lottery, and more. Some sites also offer online scratchies and different cards.

Some sites will also give you discounts when you set up a subscription, buying a new ticket with your preferred numbers every week, making it easier and better than ever.

Guide to Buying the Best Lottery Tickets Online

Can You Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

Yes. Many online lottery websites let you purchase tickets online. These range from massive national lotteries from the multi-state lottery association to smaller site-run lotteries. This gives players a fantastic range of options.

Is Buying Mega Millions Tickets Online Safe?

As long as you use a trusted online lottery service like The Lotter, it should be perfectly safe to buy your Mega Millions ticket online.

Where Can I Buy Powerball Tickets Online?

While there are many places Powerball fans can play online, our experts have determined that The Lotter is the best place to buy Powerball tickets online. Not only is this a trusted website with several years of experience, but it has some of the best rates we’ve found.

How Do I Find the Best Online Lottery Site for Me?

Finding the right online lottery ticket sales website can be a difficult task. To help you out, here are a few of the things we consider essential when shopping around for lotto tickets.

What Lotteries Are Available? Some websites act as middlemen, letting you buy Powerball and Mega Millions and other multi-state lotteries – as well as lotteries from around the world – while other sites offer an in-house lottery to players.

The trade-off between these two main styles of lotteries is that the bigger lotteries, like Power Ball, have massive prizes for players, but the odds of winning are significantly lower than the in-house lotteries.

What Payment Options Do They Accept? Make sure wherever you sign up, they accept the payment methods you like to use. Whether it’s credit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, or in some rare cases, cryptocurrencies.

Make sure wherever you sign up, they accept the payment methods you like to use. Whether it’s credit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, or in some rare cases, cryptocurrencies. How Much Do The Tickets Cost? Buying lottery tickets cost something… and it makes sense that buying tickets online might run you a little more. Betanysports and Lucky99 are not third parties buying tickets on your behalf, so no additional markups are happening there.

Buying lottery tickets cost something… and it makes sense that buying tickets online might run you a little more. Betanysports and Lucky99 are not third parties buying tickets on your behalf, so no additional markups are happening there. Read Customer Reviews. See what other lotto players are saying about a site before signing up. Take a few minutes to dig in and read reviews to ensure there’s no funny business going on behind the scenes.

Comparing the Top Sites to Buy Online Lottery Tickets

Betanysports: Our favorite place for Pick 5 lottery tickets, Betanysport makes the whole process easy. You won’t find any multi-million dollar jackpots here, but your odds of winning are much higher than many competitors.

Lucky99: Buy your lottery tickets from wherever you are with Lucky99’s amazing mobile website. Use crypto to buy your 2, 3, 4, or 5 number lottery tickets from your favorite iOS or Android device.

Mega Millions at The Lotter: Sign up at The Lotter and buy tickets for the massive Mega Millions lottery on your own or join a lottery syndicate and improve your chances of winning by splitting a pool of tickets with players from all around the world.

Power Ball at The Lotter: Finally, the Power Ball lottery has captured the imagination of millions with its frequent massive grand prizes. Use The Lotter to buy a wide range of tickets from the comfort of your own home.

How to Buy Your First Online Lottery Ticket

If you’re ready to get in on the thrill of playing the online lottery from home, follow our step-by-step guide to signing up at Betanysports (our favorite place for buying online lottery tickets) to get started in minutes.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Follow this link to make your way to Betanysports & its sign-up page.

You’ll be prompted to fill out the form with your personal information (name and address) as well as create a unique pin code and password for your account. Once you’ve filled everything in and checked the box to agree to the terms and conditions, submit the form.

Step 2: Buy Lottery Tickets Online

After you’ve submitted the form, check your email for the verification link. Now all you have to do is click the link, validate your account information, and you’re ready to go. You’re not able to log in and take advantage of Betanysports’s lottery as well as sportsbook, casino app, and more.

Tips and Tricks for Getting the Most Out of Your Online Lottery’s Next Draw

Many players dream of winning the next big Power Ball or other sorts of lottery draws. They also often find themselves growing frustrated at the fact that they keep playing but have yet to win anything.

If you’re in that camp, here are a couple of tips you can incorporate for a better experience:

Buy Into Smaller Lotteries:

Many online lottery websites like Betanysports will let you buy tickets for two or even three-digit lottery drawings. The prizes on these are much smaller than the big lotto games, but your odds of winning can be significantly higher. We’re talking several orders of magnitude.

Buy Into a Syndicate or Group:

Some lotto sites will let players pool their resources, with each player buying shares into a pool of lotto tickets. This can significantly increase the odds of winning by acquiring more lottery tickets upfront. Then, should one of the tickets win, players will be given a portion of the jackpot based on how many shares they had in the pool.

So, Where to Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

At this point, you can see it’s quite easy to get your lottery tickets online – and that you’ll have access to a wide variety of exciting lottery options. If you are still not sure where to buy lottery tickets, we once again remind you that Betanysports is our #1 top pick.

But there are three others that are definitely worth a try. Make sure to take one more look at our list before you make the final decision!

Regardless of where and how you choose to buy lottery tickets, just remember to have fun and play responsibly.

