Find Out Who Called You From This Phone Number – Ultimate Guide

‘Who called me from this number?’ is a thought that likely crosses your mind when you receive a call from an unknown number. It’s natural to want to know who called you and find out the identity of the person behind a strange phone number. Intelius is one of the most reliable services you can use to find out.

A prankster? Long-lost friend? Or a telemarketing robot? Once you find out who called you, you can take appropriate measures, including returning the call or blocking the numbers, once you know who called you.

Phone lookup tools can help identify who called you within minutes. However, with so many tools to choose from, how do you decide which is right for you ?

We’ll save you the hassle. Intelius is popularly regarded as the best reverse phone lookup service. Below, we’ll look at the top choices on the market - benefits, disadvantages, popular features, vital specifications, and more.

7 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites to Find Out Who Called You

Intelius: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site to Find Out Who Called You

When it comes to services that do a reverse phone lookup, Intelius is among the most well-known platforms available. It reliably helps you find out who called you.

Users have consistently lauded the website's accurate results since it first went up in 2003, and the website itself has a large collection of publicly available material.

The site's simple user interface makes it easy to discover the identity of a person just based on their phone number. To get your results, all you need to do is choose the phone option above the search bar and input the phone number of the person who called you.

Intelius has a speedier algorithm than competitors, making it an excellent option for quickly searching an extensive list of phone numbers.

When you check the phone number of the person who called you using Intelius, the service gives you various data points. These include the phone used to make the call, its current location, its history, and more.

Pros

Endless searches for phone numbers to identify who called you

A well-known company

Quick turnaround time to produce results

Cons

Additional costs for any further services

Only products made in the US

Unclear price structure

PricingIntelius does not have the most straightforward pricing plans. Intelius levies a fee of $0.95 for a single comprehensive reverse phone search report. This fee entitles you to unlimited reverse phone lookup searches to find out who called you. Additional fees are required if you seek more information.

All of Intelius's lookup capabilities are accessible via the extra Intelius Premier plans that are currently available.

Monthly pricing for Intelius Premier Plus begins at $29.95.

Intelius Premier monthly plans start at $19.95

TruthFinder: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service for Ease of Use

TruthFinder is the top service to find out who called you from a phone number. It is the most effective and reliable site for reverse phone searches, which can help you find out who called you from any number.

TruthFinder enables users to get specific facts on any phone number by searching many databases simultaneously. Because it has such an extensive database, it can match people's names from several publicly accessible sources of information, such as social networking sites, police files, court records, and others. As a result, TruthFinder has the capability to expose a great deal more information about anonymous callers than just their identities. In addition to its solid reputation, the service is quite reasonably priced.

TruthFinder also has the power to do scans on the dark web. If you have reason to believe that the person who called you is not who they claim to be, you may investigate more obscure areas of the internet.

TruthFinder's self-monitoring tools are another interesting feature. It lets you find out what information about you is publicly available and accessible to people online.

Pros

Affordability of a helpful phone directory lookup service

Reports that go into great detail

Fantastic anonymous web search

Cons

Additional charges for submitting reports within the office

Takes just a few moments to compile a report

Only data from the United States is included

PricingTruthFinder has a monthly fee of $4.99 for their service of “who called you.” This monthly membership allows you to do an infinite number of lookups but gives you access to just a few pieces of information.

You need to pay a higher fee to get further information on a phone number. Here are the subscriptions currently available:

Unlimited reports for three months cost $23.28/month (billed at $46.56 every two months)

Unlimited reports for one month costs $28.05

Instant Checkmate: Best for Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate's comprehensive database of public documents is its key advantage over competitors. This enables the service provider to trace any landline or mobile phone number documented in a public record. Compared to other services that search for phone numbers, it provides access to a more extensive public records database.

Instant Checkmate reveals the identity of the person who called you and their location at the specific time you searched for the phone number. It's also possible to get a comprehensive profile of the person identified by a particular telephone number.

The website protects the privacy of its users, so you never have to worry about keeping your true identity hidden while you find out who called you.

Pros

Superior search filters

Reliable outcomes (know who is calling you from this number with certainty)

Massive database of public records

Cons

Doesn't offer individual reports

High costs associated with subscriptions

Takes time to do a search

Pricing

Although Instant Checkmate is not the most inexpensive reverse phone lookup service, it provides reasonable value throughout its use.

Both subscription levels entitle you to all the services of InstantCheckmate

At $28.09/month, get unlimited reports for three months

At $35.12/month for unlimited reports for one month

Spokeo: Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site

Spokeo is a popular alternative that may be used for various types of people-search services— white pages, email, and to find out who called you. This phone search service stands out from the crowd because of its affordable rates compared to other options on the market.

However, before we discuss the cost, let's take a closer look at the graphical user interface and its features.

Spokeo's user interface is intuitive and simple to use. You can search for a phone number as soon as you arrive at the site, and your search results will appear relatively fast.

Spokeo’s massive bank of information consists of over 600 million court papers, 130 million property records, over a billion social network IDs, 89 billion corporation data, and 6 billion consumer records. Read this Spokeo review to find out more about the service.

Pros

Cheap alternative to find out who called you

Very simple to operate

Reports available in PDF format

Cons

Only available in the USA.

Entirely reliant on the internet and social media

Insufficient amount of government records

Pricing

Spokeo offers reasonably priced one-time phone number searches and monthly subscriptions that are renewed automatically every month. A reverse phone search for an individual could cost anywhere from $0.95 to $1.95, depending on the provider.

The precise cost fluctuates based on whether Spokeo is running a deal at the time and the discount offered. The following is a list of the different membership types, along with the associated monthly dues:

Subscription for three months: $14.95/month

Subscription for one month: $19.95

US Search: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

US Search has been in business for over twenty years and is well known for products that assist with people searches.

In contrast to the other services on this list, US Search is primarily concerned with helping individuals reunite with long-lost friends and family members.

The website for US Search is attractively designed and easy to navigate. As a new user, you can begin your search with the help of a wizard that walks you through the procedure step by step.

Pros

Quick results on who called you

Database outlasts competitors by a wide margin

Reasonable pricing

Cons

Additional costs associated with comprehensive background checks

Exclusively for US citizens and permanent residents

Pricing

Unlike most reverse phone lookup providers, US Search does not have a pricing page. Many clients report that prices continually change. Another reported issue is that users incur additional costs for services not included in their subscription plan.

The service does offer a monthly membership option at a reasonable price point.

PeopleFinders: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Professional Service

PeopleFinders has a well-established reputation as a trustworthy brand to find out who called you. Operating in the space for over 20 years, the brand is professional, user-friendly, and committed to quickly getting you the information you need. Like most services on this list, PeopleFinders is only available in the United States.

In addition to helping you find out who called you, PeopleFinder also does name checks and location searches and can perform background checks on individuals.

Pros

Superior quality service to find out who called you

User-friendly

Over two decades of dedicated work

Cons

Canceling a membership might be a hassle

No online profile checking

Only available in the US

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers a diverse selection of programs, with memberships ranging from a month to a year. When doing individual phone number lookups, you will be charged between $1 and $1.95 for each report.

Explore the prices of the various monthly plans if you are interested in subscribing for a more extended period.

Membership in PeopleFinders Premium: $29.95/month

PeopleFinders monthly subscription fee: $24.95

BeenVerified: Best for Mobile App Accessibility

BeenVerified generates comprehensive reports based on its investigation into the identity of the person who called you. For instance, it may assist you in verifying someone's identity if you have reason to believe that they aren't giving you their real name.

Additionally, information about the person's age, location, and how they utilize social media is available. The telephone directory lookup site also provides a list of other numbers comparable to the one you first looked for. These corresponding phone numbers may be used to get further information about who called you mysteriously.

Pros

Easy to revoke permissions in a flash

Offers data collected from social media platforms

Includes an easy-to-use mobile app

Cons

Time-consuming search process

Limitations on report use

No free demo or trial period provided

Pricing

BeenVerified does not provide users with a unified search option. A complete membership is necessary to use the tool to do a reverse phone search. Here’s a quick look at the costs of the available BeenVerified packages:

Three months plan: $17.48/month

One-month plan: $26.89/month

Who is Calling You From This Number?

Telemarketing Promotions

There have been considerable changes in the telemarketing business over the last couple of years. Many telemarketers have broadened their reach, pursuing clients to sell their goods or services.

A direct consequence is that staying a step ahead of telemarketers has become very tough; especially because many now reach out using genuine numbers to seem authentic.

Harassment by Phone Stalking

Getting calls from numbers you don't recognize might give you a feeling of unease.

If the number in question is contacting you nonstop or often, there could be a reason for concern. There's a high probability that the person making the calls is a stalker who knows vital information about you and your family.

Prank Callers

Most unsolicited calls are likely from jokers who straddle the line between joking and making threats.

Many will even resort to emotional manipulation to provoke a response from you, keep you on the line for long enough to toy with your feelings and take advantage of your anxieties.

Long Lost Friend or Relative

An unknown number could be associated with someone already known to you but with whom you have not been in contact for some time. It could be a buddy from your childhood, an old colleague from a previous job, a former lover or girlfriend, or even a long-lost family member.

Emergency Situation

There's always the possibility that the unknown person who called you is not someone trying to do you harm but rather an individual trying to get in touch with you due to a crisis or urgent situation.

If you accidentally disregard such calls, you could miss an important message from your babysitter, a call from the hospital, or the workplace.

What is a Reverse Number Lookup?

A reverse phone lookup is a way to find out who called you. This service works even if the number of the person who called you is not registered in your contacts. If you have someone's phone number, you can likely find their name, address, and other information. All you need is the number to find out who called you.

Several websites provide "who called you" services and most of them operate in the same way. A reverse phone lookup is handy to decipher and block calls you may receive from telemarketers. Once you find out who called you, you can block the number.

How to Perform an Accurate Reverse Phone Number Lookup Online

If you've ever been on the receiving end of a prank call, you understand how aggravating the experience can be. It is frustrating to be harassed by someone attempting to be amusing and unsettling if you cannot identify the person who called you.

Even if the person is using a fake or phony phone number, there are still techniques to figure out who called you.

A reverse phone number search is an effective way to find out who called you. You can do this by putting the telephone number, encased in quotation marks, into a search engine such as Google or Bing. The company's website should appear in the search results if the number is registered to a company. You can generally find a phone number or email address for them there, allowing you to get in touch with them and ask them to stop contacting you.

Utilizing a reverse phone-search service such as White Pages or AnyWho is another option to determine the identity of the person who called you.

You can input a phone number into these sites to get information (such as name and address) on the owner of that number. You could also consider lodging a complaint or writing a letter requesting that the behavior stop.

How Does it Work?

There are a few methods to identify who called you.

You could use a free internet directory like WhitePages or Canada 411 or pay for a service like Intelius. You could also google the phone number to check if it appears elsewhere on the internet.

Is it Legal to Find Someone by their Phone Number?

While there are a few different methods you could use to find out who called you, it's crucial to be aware that not all of these techniques are within the law.

If you are being harassed by someone and want to learn who called you, the best thing to do is to get in touch with the police in your area. They will be able to assist you in locating the caller and determining the right course of action.

Certain online services promise assistance in identifying unknown callers. Nevertheless, it's vital to note that these services do not always provide reliable results. Exercise extreme care while utilizing these services; they could invade the privacy of the individual whose whereabouts you seek to ascertain.

If you are interested in knowing who called you, your best choice is to ask the person who called you directly. If they are who they claim to be, they should have no trouble providing you with their name. If the caller refuses to identify themselves or becomes evasive, hang up and go on with your day.

How to Find Out Who Called You Even if They Didn't Leave a Message

If you have ever been the target of a prank call, you're familiar with the aggravating experience of not being able to identify the person on the other end of the line. The good news is you can do a few things to identify the person who called you.

First, examine your call logs. If you have a landline, ask your phone provider for a list of the numbers who called you at home. If you have a mobile phone, most service providers will maintain a log of the calls you make for at least a few months. In most cases, you can get this data by calling customer care or looking them up on the website.

Utilizing a service that does a reverse phone search is another option. You can use these sites to look up information on the owner of a phone number. By entering the number, you could get information on the owner's name and address.

There are many free reverse phone search services available online; however, it's important to keep in mind that the information they offer may be incomplete.

You can always call back on the same number if all else fails. If they pick up, courteously inquire about who they are and why they called you. If you're lucky, they will identify themselves accurately.

How to Block Telemarketers and Spam Calls On Your Phone

If you're like most people, you probably get a lot of calls from telemarketers and spammers. It can be bothersome, particularly if you’re attempting to have a discussion or looking for some peace and quiet.

Here are a few things you can do to prevent these calls.

Begin by registering your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry. This is a directory of phone numbers that telemarketers are not authorized to contact. Telemarketers are not permitted to call these numbers. You can join the register online or by calling the toll-free number 1-888-382-1222.

Optionally, you can download a call blocker on your phone. There are several apps available to do this, but most function in the same manner. They will block calls from certain numbers or categories of numbers you’ve specified as spam.

You could also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about unsolicited calls if you get a significant number of them. The FTC will look into the calls and take legal action against the businesses making them.

As a last resort, you can hang up the phone if you recognize the number and it is someone with whom you would rather not speak. If it is a commercial number that you identify and you don't want to do business with them, courteously inform them that you are not interested.

Who Called You: Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do you find out who is calling you from this number?

You can easily find out who called you from an unknown number by using applications and websites that do a reverse number search. Some of the most popular platforms that perform this service are TruthFinder, Intelius, Instant Checkmate, US Search, Spokeo, PeopleFinders, and BeenVerified.

2. Can you search for a phone number on Google?

At one time, Google gave its users access to a feature that empowered anyone to search for a phone number and get information about the owner of that number.

Unfortunately, Google has disabled this function, citing concerns about potential privacy violations. Fortunately, better alternatives are available to discover information on an unknown phone number.

3. Is there a free way to look up a phone number?

Yes. Most websites suggested in this article perform a reverse phone lookup without charging a fee. Some websites even allow customers to do free, limitless, thorough phone number searches. Further, every one of the tools suggested here has access to a database that is likely much larger than Google's.

4. Can you be traced via a phone call?

Yes. It is possible to trace a call made from a landline by visiting the service provider and asking for information on the owner of the phone number.

Mobile phone calls can be tracked by triangulating the locations of the cell towers utilized to make the calls. However, placing a mobile phone within a Faraday cage can obstruct the phone signal and make it impossible to track its whereabouts.

5. Can you tell if your cell phone is being monitored?

It is possible to determine whether or not a mobile phone is being used for eavesdropping. Keep an eye out for the following signs: