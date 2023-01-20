Wild Casino Bonus Codes with Fair Terms (Wild Casino Deposit Bonus, Free Spins, and More)

Ever wonder what the latest Wild Casino bonuses are? Well, that’s kind of a long list but for starters, you can use the code WILD250 to get a 250% welcome deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

Most popular Wild Casino bonus codes that work:

Wild Casino Welcome Bonus – use the casino signup bonus code WILD250 on your first deposit to receive a 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000

use the casino signup bonus code on your first deposit to receive a 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 Wild Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus – anyone intending to make a deposit using Bitcoin should use the promo code CRYPTO300 to receive a Bitcoin casino bonus up to $3,000 at a 300% match rate

There are always plenty of fun promotions running at Wild Casino, but sometimes it can be difficult to know the best one to opt into. Heck, redeeming these bonus codes can be tricky, especially for new players.

This is why we’ve created this handy guide for players trying to find the best offers available. Our main focus is on Wild Casino, but we also have other freebies from other online casinos that we think you should check out.

How to Claim a Wild Casino Bonus Code

Since you already have the two types of Wild Casino bonus codes, it’s time to use them to receive what they promise to offer you. Redeeming the online casino bonus codes is a direct and stress-free process and we’ve highlighted them below.

Step 1: Click on any Wild Casino bonus code link on this page

We recommend that you click this link (or any one of the links on this page) to access the best Wild Casino bonus codes online. As trusted partners of Wild Casino, we give you access to exclusive offers that you won’t find elsewhere online.

Step 2: Sign up for a Wild Casino account

Any link from our page should take you straight to the Wild Casino landing page. On the top right corner of the screen, click on the orange “Join Now” button. Provide all the required information and ensure that it’s 100% accurate. This way, you won’t have any trouble confirming your account and consequently withdrawing any winnings

Step 3: Complete your email confirmation

You need to confirm your email to have an active Wild Casino account. So, log into your email and click on the email confirmation link. If you can’t find the email in your inbox, check the spam folder, it should be there. Mark it as “not spam” so that you don’t miss out on future promotion notifications usually sent to your email from Wild Casino

Step 4: Log into your newly created Wild Casino account

The email confirmation link should redirect you to the Wild Casino website. Log into your newly created account using your email address/username and password.

Step 5: Deposit using the Wild Casino Bonus Codes

If you’ve reached this far, you are now ready to claim any one of the deposit bonuses on offer. Head over to the banking section, select your payment option, enter the amount you’d like to deposit, and use the Wild Casino bonus code to redeem your offer. The deposit bonus that you’ve settled for will automatically be credited to your bonus account

What Are Wild Casino Online Bonuses?

Casino bonuses offered by Wild Casino are essentially bonus funds awarded by the casino to kickstart your journey as a registered player.

When used intelligently, an online casino bonus can make a huge difference while playing. Savvy players can use it to hedge their odds as well as explore the casino’s offering before deciding whether to invest their money into the site.

Why Do Casinos Like Wild Casino Offer Bonuses?

With this increasing number of online casinos, there has been a need to look for ways to encourage new online gamblers to try out their offerings. This is where bonuses come in place. Each one of the operators will have incredible bonuses dished out to new players. And once you become a member, the incredible bonuses keep coming in different formats. These include:

Reload Bonus – this is a deposit bonus for returning players who make a second, third, or even tenth deposit. They can be awarded at will throughout the year as the online casino wishes

– this is a deposit bonus for returning players who make a second, third, or even tenth deposit. They can be awarded at will throughout the year as the online casino wishes Payment Method Bonus – it is also a form of deposit bonus encouraging you to use a specific payment method at the casino. Once you make the deposit meeting the listed requirements, the bonus is automatically credited to your account.

– it is also a form of deposit bonus encouraging you to use a specific payment method at the casino. Once you make the deposit meeting the listed requirements, the bonus is automatically credited to your account. Free Spins Bonus – like the payment method deposit bonus, you are awarded free spins to try out a new online slot game. You have to meet certain deposit requirements before the free spins are awarded.

– like the payment method deposit bonus, you are awarded free spins to try out a new online slot game. You have to meet certain deposit requirements before the free spins are awarded. Loyalty (VIP) Bonuses – by sticking to one casino online long enough, you'll certainly get the opportunity to become one of the exclusive members of the VIP or loyalty club. Once a member, you are treated to different perks, which include the above promotions, VIP reload offers, plus many more! It all depends on the casino’s loyalty program.

Am I Eligible for the Wild Casino Bonus Codes?

As long as you’ve attained the minimum age of 18 years, you are eligible to use the Wild Casino bonus code to claim whatever it offers. There are, however, certain circumstances where state laws require you to have attained at least 21 years in order to participate in any real money gambling activities. This includes claiming bonuses.

Your location also matters when using the site. You need to be accessing the casino from a non-restricted country.

Bonus Terms & Conditions from Wild Casino

The two exclusive Wild Casino promotions listed on this page have certain conditions that you have to meet before you can receive whatever they have to offer. Here’s a quick overview of the bonus terms and conditions for the Wild Casino promotions.

Bonus Qualification

You need to meet the minimum deposit requirement of $20 to receive any one of the deposit bonus offers. You also have to be eligible to sign up for a Wild casino account.

Maximum Bonus Amounts

The maximum amount you can receive for the 300% crypto deposit bonus is $3,000. You must make a Bitcoin deposit equivalent to $1,000 to receive the $3,000 deposit bonus.

As for the 250% welcome deposit bonus, the maximum is set at $1,000. Similarly, you will have to deposit $400 to receive the $1,000 bonus. Any penny above the $400 won't count.

Game Restrictions

You can only use the deposit bonus offers on certain games as defined in the Wild Casino bonus terms and conditions page. While picking the right game to use the Wild casino bonus on, remember that they contribute differently towards the wagering requirements.

Wagering Requirements for Wild Casino Bonuses

In theory, online casino bonus codes are meant to benefit you as a player by offering you a chance to claim more funds to play the games. It makes sense that these cash bonuses should boost your chances of winning.

The surge of bonus hunters online changed how the best gambling sites such as Wild Casino were dishing out their bonuses. They instituted rules preventing players from withdrawing online betting bonuses right away.

One such condition, which cuts across all online gambling sites, is the wagering requirements – which are sometimes referred to as rollover/playthrough requirements.

Explaining Wagering Requirements

Let’s say that you’ve claimed the 300% match deposit bonus to receive the $3,000 bonus. The wagering requirement for this bonus is set at x45. It, therefore, means that you have to spend up to $3,000x45=$135,000 in real money before you can cashout your winnings from this bonus – that’s if you maxed out the bonus amount of $3,000.

As for the regular 250% match deposit bonus up to a maximum of $1,000 with a wagering requirement of x35, you’ll only be required to spend $35,000 to withdraw your winnings from the bonus.

Of the two, it makes sense for you to claim the second bonus, which has easy-to-complete wagering requirements. However, if you are a high roller and have a big budget to spend, you can as well go for the first 300% match deposit bonus.

Why Play at Wild Casino? Quick Wild Casino Review

An integral part of the renowned CommissionKings, Wild Casino is an online gambling platform built on the shoulders of a big hitter.

Today, five years after being founded, Wild Casino has plenty to offer in terms of casino games, bonuses, and mobile casino entertainment. Let us have a quick look at the brand below.

Fast Payouts

Account holders can use several payment methods to fund their Wild Casino accounts. These options include VISA, Western Union, Money Transfer, MasterCard, Money Order and more than a dozen cryptocurrencies.

Deposits are pretty standard for most of the online casinos and Wild Casino is no different.

The issue mostly arises when it comes to withdrawals. Not all options can be used to make payouts. You can only use cryptocurrencies, Bank Wire Transfer, and MoneyGram. The fastest option would be Bitcoin, which takes only a few hours to process your withdrawal request.

There’s also a cap for all withdrawals – except those made through Bitcoin – which is usually about $100,000 per month.

Exciting Live Dealer Casino

Not all online casinos have a live dealer games section. However, Wild Casino has teamed up with Nucleus Gaming and added a fully functional live casino. Unlike most of the other sites that restrict their live dealer platform to account holders, this one can be seen from the moment you land on the homepage.

All the fan-favourite games are readily available including several roulette, blackjack and baccarat games. But this isn’t the highlight of the Wild Casino live dealer section. The bet limits and the quality-of-service delivery from the dealers are.

The table minimums vary depending on the game you select. Roulette, as you’d expect, has the lowest, offering you an opportunity to try your luck with as little as $0.01. Live dealer blackjack comes in second with table minimums of $1 per round.

Also worth mentioning is the bet behind feature. It’s exclusive to live blackjack games and enables you to bet on a hand even when the tables are full. You pick a player who you think will win the hand and place a bet. If the player wins, you also win. If they, however, lose, you also lose.

Flawless Mobile Casino Gaming

For the first two or three years of its existence, Wild Casino offered a crude fairly bare-bones mobile platform. After the “testing waters” phase was over, the mobile platform received a major overhaul, which improved just about every angle of the Wild mobile casino site. It may not be the best mobile casino in the game, but it is one worth trying out.

Great Casino Game Variety

Now, this won’t come as a surprise that the large majority of Wild Casino’s over 300 casino games are slots. What you may be surprised to know though is the depth this rather small or average portfolio has to offer.

The classic titles rub shoulders with the more modern and progressive jackpot slots. They also come in a 3D format as the casino games are all purely from BetSoft Gaming. This is a software developing company in the iGaming industry that specializes in developing 3D games.

And it’s not just slots that you can play at Wild Casino. Your favourite casino games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, speciality and video poker games are all included. This means that whether you are simply a recreational player on a snack break or a pro blackjack/baccarat player, you can find something to suit your gaming needs.

Banking Options at Wild Casino

Wild Casino is a progressive brand that likes to keep its banking options fresh. We went through the Wild Casino cashier section and was impressed by the several new changes made, particularly the payment methods that have been added.

This change does not only make the banking section of Wild Casino robust, but it also offers you more choices to pick from. Here’s a low down of all the available options.

Credit and Debit Cards

Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover debit/credit card options are available for players to use. With the deposit in your account, you can play any real money game, win and withdraw up to a maximum of $5,000 using the same payment method used. This limit is pretty good for credit cards especially.

It will take you up to three days to get the funds deposited to your account, though they state five days on the site.

MoneyGram and Bank Transfers

You’ll also appreciate the fact that Wild Casino supports cash transfers directly using Money Gram, Person to Person, Bank transfers, and Cashier’s Check. This is a big plus to those of you who love a little privacy and being in control. Cash transfers aren’t blocked and sending money allows you the information you feel like sharing.

Some of you won’t like this but Wild Casino also makes it clear that they’ll charge a fee for Money Gram deposits above $100. We also didn’t like it, but we appreciate them for being transparent enough to let us know.

Cryptocurrencies

Wild Casino is one of the best crypto casinos around that offers a wide range of altcoins for payments and payouts.

First, Bitcoin transactions allow you to stay under the radar and avoid unpleasantries with financial institutions. There are also no maximum caps on withdrawals, unlike others that have both deposit and withdrawal maximum caps.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit of $10 and $20 applies to Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies. On the higher side, there are no limits and you can deposit as much as your Bitcoin wallet holds.

We also liked the fact that transactions made through Bitcoin are pretty fast. Deposits are processed within minutes, while withdrawals take under an hour.

The only complication is using it for the first time. And if you are finding it difficult, you can always contact the support team for help. They do a pretty good job at ensuring your playtime is as seamless and comfortable as possible.

Tips for Using Your Wild Casino Promo Code

It can be tough being new! The first day in any new environment can be a daunting and outright frightening experience.

That’s why we’ve included these tips to help you while using the Wild Casino deposit bonus codes and other codes at their respective sites.

1. Always mind the wagering requirement for specific bonuses.

Both the wagering requirements and bonus numbers matter a lot to you as a player. However, as with any other bonus, the wagering requirements are by far the most important ones compared to the gaudy bonus figures.

Flashy and mouth-watering bonus figures with high and unrealistic rollover requirements are no match to a small and nice casino bonus with easy-to-satisfy wagering requirements. With the small bonus, you can quickly redeem your winning after enjoying your real money game.

2. Make sure you understand the bonus terms.

In addition to the wagering requirements, you should also consider how the bonuses are released. Some of the bonuses at Wild Casino can be released in small portions – this mostly affects free spins – while others are released in a lump sum. Bonuses change from time to time at Wild Casino and you need to read the terms to see how they’ll be awarded to you.

3. Check out the bonus expiry date.

As with any casino deposit bonuses, ensure you cross-check the offer period from the information section of the promotion. Wild Casino runs different promotions with each promo having its own terms and conditions. Select a bonus offer that’s valid long enough for you to meet the wagering requirements, especially if you are a casual casino player.

4. Don’t claim more than one bonus.

All players at Wild Casino, including returning players, can only claim one bonus at a time. Ensure you stick to this policy to avoid deactivation of your account due to bonus policy abuse.

Mistakes to Avoid When Using the Best Wild Casino Bonus Codes

It’s evident that the Wild Casino bonus codes can be very effective when used correctly at the casino. Unfortunately, not everyone knows how to use them properly.

Even though they are a simple concept, many players often make mistakes when using them. You don’t have to be in this category of “people”. Read the three mistakes you need to avoid while using the Wild Casino bonus codes.

1. Entering the wrong bonus codes

It is, perhaps, the most common mistake players make when using the bonus code. You may be entering the right code, but violating several other rules. For instance, you are using capital letters where only small letters are required. You are using space when there’s none required.

You need to ensure you enter the right case for your bonus code and avoid inserting spaces in between the words. One word case or space could totally mean a different bonus code.

2. Not reading the bonus code terms and conditions

Often, bonus codes tend to have lots of instructions written on them. You’ll find information on how you are supposed to use these codes, what they are supposed to offer you when they expire and all manners of information useful to the player. As a rule of thumb, you need to read these terms and conditions to avoid missing out on your offer.

3. Not Using Wild Casino Bonus Codes In Time

As stated earlier in our review, Wild Casino is a progressive brand. They’ll always have promotions running on their site. In order to stay abreast with the latest trends and competitions, these promotions are usually changed often.

With every new bonus offer comes new bonus codes. It means as a player, if you fail to use a bonus code in time, then there’s a high chance you may miss out on the promotion. It’s advisable that you use the bonus within 48 hours of receiving it.

Other Wild Casino Bonuses

Although they may be seasonal and may not appear throughout a calendar year, Wild Casino’s weekly promotions ensure you are rewarded from time to time throughout the week. And they also change depending on the time of the year. At the time of writing this, Wild Casino is offering:

Game of the week

Discover the newest game on the site and be one of the ten winners to win $500 each week. It’s subject to 10x wagering requirements and you can cash out up to twice the bonus amount.

Tuesday Top Up

Double your $50 deposit when you use the code WCTOPUP. This offer is valid every Tuesday and can be claimed 3x per week. It comes with higher wagering requirements, though, but still pretty much within a reasonable range.

Hump Day Special

You can take advantage of Wild Casino’s midweek bonuses. The first one is a 25% match deposit up to $250 using the bonus code HUMPDAY1. This applies to deposits ranging from $30 to $149. If you wish to deposit $150 or more, you can claim a 50% match bonus up to $250 using the code HUMPDAY2. Both are subject to 35x wagering requirements.

Sunday Funday

Make Sundays a fun day at Wild Casino when you claim a 50% bonus of up to $500 using the bonus code WCSUNFUN. All you need to do is deposit at least $100. This bonus is attached to 35x wagering requirements.

Referral Promotion

Playing hard at Wild Casino is rewarding and by getting your friends to join you in on the action, Wild Casino will hook you up with free cash. For every player you send Wild Casino’s way, you get to earn a cool 100% deposit cash bonus of up to $100. It will probably be the easiest cash bonus you’ll earn online, especially if you have friends that are yet to join the casino!

Are There any Wild Casino No Deposit Bonus Codes?

Unfortunately, as of writing this review, Wild Casino does not offer any no deposit bonus codes. The best you can get is a 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 and the 300% match Bitcoin casino bonus up to $3,000. Even for these two, you will have to use bonus codes to redeem them.

Loyalty Offers and Bonus Rewards from Wild Casino

A variety of online games, speedy payouts, and an easy-to-use platform are some of the good aspects of any online casino site. However, what makes a brand stand out is its loyalty to its avid members. All the best casino bonuses listed attract plenty of players. However, loyalty bonuses are what make players stay.

Wild Casino’s loyalty program is shown in the form of a comp points program. Spend as much as you can playing real money games at Wild Casino and they’ll award you with a point for every dollar. Amass enough points and you can redeem them for real money and other goodies.

Other Wild Casino Reviews Online

Ensure you are always up to speed with the latest on Wild Casino by checking us out frequently. This is the place to get connected. We promise you factual and first-hand information regarding this online casino. Information that we ourselves source first-hand from real players like ourselves and as well as from the casino itself.

Wild Casino Bonus Codes - FAQs

How Many Welcome Bonuses Can I Claim at Wild Casino?

At the time of writing this, there are two Wild Casino welcome bonuses to claim. One is awarded for those who make a deposit using the USD and the other for those who use Bitcoin. As you’d expect, the best online casino welcome bonus is the Bitcoin bonus, with a 300% match up to $3,000.

Are There Any Hidden Terms in the First Cryptocurrency Wild Casino Deposit Bonus?

One area that you must commend Wild Casino is how transparent they are when it comes to their dealings. This extends to the bonuses and promotions where they state what they expect from you in order for you to claim the freebies.

Can I Play Live Dealer Casino and Progressive Jackpot Games Using the Wild Casino Bonus?

Unfortunately, Wild Casino doesn’t have the best live casino bonus. In fact, it doesn’t have any live casino-specific welcome bonuses. But, it does have a promo that’s specific to the Live Casino RED Blackjack game, Wild Diamond 7’s. It’s a progressive table game with pot money that’s up to six figures.

Do I Qualify for the Wild CasinoDeposit Bonus if I Use Ethereum as My Option?

Absolutely! The cryptocurrency deposit bonus applies to all Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies supported at Wild Casino.

I Did Not Receive My Wild Casino Deposit Bonus, What Could Be the Problem?

There are two possible reasons why you didn’t receive the Wild Casino bonus; you either don’t qualify for the offer or failed to use the Wild Casino bonus codes as they are supposed to be used. If you feel you’ve met all the set requirements and used the bonus codes as they are supposed to be used, then you should contact the support team.

